All of the National Signing Day news in The Herald’s coverage area, in one spot

Maurilio Saddoud and Isaiah Reid’s athletic and academic achievements wouldn’t fit on one piece of paper. The South Pointe seniors each got their own piece of paper during Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremony at the school, the first signing day of the 2018-19 school year.

Reid committed to play soccer at Clemson as a sophomore, and Wednesday he finally signed his national letter of intent. Saddoud picked Davidson over Towson, St. Peter’s, Maryland-Baltimore County and Denison (Ohio). When he finished his signature and pulled the pen up off the paper, relief was the instant emotion.

“The social atmosphere was something I believe was unparalleled in any other college I visited,” said Saddoud, who will essentially have his college tuition paid for between various academic and athletic scholarships. “They have a very successful (swim) program, they’re top in their conference.”

So, about those accomplishments.

Reid is a top-150 recruit nationally, according to Top Drawer Soccer, and heading to the ACC should tell even the non-soccer fan that he’s no joke. A speedy left-footed outside back or wing, Reid has played against the highest level of competition the country can offer the last few years. He’s been a regular for the Charlotte Soccer Academy team (he’s never played for South Pointe, but goes to school there), and trained overseas with the academies at Manchester City and Dutch powerhouse, Ajax.

“It feels great to finally sign the paper, something I’ve prepared two years for now,” said Reid. “I feel ready for the ACC. It’s gonna be a good test for me this preseason, in June, make sure I get in there, get my head down and start grinding.”

Reid looked good in orange. A Clemson flag has hung in his room at home since elementary school, even though his parents went to N.C. State and North Carolina. He’s also a stud student, ranking in the top-10 of his class academically and claiming National Honor Society and Beta Club membership.





Likewise for Saddoud. He’s got an unweighted 3.8 GPA, essentially high A’s in nearly every class. He plans to major in economics and maybe minor in physics or applied mathematics. For Saddoud, there was a natural attraction to Davidson’s academic rigor.

“That’s really something I can appreciate because college sets me up for the next 40 years,” he said. “I don’t want to go to some institution where I’m just flying through. I definitely want to be pushed academically and athletically.”

Saddoud is probably the best swimmer in South Pointe’s history. He owns the school record in nine of 11 boys’ events and was named both All-State and Region 3-4A swimmer of the year each of the last two seasons. He won the 2017 breaststroke state championship and will likely compete in that event in college.





- Bret McCormick

Indian Land softball star signs with USC Upstate

Indian Land senior Peyton Darnell inked a scholarship with USC Upstate on Wednesday. Darnell is a three-year starter for the Warriors, earning All-Region honors all three seasons and All-State the last two. She hit .638 last season with 13 home runs and 53 RBI, and 21 doubles.

“I’m so blessed to be able to continue my academic and athletic career playing Division 1 softball,” said Darnell. “I want to thank all the coaches who have helped and pushed me to get here, my family who has supported me through the ups and the downs, my teammates who have been through it all with me and most importantly my parents who have sacrificed a lot, driven countless hours to get me to recruiting camps and tournaments and provided me with everything I’ve ever needed to be successful in this sport. I can’t wait for the next four years at USC Upstate.”

Northwestern duo sign

Two student-athletes signed NLIs Wednesday morning at Northwestern. Baseball player Ryan Brown is headed to Newberry, while girls’ soccer player Abigail Jordan signed with USC Lancaster.

