HS roundup: two impressive Nation Ford basketball achievements recognized last week

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

North Mecklenburg 80, Nation Ford 50

North Mecklenburg broke the game open in the second half and topped the Nation Ford Falcons 80-50 in the Bojangles Classic at Ridge View Saturday.

North Mecklenburg led 30-27 at the break, but they outscored the Falcons 29-14 in the third period for a 59-41 advantage. They won the fourth quarter 21-9.

Malik Bryant led Nation Ford with 15 points. Ben Burnham added 10, while Zeb Graham tossed in nine. Nation Ford is 6-2 on the year.

Nation Ford 71, Byrnes 47

The Falcons toppled Byrnes 71-47 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Friday night.

The Falcons took a 21-11 lead after one period and never looked back. At halftime they were in front 33-22. They outscored Byrnes 38-25 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Zeb Graham led Nation Ford with 22 points. Malik Bryant and Ben Burnham joined him in double digits with 15 and 10 points respectively. Senior guard Shaman Alston added six points, and he crossed the 1,000 point mark for his career.

Dorman 57, York Prep 53

Dorman edged York Prep 57-53 in the Bojangles Classic at Ridge View Saturday. York Prep is 2-6 against a very tough schedule so far.

Northwestern 76, South Pointe 68





The Northwestern Trojans defeated the South Pointe Stallions 76-68 in a non-region game at Northwestern Friday night.

Zay Martin continued his scoring rampage and led the Trojans with 27 points. Mason Grigg added 23, while Zuric Harvey tossed in 13.

Northwestern is now 7-1 on the year. South Pointe is 0-6.

Butler (N.C.) 91, South Pointe 59





Butler took a 47-31 at halftime and cruised to a 91-59 victory over the South Pointe Stallions at Butler Thursday night.

Butler led 24-14 after one period and added six more points to the advantage by halftime. They were in front 70-42 after three quarters.

Fort Mill 99, Indian Land 60

The Fort Mill Yellow cruised to a 99-60 win over the Indian Land Warriors in a non-region game at Indian Land Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets controlled the contest from the opening tip. They led 26-16 after one period and 48-27 at halftime. Fort Mill outscored the Warriors 51-33 in the second half to complete the one-sided win.

Jacobi Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 23 points. Carson Morton and Will Ross added 14 each and Tearance Darby tossed in a dozen. The Warriors were led by Destin Clark with 22 and John Fose with 14.

Wright, a sophomore guard, is averaging 22.5 points and five assists per game so far. Fort Mill is 5-1, while Indian Land has yet to win in four outings.

Clover 70, York 49

The Clover Blue Eagles continued their winning ways with a 70-49 rivalry win over the York Cougars Friday night at York.

Markus Nastase and Heze Massey combined for 30 points to lead the Blue Eagles to the win. Clover is 5-0 on the year, while York falls to 0-5.

Great Falls 97, Fairfield Central 59

The Great Falls Red Devils took control early and toppled Fairfield Central 97-59 in a non-region game at Great Falls Friday night.

The Red Devils raced to a 23-15 lead after period and upped the count to 41-29 at halftime. Both teams scored 21 points in the third quarter, before Great Falls outscored Fairfield Central 35-9 in the final eight minutes.

Great Falls is 4-0 on the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Pointe 60, Northwestern 10

The South Pointe Stallions blasted the Northwestern Trojans 60-10 in a non-region game at Northwestern Friday night.

South Pointe is 7-2 overall, while Northwestern is 2-3 on the year.

Nation Ford 52, Byrnes 38

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled Byrnes 52-38 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Friday night.

The win was the 100th career win for Nation Ford coach Kate Edwards. Nation Ford is 6-0 on the year.

Clover 41, York 21

The Clover Blue Eagles beat the York Cougars 41-21 in a non-region contest at York Friday night.

Aylesha Wade led the Blue Eagles with 15 points. LaDestiny Worthy joined her in double digits with 13.

Clover is 6-1 overall on the year. York is 1-5 in all games.

Fort Mill 60, Indian Land 17

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets routed the Indian Land Warriors 60-17 in a non-region contest at Indian Land Friday night.

Izzy Giarrizzi, who recently committed to play college soccer at Winthrop, led the Yellow Jackets’ assault with 12 points.

Fort Mill improved to 5-2 on the year, while Indian Land is winless in seven games on the season.

Fairfield Central 50, Great Falls 0

Fairfield Central beat Great Falls 50-0 in a non-region game at Great Falls Friday night. Great Falls is 0-5 on the year.

York Prep 70, Lake Point 18

York Prep defeated Lake Point 70-18 in a non-region game at Lake Point Friday night. York Prep is 3-2 on the year.

Butler 55, South Pointe 49

Butler edged the South Pointe Stallions 55-49 in a non-region game at Butler Thursday night.

Butler led 9-8 after one period, and stretched it to 25-19 at hafltime. South Pointe cut the deficit to 34-31 after three quarters, but Butler outscored the Stallions 21-18 in the final period to record the win.

WRESTLING

Indian Land wins Kersey wrestling tournament

Indian Land won the Kersey Memorial Invitational wrestling tournament over the weekend, with Northwestern finishing second. Lancaster’s Immanuel Bush was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler in the upper weigh classes.

Trojan grapplers Shemar Washington (152), Teddy Mauney (170) and Cameron Renegar (182) won their weight classes.

Clover 63, Spartanburg 12

The Clover Blule Eagles defeated Spartanburg 63-12 in a non-region match at Clover Thursday night.

South Pointe finishes third

The South Pointe Stallions placed third in the Kingsley Classic at Fort Mill this past weekend.

Byrnes won the event with a team score of 223. Eastside was second with 218 points, while the Stallions earned 184 points.