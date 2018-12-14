Clover hosted York in girls/boys’ basketball Friday night. Here’s what went down

Clover’s ninth-ranked girls team showed its might Friday evening against its rival, holding York to just eight second-half points in a 48-21 victory.

The win puts Blue Eagle coach Sherer Hopkins just two wins shy of 300 for her career.

Clover (7-2) led York by four after one period, but went on a run to start the second quarter. Star sophomore Aylesha Wade fueled the Blue Eagle burst, pouring in seven of her side’s 17 points in the stanza. York (1-8) got all seven of its second-quarter points from senior guard Ramsay Green.

Wade and fellow sophomore guard Mariana Ballard keyed the Blue Eagles’ effort in the second half, scoring 13 of their side’s 21 points in the final 16 minutes. Wade tallied 18, leading all scorers. Ballard added eight for Clover. Green contributed 13 to pace the visiting Cougars.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Big closing run gives York boys win

York closed on an 8-0 run over the final 1:15 Friday night, turning a tied game into a 59-51 victory. York (1-7) led by six following the first quarter, but the home Blue Eagles charged back to hold the Cougars to just three points in the second. Clover (6-1) led, 30-21, at the interval.

“I was very proud of them,” said York coach Justin Zaleski of his team. “We just kept battling. We executed probably the best we’ve executed in any game on the offensive end.”

Despite a 20-point third quarter by York, Clover still maintained a three-point advantage after three. The Cougars went on a 6-0 run to take a one-point lead late in the fourth at 49-48, before Clover tied the contest at 51. Junior guard Malik Proctor took over for York from there, scoring the game’s final eight points. Six of those points came from the free throw line.

“My teammates give me my confidence (to hit key shots), and my parents,” said Proctor.

“That’s the definition of clutch, right there,” said Zaleski of Proctor’s late-game performance. “We’re very proud of him. Malik iced that for us.”

Proctor led the way for the Cougars, scoring 25 points. Andrez Dalton contributed 14 to lead the Blue Eagles, with Markus Nastase adding 13. York returns to action Monday, hosting Fort Mill. Clover will host Hunter Huss (N.C.) Monday evening.