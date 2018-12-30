High school roundup: could Fort Mill and Nation Ford teams win holiday tournaments?

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fort Mill finishes third





The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Woodmont to claim third place in the Lowes Classic at Chesnee Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets led 11-7 after one period and 28-14 at halftime. They used a strong third period to blow the contest wide open and take a 53-31 lead when it was over. Jacobi Wright led Fort Mill with 27 points. Keyan Mims joined him in double figures with 10.

After topping Berea in the opening round, the Yellow Jackets lost to Westside by a score of 71-70 in the semi-finals on Friday night. Fort Mill led 38-30 at halftime, but Westside rallied in the third quarter and cut he deficit to 49-48 heading to the final period.

Wright led the Jackets against Westside with 31 points. Keyan Mims and Will Ross were also in double digits with 14 and 13 points respectively.

Wright, who was the top scorer for Fort Mill in all three games in the tournament, was named to the All-Tournament team.





After going 2-1 in the tournament, the Yellow Jackets are 14-2 overall on the year.

Nation Ford splits a pair





The Nation Ford Falcons split a pair of games at the Poinsetta Classic in Greenville over the weekend.

The Falcons topped Mauldin 74-61 in the opening round on Friday night and dropped a 72-59 decision to Greenville on Saturday night.

In the win over Mauldin, the Falcons raced to a 23-6 lead after one period. They led 36-20 at intermission. Nation Ford survived a Mauldin comeback attempt in the second half to pick up the victory.

Zeb Graham led three Falcons in double figures with 31 points. Shaman Alston added 15, while Khy Smith chipped in 11.

In the loss to Greenville, the Falcons trailed 31-27 at halftime, but cut it to 48-45 after three periods. Greenville pulled away in the final eight minutes for the win.

Alston led the Falcons with 13 points, while Graham added 12 to the attack.

Nation Ford is 11-3 overall on the year.

Lewisville claims third place

The Lewisville Lions finished third in the Lions Invitational Tournament last week in Richburg.

The Lions won in the opening round on Thursday to move into the winners bracket. They dropped a 65-61 decision to East Mecklenburg in the semi-final round on Friday. They capped the three-day tournament with a 66-59 win over Augusta Christian to finish third.

The Lions are 6-8 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fort Mill finishes third

East Rutherford topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 48-38 to win the Lowes Classic Saturday at Chesnee.

Payton Brookover led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points. Calli Wells added 11 points for Fort Mill.

Fort Mill advanced to the championship round with a 41-18 win over Laurens Academy Friday night.

Wells and Izzy Giarizzi, both of whom were selected to the All-Tournament team, were the top scorers in the game against Laurens Academy. Both got 11 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to the win.

With the 2-1 record in the tournament, Fort Mill is 13-4 overall on the year.

Nation Ford finishes third

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated Myers Park 58-27 on Saturday to claim third place in the Mellow Mushroom Holiday Tournament in Charlotte.

The Falcons won in the opening round against Providence, but lost in the semi-final round on Friday to Science Hill from Johnson City, Tennessee by a score of 72-49.

After going 2-1 in the tournament, Nation Ford is 10-4 overall on the year.

South Pointe goes 2-1

The South Pointe Stallions finished 2-1 in the Carolina Invitational Tournament in Charleston last week.

The Stallions opened the event on Thursday with a 70-43 loss to Hoover, Alabama. They rebounded by beating Heritage, Florida 86-37 on Friday. They capped off the three-day tournament with a 67-57 victory over Nova, Florida. Scarlett Gilmore led the Stallions with 26 points in the win over Nova. South Pointe’s Trinity Adams was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Stallions are 12-3 overall on the year.

Northwestern drops two

The Northwestern Trojans lost a pair of games in the South Mecklenburg Tournament last week.

Byrnes defeated Northwestern 65-26 on the opening day of play last Thursday. The Trojans fell behind 32-14 at halftime and lost to South Mecklenburg 69-31 in the second round of action on Friday. Northwestern is 4-8 overall on the year.

Byrnes 41, Clover 40

Byrnes nipped the Clover Blue Eagles 41-40 in the second day of play in New Years Classic at South Mecklenburg.

Tiona Walls and Lauren Deal led the Blue Eagles with nine points each. Clover is 10-5 overall on the year.

WRESTLING

Fort Mill finishes second

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were the runners-up in the Wildcat Duals over the weekend at Lexington.

The Yellow Jackets toppled Chapin, North Myrtle Beach, and Swansea in the opening day of action last Thursday. They beat Lexington 44-27 in the quarterfinals, and advanced to the title match with a 37-30 come-from-behind win over River Bluff.

Ola, Florida defeated the Yellow Jackets 34-31 in the championship match.

Fort Mill is 22-1 overall on the year.

Rock Hill finishes eleventh

The Rock Hill Bearcats placed 11th in the 79-team field at the Holy Angels Invitational Tournament in Charlotte over the weekend.

Cape Fear (NC) won the two-day event with a total of 165.5 points. Rock Hill scored 109.5 points.

The Bearcats had four wrestlers place. Bailey Wilkins was second in the 138 weight class. Danny Love was fifth in the 120 division, while Andrew Simpson (132) and Alex English (170) both finished eighth.