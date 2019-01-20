High school roundup: big region wins for top-ranked Great Falls, and Fort Mill

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fort Mill 69, Northwestern 67

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets came from behind in the final quarter and edged the Northwestern Trojans 69-67 in a Region 3-5A contest between top-10-ranked teams at Northwestern Friday night.

The Trojans led 25-19 after one period, but the Yellow Jackets stormed back for a 42-39 lead at halftime. The Trojans regained the lead at 53-51 when the third period was complete, but Fort Mill won the fourth period by a count of 18-14 to claim the big region road win.

Jacobi Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 23 points. Carson Morton added 13 and Lawrence Adams chipped in 10. Mason Grigg led the Trojans with a game-high 26. Zay Martin added 17 and Ashton Parker tossed in 10.

Fort Mill is 17-2 in all games and 3-0 in the region, and faces rival Nation Ford Tuesday night for first place in the league. Northwestern is 14-4 overall and 1-2 in region play.

Rock Hill 61, Clover 48

The Rock Hill Bearcats broke open a close game in the second half and toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 61-48 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night.

The Bearcats took a 16-11 lead after one period, but Clover charged back and was in front 27-24 at halftime. Rock Hill regained the momentum in the third period and led 40-33 when it was in the books. They pulled away down the stretch for the victory.

Rock Hill is 10-7 overall and 1-2 in the region. Clover is 11-8 in all games and 0-4 in region action.

York Prep 59, Nation Ford 53

The York Prep Patriots edged the Nation Ford Falcons 59-53 in a non-region contest at York Prep Friday night.

Deuce Dean led the Patriots with 26 points. D. J. Barksdale joined him in double digits with 19. Zeb Graham led the Falcons with 25 points. Khy Smith added 10 points for the Falcons.

York Prep is 7-13 on the year. Nation Ford is 16-4 in all games.

Great Falls 73, Timmonsville 52

The Great Falls Red Devils pulled away in the second half and topped Timmonsville 73-52 in a Region 2A game at Great Falls Friday night.

The Red Devils led 38-29 at intermission and used a sold third period to stretch the lead to 61-41 when it was completed. They coasted from there for the win.

Kelton Talford led Great Falls with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocked shots. Great Falls is 11-3 overall and in first place in the region with a mark of 3-0.

Richland Northeast 55, York 27

Richland Northeast blasted the York Cougars 55-27 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night. York is 1-16 in all games and winless in five contests in the region.

SHARE COPY LINK No. 2-ranked South Pointe pulled away late from No. 3-ranked Westwood on Jan. 15, 2019, to take control of the Region 3-4A championship race. South Pointe’s Randi Neal and coach Stephanie Butler talked about the win,

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Pointe 81, Lancaster 22

The South Pointe Stallions ripped the Lancaster Bruins 81-22 in a Region 3-4A contest at Lancaster Friday night.

No. 2-ranked South Pointe is 17-3 overall and 5-0 in region play. Lancaster falls to 7-8 in all games and 1-4 in the region.

Fort Mill 50, Northwestern 30

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Northwestern Trojans 50-30 in a Region 3-5A game at Northwestern Friday night.

Calli Wells led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points and Izzy Giarrizzi chipped in 13 to the winning effort. Fort Mill is 14-6 overall and 1-2 in the region, while Northwestern is 4-12 in all games and 0-3 in region action.

Clover 51, Rock Hill 38

The Clover Blue Eagles toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 51-38 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night.

Tiona Wells led Clover with 19 points. Aylesha Wade joined her in double figures with 10. The Blue Eagles are 15-5 overall and 3-1 in the region. Rock Hill dropped to 8-9 in all games and 1-3 in region play.

Nation Ford 58, York Prep 38

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled the York Prep Patriots 58-38 in a non-region game at York Prep Friday night.

Nation Ford is 15-5 in all games, while York Prep is 7-10 in all games.

Fairfield Central 46, Indian Land 21

Fairfield Central routed the Indian Land Warriors 46-21 in a Region 4-3A game at Fairfield Central Friday night. Indian Land dropped to 1-17 overall and 1-3 in region play.

Timmonsville 53, Great Falls 16

Timmonsville routed the Great Falls Red Devils in a Region 2A contest at Great Falls Friday night. Great Falls is 0-14 overall and 0-3 in the region.

WRESTLING

Chester wins Heathwood Duals

The Chester Cyclones won the Heathwood Duals in Columbia on Saturday by defeating five opponents.

The Cyclones topped Mitchell 74-3 in the opening round and followed with a 67-4 decision over Blythewood. They whipped White Knoll 40-24 in the quarterfinals of the championship round and moved to the title match with a 44-22 victory over Heathwood Hall.

Chester defeated Union County 53-21 in the championship round to earn the title.





Fort Mill wins twice

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won a pair of Region 3-5A matches in a tri-match at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets beat Northwestern 56-15 and toppled Clover 43-28 to improve to 2-1 in the region.