HS roundup: who is headed where in this weekend’s wrestling state playoff openers?

Rock Hill hosts 5A first two rounds





The Rock Hill Bearcats will be at home in the first two rounds of the 2019 wrestling playoffs on Saturday.

The Bearcats, who won the Region 3-5A title, will go against Laurens at 10 a.m. The other match at that time is between J. L. Mann and Dorman. The two winners will face off in the second round, which immediately follows.

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets are on the road at Woodmont. The Yellow Jackets take on Boiling Springs in the first round, with the winner taking on the winner between Woodmont and Gaffney.

The Clover Blue Eagles are also on the road in the opening day of the playoffs. The Blue Eagles will tackle Blythewood in the first round, and the winner gets the winner of the Byrnes-Easley match.

5A wrestling state playoffs bracket

South Pointe at home in 4A first two rounds

The South Pointe Stallions will host the first two rounds of the 2019 wrestling playoffs at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Stallions, who won the Region 3-4A championship, will face the winner of the first match between Walhalla and Blue Ridge.

York will be at Eastside, where they will face Ridge View, with the winner taking on Eastside in the second round.





Lancaster will travel to Belton-Honea Path, where they will battle Greer, with the winner going against Belton-Honea Path.

4A wrestling state playoff bracket

Indian Land hosts 3A first round

The Indian Land Warriors will play host to the first two rounds of the 2019 wrestling playoffs at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Warriors, who won the Region 4-3A title, will go against Liberty. The winner of that match will face Woodruff.

The Chester Cyclones will also see action on Saturday. They will be in Union, where they will challenge Powdersville. The winner goes against Union County.

3A wrestling state playoff bracket

SCMat.com announces new polls

SCMat.com has released its latest wrestling state rankings, and nine teams from the area are on the lists.

Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover, and Nation Ford are named in 5A. South Pointe, York, and Lancaster made the list in 4A, and Indian Land and Chester were tabbed in 3A.

5A - 1. Byrnes, 2. Hillcrest, 3. Rock Hill, 4. Fort Mill, 5. Lugoff-Elgin, 6. Cane Bay, 7. River Bluff, 8. Summerville, 9. Stratford, 10. Chapin, 11. Lexington, 12. White Knoll, 13. Ashley River, 14. Clover, 15. Nation Ford, 16. Fort Dorchester, 17. Dorman, 18. Socastee, 19. Woodmont, 20. J. L. Mann.





4A - 1. Eastside, 2. South Pointe, 3. York, 4. Travelers Rest, 5. South Aiken, 6. Airport, 7. Blue Ridge, 8. Palmetto, 9. Beaufort, 10. Hartsville, 11. North Myrtle Beach, 12. Hilton Head, 13. Greer, 14. Belton-Honea Path, 15. Pickens 16. Myrtle Beach, 17. Walhalla, 18. Dreher, 19. Lancaster, 20. Ridge View.

3A - 1. West Oak, 2. Indian Land, 3. Crescent, 4. Gilbert, 5. Chester, 6. Powdersville, 7. Union, 8. Woodruff, 9. May River, 10. Camden, 11. Emerald, 12. Broome, 13. Mid-Carolina, 14. Pelion, 15. Swansea, 16. Battery Creek, 17. Chesnee, 18. Academic Magnet, 19. Wacammaw, 20. Edisto.

2A/1A -1. North Central, 2. Timberland, 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 4. Andrew Jackson, 5. Ninety-Six, 6. Whitmire, 7. Abbeville, 8. Chesterfield, 9. Buford, 10. Mililtary Magnet, 11. North Charleston, 12. Columbia, 13. High Point Academy, 14. Landrum, 15. Whale Branch, 16. Christ Church, 17. Barnwell, 18. Baptist Hill, 19. Burke, 20. St. Joseph’s.

Numerous local individual wrestlers ranked heading into playoffs

SCMat.com has announced its most recent individual rankings by weight classes, and 54 local wrestlers are included. Six of them are ranked as the top wrestler in their weight class in the state.

Danny Love (120), Bailey Wilkins (138), and Devon Rice (285) all from Rock Hill are ranked as the top performer in their weight division. Kaleem Heard (113) of York and Immanuel Bush (285) from Lancaster are also ranked first. Austin Ross (113) of Indian Land completes the list of area wrestlers at the head of their class.

5A - 113 - 7. Sebastian Colon (Fort Mill); 120 - 1. Danny Love (Rock Hill); 126 - 6. Joshua Sturgeon (Fort Mill), 8. Dax Stegall (Nation Ford); 132 - 5. Andrew Simpson (Rock Hill), 6. Dylan Tindall (Fort Mill); 138 - 1. Bailey Wilkins (Rock Hill); 145 - 6. Ryan Jones (Clover); 152 - 2. Joseph Cizmadia (Fort Mill), 3. Michael Ramirez (Rock Hill), 4. Shemar Washington (Northwestern); 160 - 6. Teddy Mauney (Northwestern); 170 - 8. Alex English (Rock Hill); 195 - 4. Jack Kelley (Fort Mill); 285 - 1. Devon Rice (Rock Hill), 6. Zach Blanchard (Clover).

4A - 106 - 2. Spencer Cox (South Pointe), 8. Kamron Jones (York); 113 - 1. Kaleem Heard (York), 4. Kamoni Reaves (South Pointe); 120 - 2. Jackson Rumfelt (York), 6. Matt Hutto (South Pointe), 7. Zeke Wright (Lancaster); 126 - 3. Cole Arington (South Pointe), 7. Brandon Gomez (Lancaster), 8. Tanner Culbertson (York); 132 - 4. Pearson Borders (South Pointe), 5. Connor Sullivan (Lancaster), 6. Luke Dickson (York); 138 - 3. Matthew Belk (South Pointe); 145 - 3. ShyQuan Ferguson (South Pointe); 152 - 3. Savion White (South Pointe), 8. Jessie Childers (York); 160 - 7. Eric Mitchell (South Pointe); 170 - 4. Nygel Moore (Lancaster); 182 - 1. Isaac Ekonem (South Pointe); 195 - 7. Justin Corbin (South Pointe); 220 - 7. Tim Dunbar (South Pointe), 8. Dylan Goshorn (Lancaster); 285 - 1. Immanuel Bush (Lancaster), 5. Jake Morgan (South Pointe).

3A - 106 -5. Max Yegge (Indian Land); 113 - 1. Austin Ross (Indian Land), 8. Payton Stillwell (Chester); 120 - 3. Solomon Cortez (Indian Land); 126 - 3. Weston Nguyen (Indian Land); 132 - 3. Teddy Yarborough (Indian Land), 152 - 3. Ly’Terrence Mills (Chester), 7. Xavier Dreese (Indian Land); 160 - 2. Terrence Mills (Chester), 4. Markeith Drakeford (Indian Land); 195 - 4. Antwan Patton (Chester); 220 - 6. Teddy Murphy (Chester).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coaches Association releases top-10 polls

The South Carolina Coaches Association has announced its recent polls and three local teams made the list.

The South Pointe Stallions are second in 4A, while Nation Ford and Clover are included in 5A.

5A - 1. Goose Creek, 2. Woodmont, 3. Spring Valley, 4. Dorman, 5. Sumter, 6. Fort Dorchester, 7. Lexington, 8. Nation Ford, 9. West Ashley, 10. Clover.

4A - 1. North Augusta, 2. South Pointe, 3. Westwood, 4. Wilson, 5. Lower Richland, 6. Myrtle Beach, 7. Blue Ridge, 8. Airport, 9. Greenville, 10. Darlington.

3A - 1. Bishop England, 2. Swansea, 3. Emerald, 4. Dillon, 5. Seneca, 6. Marion, 7. Manning, 8. Keenan, 9. May River, 10. Southside.

2A - 1. Christ Church, 2. East Clarendon, 3. Buford, 4. Mullins, 5. Saluda, 6. Barnwell, 7. Gray Collegiate, 8. Andrew Jackson, 9. Landrum, 10. Lee Central.

1A - 1. Scott’s Branch, 2. High Point, 3. McCormick, 4. Timmonsville, 5. Estill, 6. Military Magnet, 7. North, 8. Blackville-Hilda, 9. Lake View, 10. Wagener-Salley.

South Pointe 51, Rock Hill 33

The South Pointe Stallions continued their winning ways on Wednesday night with a 51-33 non-region road victory over the Rock Hill Bearcats.

The Stallions took a 16-5 lead after one quarter and were in front 26-16 at intermission. They outscored Rock Hill 25-17 in the second half to secure the win.

Trinity Adams led South Pointe with 13 points.

South Pointe is 21-3 in all games, while Rock Hill falls to 10-12 overall.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coaches Association announces top 10 polls

The South Carolina Basketball association has released its latest poll and three area teams are included.

Great Falls is first in 1A, while Nation Ford and Fort Mill are included in 5A.





5A -1. Dorman, 2. Berkeley, 3. Lexington, 4. Nation Ford, 5. River Bluff, 6. Fort Mill, 7. Blythewood, 8. Riverside, 9. West Florence, 10. Wade Hampton (G).

4A - 1. Ridge View, 2. Westwood, 3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 4. Greenville, 5. Darlington, 6. North Augusta, 7. Travelers Rest, 8. Wren, 9. A. C. Flora, 10. Wilson.

3A - 1. Keenan, 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 3. Manning, 4. Edisto, 5. Wade Hampton (H), 6. Newberry, 7. Georgetown, 8. Southside, 9. Pendleton, 10. Loris.

2A - 1. Gray Collegiate, 2. Oceanside Collegiate, 3. Lee Central, 4. Carvers Bay, 5. Christ Church, 6. Mullins, 7. Silver Bluff, 8. Saluda, 9. Woodland, 10. North Charleston.

1A - 1. Great Falls, 2. High Point Academy, 3. Hemingway, 4. Charleston Math and Science, 5. Lowcountry Leadership, 6. Timmonsville, 7. Denmark-Olar, 8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 9. St. Johns, 10. Bethune-Bowman.

South Pointe 57, Rock Hill 44

The South Pointe Stallions toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 57-44 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Wednesday night.

South Pointe led 26-18 at halftime. The Stallions improved to 6-14 overall, while the Bearcats dropped to 10-11 in all games.

Great Falls 83, Governor’s School 39

The top-ranked Great Falls Red Devils routed Governor’s School 83-39 in a Region 2A game at Governor’s School Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are 14-3 overall and 5-0 in the region.