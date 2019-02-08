Four Fort Mill Yellow Jackets confirm their college sports futures

Four Fort Mill athletes, including two football players, signed to play at the next level on Thursday. Fort Mill football players Sebastian Lach and Kyle Romenick, along with swimmer Jake Bohland and soccer player Zoe Newell, all signed during a ceremony at the school Thursday.

Sebastian Lach, Limestone – Lach has been a varsity football player for three years for the Jackets, playing running back and slot back.

He picked Limestone over Presbyterian and Gardner-Webb. He said he wanted to be part of the Limestone culture as it moves from Limestone College to Limestone University in the coming years, and he liked the direction the school was heading with its football program.

“I really liked the culture there,” he said. “I am going there because of the family feel. I feel like it felt right.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

Lach was team captain for his senior season and was named to the All-Region team for the Jackets. He has over 2,300-yards and 26 touchdowns while playing for Fort Mill. He plans on majoring in business.

Kyle Romenick, Akron – Romenick had some offers from big time schools like Boston College, South Carolina and Missouri, but went the smaller route with the University of Akron.

“I really enjoyed it up there,” he said. “I am going there because of the coaching staff.”

Romenick was a three-year starter for the football team and punted all three years. He was also a kicker for two of those years. He was nominated to the Blue-Grey All-American game in Tampa and averaged 48 yards punting while there. He plans on majoring in exercise science.

Jake Bohland, West Virginia Wesleyan – Bohland is a three-time All-Region swimmer for Fort Mill and picked the school over Mount St. Mary’s and Kings College.

“To me it felt like home,” he said. “I fit in really well with the team. I am going there because they have a fantastic team and have a great psychology program.”

Bohland will be swimming the 50 and 100 freestyle events while in college. He was the 2018 Region 3-5A champ in the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay. He was also a member of the 2018 team for Fort Mill which finished second in the state. He finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the state meet.

Zoe Newell, Anderson – Newell has played varsity soccer since she was a freshman at Fort Mill and has played the last 10 years as part of the Discoveries Soccer program. She picked Anderson over Queens and Campbell.

“I loved the coaches there and the players,” she said. “The atmosphere is nice.”

She has played as part of the Olympic Development Program for the state for the past three years and the last two years she has joined the National Premier League and went on to play at Nationals in Denver.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM