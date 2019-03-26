Who were the best local hoopers? Check out the 2019 All-Area basketball teams

After multiple games this past season, Clover’s Aylesha Wade would grab a set of pom-poms and cheerlead the Blue Eagles’ boys’ basketball team onto the court.

Wade would have just played in the game before, and likely scored 20 or more points, but almost certainly influenced the game in a positive way for her team. Just a sophomore, Wade was a leader in every sense for her team, whether carrying the team offensively, or as the sharp tip of the team’s defensive spear.

“Usually we do it after every win,” Wade said about the postgame cheerleading. “I try to be a spark for them, we can support the guys because they support us. Just loosen them up a bit.”

Wade averaged 16 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game for the Blue Eagles. She had eight games with 20 or more points and was named Region 3-5A player of the year. She also made 5A All-State for the second season running. Don’t be surprised to see Wade’s individual numbers rise again next season. The Blue Eagles lose just one senior and their win total should continue its rise as well.

“I would have liked to make it farther in the playoffs,” said Wade. “I’m just focused on being more consistent and improving each year.”

The Herald’s All-Area girls’ player of the year has only just begun to show what she can do. But the All-Area boys’ player of the year’s career just wrapped up, and not in the way he wanted.





Nation Ford’s Zeb Graham broke a tiny bone in his foot on a step-back jump shot during the Falcons’ second round state playoff win over Wade Hampton. He sat on the bench as his team fell 79-75 to Mauldin in the third round. Aside from a reporter asking him about the premature end to his high school career, he said he’s mostly put the episode out of his mind.

“I didn’t get to finish my season with my teammates, and it wasn’t the result we wanted at all,” said Graham. “Everything happens...”

But Graham, who was also the 2018 All-Area player of the year, will someday look back at his high school career with pride, especially his senior season. The Region 3-5A player of the year averaged almost 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals per game, and was named the state’s 5A player of the year, an award voted on by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.





And once Graham’s foot is fully healed (he should be cleared before the end of March), he’ll have at least one important upcoming audition. Coaches from Towson University, a Division I school based in Baltimore and a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, want to fly in to see Graham work out in-person. He’s also got serious interest from Maryland-Eastern Shore and a who’s who of the top Division II programs in the southeast, including Charlotte’s Queens University.

Stephanie Butler-Graham was a no-brainer for girls’ basketball coach of the year. She piloted South Pointe to a 26-5 record and the school’s first appearance in a basketball state final. The Stallions fell to North Augusta, but only lose two seniors and should be very good again next season. Butler-Graham’s intensity and attention to detail only strengthens that claim.





And Chester’s Sebastian Hopkins was the top boys’ coach in The Herald’s coverage area. Great Falls and Nation Ford had strong seasons, but many expected them to do so. Chester’s 3A Upper State finals appearance was considerably less expected. And the Cyclones were only kept from a state title game appearance by Keenan, which beat the Cyclones three times during the season and eventually strolled to the state championship the following weekend. Hopkins always seems to mold his group of multi-sport athletes into a dangerous postseason proposition.

Girls’ basketball

Player of the year: Aylesha Wade, Clover

Coach of the year: Stephanie Butler-Graham, South Pointe

First team

Aylesha Wade, Clover - 5-foot-6 sophomore guard earned 5A All-State honors for the second straight season and was also named Region 3-5A player of the year. Wade averaged 16 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game. She had eight outings with 20 points or more.

Jamia Blake, South Pointe - junior did some of everything for the Stallions, averaging 11 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and three assists per game. Blake was named All-Region 3-4A, 4A All-State and was selected to play in the S.C. Hoops Festival Junior Showcase for the state’s top 11th graders. Blake also topped 1,000 career points this season.

Sierra McCullough, South Pointe - 6-foot-2 senior center averaged 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals per contest. She was named All-Region 3-4A and was a North-South all-star game selection.

Scarlett Gilmore, South Pointe - senior guard scored 12 points per game, but also averaged three steals, 2.5 assists and two rebounds. She was an All-Region 3-4A pick and played in the North-South all-star game. Gilmore became the school’s first girl to score 1,000 career points.

Ellona Moulds, Nation Ford - 5-foot-6 senior point guard averaged 10 points, 4.1 steals and 3.6 assists per outing. Moulds was named All-Region 3-5A and 5A All-State.

Second team





Amber Bass, Lewisville - All-Region 2-A senior averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds per game, to go with 2.7 steals.

Jermany Mapp, York Prep - 5-foot-9 junior scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds per game. Mapp passed 1,000 career points this season.

Ashley Crank, Rock Hill - 5-foot-6 senior guard averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.5 assists per contest. She led the Bearcats in scoring, free throw percentage/attempts/makes and assists. She was also an All-Region 3-5A pick.

Kelci Adams, Nation Ford - 5-foot-7 junior averaged 12 points, 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists per contest. Adams was an All-Region 3-5A pick and also played in the S.C. Hoops Festival Junior Showcase for the state’s top 11th graders.

TiKyevah Mackey, Lancaster - senior guard scored 13.7 points per game, to go with 2.1 assists and two steals per game.





Honorable mention

Tiona Walls and Mariana Ballard, Clover; Cali Wells, Fort Mill; Kristen Falk and Daniella Wilson, Indian Land; Kiara Roberts, Lancaster; A’Myra Wise, Rock Hill; Trinity Adams and Randi Neal, South Pointe; Ramsay Green and JaLeah Long, York; Shylin Hemphill, York Prep.

Boys’ basketball

Player of the year: Zeb Graham, Nation Ford

Coach of the year: Sebastian Hopkins, Chester

First team

Zeb Graham, Nation Ford - 6-foot-1 senior guard was named the state’s best 5A boys’ basketball player by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, as well as Region 3-5A player of the year. The 5A All-State pick averaged 20 points, five assists, five rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He was also a North-South all-star.

Jacobi Wright, Fort Mill - 6-foot-1 sophomore guard averaged 25.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game, earning All-Region 3-5A honors. He was also named the region’s newcomer of the year and 5A All-State.

Kelton Talford, Great Falls - 6-foot-7 junior had 20 double-doubles this past season, earning Region 2-A player of the year and 1A All-State honors. Talford averaged 21.2 points, 15.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game.

Zay Martin, Northwestern - 6-foot-3 senior averaged 21 points and four rebounds per game, shot 60 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. Martin had 13 games with 20 points or more, and topped 1,000 for his career this past season. The Spartanburg Methodist commitment was named All-Region 3-5A for the third year running.

Destin Clark, Indian Land - 6-foot-2 junior averaged 30.1 points per game and was named All-Region 4-3A. Clark scored 20 points or more 17 times this season, including a 54-point effort against Cuthbertson (N.C.) High School. Clark topped 1,000 career points this season, and also averaged 3.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals.

Second team

Demetric Hardin, Lewisville - 6-foot-3 junior had a great season, averaging 22.1 points and nine rebounds per game to earn Region 4-2A player of the year honors. Hardin also dished out 3.2 assists per contest and was named 2A All-State.

Deuce Dean, York Prep - 6-foot-3 senior guard and college prospect averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Patriots.

Mason Grigg, Northwestern - 6-foot-2 junior had a strong season, scoring 17 points per game, in addition to 4.5 rebounds and two assists. Grigg was named All-Region 3-5A and was offered a scholarship by Newberry.

Malik Bryant, Nation Ford - senior guard averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Bryant was an All-Region 3-5A pick and recently committed to play at two-year school, Louisburg College (N.C.).

Dorrien Bagley, Chester - senior guard was named All-Region 4-3A after scoring 18 points per game and dishing out five assists.

Honorable mention





Heze Massey and Markus Nastase, Clover; D.J. Adams, Great Falls; Keyan Mims and Carson Morton, Fort Mill; Maurice Grant and Jadakiss Talford, Lewisville; Shaman Alston and Khydarius Smith, Nation Ford; Ashton Parker and Zuric Harvey, Northwestern; Jordan Wildy and Saiveon Williams, Rock Hill; Quan Peterson, South Pointe; Jevon Long and Malik Proctor, York.