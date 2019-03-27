How could you pick between these 2? All-Area wrestler of the year shared by teammates

One was wrestling for only the second year, but went 61-1 and won a state title.

The other has been wrestling since he was a child and went 72-6, winning his third state title in as many years of high school.

Two great stories, two incredible seasons.

How do you pick between these two? Don’t.

Rock Hill High’s Devon Rice and Bailey Wilkins are The Herald’s 2019 All-Area co-wrestlers of the year.

Rice capped an incredible second year of organizing wrestling with a one-loss season. The only defeat came in the Upper State tournament and spurred the senior heavyweight to success the following weekend in the state tournament. Rice avenged his Upper State final loss to Malik Shuler, edging the Spartanburg grappler during overtime of the 5A state final to cap a memorable season.

And Wilkins keeps doing what he does: win championships. It’s almost easy to overlook the Bearcat junior, such is his robotic approach to winning. Next season, Wilkins could become the first wrestler in Rock Hill’s storied history to finish his high school career with four state titles.





Leon Boulware is The Herald’s All-Area wrestling coach of the year. The former Rock Hill Bearcat wrestler led Indian Land to the school’s first boys’ team state title in any sport, the 3A dual team state championship. Indian Land has built a sustainable and strong program through its youth wrestling system and Boulware is only enhancing that.

Oh, and the Warriors only lose three seniors from the state title team.

2019 All-Area wrestling

Co-wrestlers of the year: Devon Rice and Bailey Wilkins, Rock Hill

Coach of the year: Leon Boulware, Indian Land

First team

(Listed in alphabetic order of school)

Terrence Mills, Chester - senior finished his 12th grade season 43-3, winning the 3A Upper State championship, then finishing second at the state tournament. Mills was a North-South wrestler and also won the Region 4-3A championship for his weight class.





Markeith Drakeford, Indian Land - the 160-pound junior won the 3A state championship, in addition to Upper State and Region 4-3A titles. Drakeford was 43-6 this past season.

Michael Ramirez, Rock Hill - junior 152-pounder overturned a big score deficit in the 5A state final to win the championship. Ramirez finished 38-11 on the season.

Devon Rice, Rock Hill - Rice’s second season of varsity wrestling went almost as perfectly as possible. He finished the season 61-1, winning the region title, losing in the Upper State, but bouncing back to win the 5A state championship in overtime.

Andrew Simpson, Rock Hill - 132-pound senior went 48-7 and finished second at the 5A state tournament. Simpson won Region 3-5A and Upper State championships.

Bailey Wilkins, Rock Hill - 138-pound senior won his third straight state title. Wilkins finished the season 72-6, claiming a third straight region title and a second straight Upper State title.

Spencer Cox, South Pointe - freshman won the 106-pound state championship in the 4A classification. Cox finished the season 49-6.

Isaac Ekanem, South Pointe - junior won the 182-pound state title at the 4A state tournament. Ekanem was 49-6 this past season.

Kaleem Heard, York - 113-pound sophomore won a second 4A state title in as many years, capping off a 50-3 season. He also won Region 3-4A and Upper State championships.

Jackson Rumfelt, York - 120-pound sophomore went 44-13, winning the 4A state title. He won region and Upper State titles, too.

Second team





Ly’Terrence Mills, Chester - junior 160-pounder went 36-11, placing second at both the 3A Upper State and state tournaments.

Antwan Patton, Chester - senior 195-pounder won the Region 4-3A championship, finished second at the Upper State tournament and third at the 3A state tournament. Patton finished the season 38-8.

Joshua Sturgeon, Fort Mill - 126-pounder went 44-5 and finished third at the 5A state tournament. Sturgeon also won region and Upper State championships.

Solomon Cortez, Indian Land - 120-pound sophomore won the Region 4-3A championship and finished third at the Upper State and state tournaments. Cortez 41-7 this season.

Weston Nguyen, Indian Land - 126-pound junior won the Region 4-3A championship before finishing second at both the 3A Upper State and state tournaments. Nguyen posted a 43-6 record

Immanuel Bush, Lancaster - junior heavyweight was 33-4 and finished fourth at the 4A state tournament. Bush won the region championship and finished second at the Upper State tournament.

Shemar Washington, Northwestern - Washington finished second at the 5A Upper State tournament, and third in the 160-pound division at the state tournament.

Matthew Belk, South Pointe - junior placed second in the 4A 138-pound division, while compiling a 40-18 record.





Savion White, South Pointe - senior finished runner-up in the 152-pound division of the 4A classification. White was 39-17 on the season.





Eric Mitchell, South Pointe - junior finished the season 32-10 and placed second at 160 pounds in the 4A state tournament.





Honorable mention





Payton Stillwell and Emmanuel Wright, Chester; Ryan Jones and Zach Blanchard, Clover; Josh Cizmadia, Fort Mill; Max Yegge and Xavier Dreese, Indian Land; Nygel Moore, Lancaster; Pearson Borders and Jake Morgan, South Pointe.