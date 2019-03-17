High school roundup: strong T&F showings for Rock Hill boys, Nation Ford girls

Area teams do well at Clash of the Carolinas track and field meet





Four area teams had excellent showings at The Clash of the Carolinas at Cuthbertson High School on Saturday afternoon.

Cuthbertson won the girls’ meet with a team total of 163. Nation Ford’s 96 points placed them third in the 26-team field. Northwestern finished fifth with 40 points, while Fort Mill came home sixth with 38 points, and Rock Hill was seventh with 32 points.

Nation Ford’s 4x800 relay finished first, while Ann Cromer of Northwestern was the top performer in the discus and Fort Mill’s Taniya Thomas won the shot put.

Cuthbertson won the boys’ event with a score of 117. Rock Hill was fourth out of 30 teams, with 38 points. Northwestern finished fifth with 37 points. Fort Mill was 17th with 16 points and Nation Ford was 24th with 8.5 points.

Rock Hill’s 4x100 relay team was first, and Fort Mill’s 4x800 relay team also finished first. Channing Ferguson of Northwestern finished first in the high jump.

GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top 15)





100 - 2. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 12.30, 3. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 12.35, 10. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 12.91; 100 Hurdles - 2. Ivana McLamb (Northwestern) 15.29, 8. Amber Ferguson (Northwestern) 16.22, 9. Brooke Ferguson (Northwestern) 16.57; 1600 - 3. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 5:13.65, 5. Morgan Werner (Nation Ford) 5:19.65, 8. Genesis Simpson (Fort Mill) 5:39.48, 9. Molly Passmore (Fort Mill) 5:51.41; 200 - 2. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 25.56, 10. Victoria Jordan (Nation Ford) 26.65; 300 Hurdles - 15. Haley Duggan (Rock Hill) 52.75; 3200 - 2. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 11:27.40, 3. Morgan Werner (Nation Ford) 11:31.40, 8. Mary Drolet (Fort Mill) 12:33.57, 9. Abby Dawson (Fort Mill) 12:34.03, 10. Molly Passmore (Fort Mill) 12:46.30, 12. Maddie Merrell (Rock Hill) 13:26.24; 400 - 4. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 1:00.20; 4x100 Relay - 2. Nation Ford 48.53, 5. Rock Hill 50.51, 10. Northwestern 51.58, 12. Fort Mill 52.32; 4x200 Relay - 3. Rock Hill 1:46.74; 4x400 Relay - 4. Nation Ford 4:21.02, 5. Rock Hill 4:24.03, 9. Northwestern 4:33.27; 4x800 - 1. Nation Ford 10:03.33, 2. Fort Mill 10:15.10, 6. Rock Hill 11:06.64, 10. Northwestern 11:45.48; 800 - 4. Genesis Simpson (Fort Mill) 2:30.77, 6. Ansley Archuleta (Nation Ford) 2:35.30, 10. Regan Hodge (Fort Mill) 2:36.21, 12. Rachel Arwood (Rock Hill) 2:37.15, 13. Mary Drolet (Fort Mill) 2:37.20, 14. Alyssa Brazzell (Northwestern) 2:38.39; Discus- 1. Ann Cromer (Northwestern) 110-07, 3. Andrea Barnes (Fort Mill) 99-07, 6. Kaj Campbell (Fort Mill) 90-10, 8. Bryanna Patten (Rock Hill) 83-01, 14. Rachel Skroben (Northwestern) 76-03; High jump - 2. Amber Ferguson (Northwestern) 5-02, 4. Brooke Ferguson (Northwestern) 5-02, 5. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 5-02, 11. Alyssa Flink (Rock Hill) 4-10, 12. Ivana McLamb (Northwestern) 4-10; Long jump - 7. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 15-10.25; Pole vault - 2. Sommer Isley (Nation Ford) 10-06, 5. Ansley Archuleta (Nation Ford) 9-00, 7. Alyssa Flink (Rock Hill) 7-00; Shot put - 1. Taniya Thomas (Fort Mill) 34-00.50, 2. Ann Cromer (Northwestern) 34-00.50, 3. Bryanna Patten (Rock Hill) 33-03.50, 9. Kaj Campbell (Fort Mill) 30-00; Triple jump - 3. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 35-09, 9. Morgan Lewis (Nation Ford) 32-06, 11. Savanna Woodall (Fort Mill) 31-10, 14. Alyssa Flink (Rock Hill) 30-06.25.

BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top 15)

100 - 5. Gavin McFadden (Northwestern) 11.43, 9. Jason Pugh (Nation Ford) 11.64, 10. James Chenault (Nation Ford) 11.72; 110 hurdles - 4. Dion Livingstone (Rock Hill) 15.89, 8. Ahmad Miles (Northwestern) 16.32, 9. Michael Stinson (Northwestern) 16.43, 13. Narii Gaither (Rock Hill) 16.73, 14. Reece Peters (Fort Mill) 17.12; 1600 - 2. Isaiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 4:28.10, 8. Dalton Jones (Fort Mill) 4:37.15, 14. Bailey Nichols (Northwestern) 4:45.62; 200 - 12. Andre Hodge (Nation Ford) 23.48, 13. Anton Davis (Northwestern) 23.52, 14. Jalen Alleyne (Northwestern) 23.54; 300 hurdles - 4. Reece Peters (Fort Mill) 42.22, 8. Michael Stinson (Northwestern) 43.09, 9. Dion Livingstone (Rock Hill) 43.62, 12. Ahmad Miles (Northwestern) 44.43, 13. Justin Myers (Nation Ford) 44.52; 3200 - 8. Mason Thomas (Northwestern) 10:01.05, 12. Dan Dobleske (Fort Mill) 10:24.94, 13. Connor O’Flynn (Nation Ford) 10:25.46; 4x100 Relay - 1. Rock Hill 43.10, 2. Northwestern 43.17, 4. Nation Ford 43.64, 12. Fort Mill 45.48; 4x200 Relay - 10. Nation Ford 1:36.95; 4x400 Relay - 2. Rock Hill 3:30.08; 7. Nation Ford 3:44.06; 4x800 Relay - 1. Fort Mill 8:22.40, 9. Northwestern 8:52.04; 800 - 3. Isaiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 1:58.54, 9. Connor Hassing (Nation Ford) 2:04.90, 11. Aiden McNiell (Fort Mill) 2:05.85, 13. Mark Walsh (Northwestern ) 2:06.60, 15. Caleb Smith (Fort Mill) 2:07.15; Discus - 14. Carson Murray (Rock Hill) 97-0; High jump - 1. Channing Ferguson (Northwestern) 6-02, 8. Jason Pugh (Nation Ford) 5-08, 12. Eliel Cuesta (Rock Hill) 5-08, 15. Khai Kawamura (Fort Mill) 5-06; Long jump - 11. Eliel Cuesta (Rock Hill) 18.07.75; Pole vault - 2. Jaylon Mickle (Northwestern) 12-0, 8. Eliel Cuesta (Rock Hill) 10-0, 10. Andrew Berkeland (Nation Ford) 9-0, 11. Eric Freeman (Northwestern) 9-0, 13, Riley Duran (Northwestern) 9-0; Shot put - 10. Marcus Brinkley (Fort Mill) 39-11, 15. Carson Murray (Rock Hill) 36-07.50; Triple jump - 11. Jayshon Williams (Northwestern) 40-02.25, 12. Jaylen Ervin (Northwestern) 38-07.75, 15. Jarius Crawford (Northwestern) 37-11.75.

FOOTBALL

York head football coach Dean Boyd has been selected as the head coach for the South Carolina team for the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl, which will be played on Saturday, December 21st at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg.

He will be assisted by Daryl King of Lake View, Bobby Marion of West Ashley, John Dew of Lake View, Greg Porter of Greenville, Jamie Nickles of Abbeville, Bob Vrosbrinck of Carolina Forest, and Page Wofford of D. W. Daniel.

BASEBALL

Richland Northeast 4, South Pointe 2

Richland Northeast pounded out ten hits and topped the South Pointe Stallions 4-2 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Friday night.

RNE took a 1-0 lead after one inning and added two more in the fourth. The Stallions answered with a run in the sixth, but RNE scored in the bottom of the frame for a 4-1 cushion. South Pointe closed out the scoring with a single run in the seventh.

The Stallions are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in region play.

Lamar 10, Great Falls 0

Lamar routed the Great Falls Red Devils 10-0 in Region 2A contest at Lamar Friday night.

Lamar scored three runs in the first and two more in the second in the one-sided victory.

Great Falls is 0-4 in all games and 0-2 in the region.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover 3, Bishop England 2

The Clover Blue Eagles edged Bishop England 3-2 in a non-region match at Bishop England Saturday afternoon. Clover is 10-0 overall on the year. The Blue Eagles commence Region 3-5A play on March 22 against Rock Hill.

Fort Mill 9, Swansea 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets routed Swansea 9-0 in a non-region match at Swansea Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets are 5-2 overall on the year and start region play this week with a game against Rock Hill on March 19.

Richland Northeast 2, South Pointe 1

Richland Northeast edged the South Pointe Stallions 2-1 in a Region 3-4A match at RNE Friday night. The Stallions are 1-5-1 overall and 0-2 in region play.

Ridge View 3, Lancaster 0

Ridge View took a 2-0 halftime lead and toppled the Lancaster Bruins 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Friday night. Lancaster is 3-3 in all matches and 1-1 in region action.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Boiling Springs wins York Invitational

Boiling Springs defeated the Northwestern Trojans 2-0 to win the second annual York Invitational Tournament at York Saturday afternoon.

The Rock Hill Bearcats claimed third place with an 8-0 rout of Gaffney. The York Cougars toppled Broome 3-1 to win fifth place in the three-day event.

Northwestern, Rock Hill, and York all finished the tournament with records of 2-1.

Clover 3, Roberson 1

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Roberson 3-1 in a non-region contest at Clover Friday night.

Clover established a 2-0 lead at halftime and went on from there for the victory. The Blue Eagles are 7-0-1 overall on the year.

South Pointe 7, Richland Northeast 0

The South Pointe Stallions routed Richland Northeast 7-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Friday night.

The Stallions led 2-0 at intermission, and added five second half scores to pull away for the one-sided victory. South Pointe is 2-0 both overall and in region action.

Ridge View 5, Lancaster 1

Ridge View topped the Lancaster Bruins 5-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Friday night.

Ridge View set the tone for match by taking a 3-0 lead at halftime. The Bruins are 1-4 overall and 0-2 in region play.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Nation Ford 18, Blythewood 3

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled Blythewood 18-3 in a non-region contest at Nation Ford Saturday night.

The Falcons led 7-2 at halftime as they improved to 5-1 on the season.

Fort Mill 13, Clover 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 13-2 in a Region 3-5A contest at Clover Friday night.

Fort Mill is 7-2 on the year, while Clover falls to 3-5.