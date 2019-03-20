Roundup: Indian Land softball steadily ticking off goals. Can it hit next big one?

Sometimes Monica Barfield breaks out her championship rings, shows them off a little to her Indian Land softball team.

Barfield led the Warriors to three state titles during her first stretch as the school’s softball coach from 2004 to 2008. That was at the tail end of nine Indian Land 1A state championships in 10 years, an incredible run that the school may never match and that has only been topped in South Carolina by Crescent High School’s incredible dominance (the Tigers have won 19 state titles, a national record).

The championship-winning coach returned to Indian Land in 2017 determined to rebuild a program that fell by the wayside during a stint in 2A. The Warriors played in the state’s toughest 2A region, so maybe it was just that when they moved into 3A, their region got much easier. Indian Land has won 21 straight region contests, after Tuesday night’s demolition of Keenan.

A team that only won four games in Barfield’s first season is looking far beyond a region championship this season.





“We’ve got a good, young nucleus coming up,” said Barfield. “And our hitting, we’re solid 1 through 9. I’m thinking we should go... far.”

The team only has 11 players, six of which are underclassmen. Four are seniors and two of those are headed to Division I college softball.





For the second straight season, Daniella Wilson will try to have a higher batting average than her GPA. She’s ranked second academically in Indian Land’s senior class and has a 5.03 GPA, so out-hitting her grades isn’t easy. But she hit almost .536 last season so it’s possible.

“She’s just a hard worker,” said Barfield. “She’ll be hard to replace.”

Wilson, who signed to play college softball at George Washington University, and Peyton Darnell, who signed to play at USC Upstate, are the team’s leaders in every sense.





Wilson, who plays third base and catches, and Darnell, who catches or plays the left side of the infield, are typical Indian Land players in that they ably man several positions, which allows Barfield to keep just 11 on varsity.

Darnell swings the biggest bat in the lineup. Last season she hit .696 with 13 home runs, and drove in 54 RBI. She had at least 30 extra base hits in 79 at-bats, but knows that teams will approach her differently this spring.

“I know I’m not gonna get up there and get meatballs down the middle,” Darnell said.

This year’s team added two ninth grade pitchers -- Gabriella Wilson and Peyton Hurst -- that everyone agrees could be very important come April and May when the playoffs kick into gear. Chester is really the lone challenge for Indian Land in region play, which makes non-region games against Rock Hill, Nation Ford, Fort Mill and other local schools much more important tests.





Wilson said the success of Indian Land’s girls’ soccer and wrestling teams, which both won state titles in the last year, was inspirational. Watching the wrestling team win in person did more for the softball players than seeing Barfield’s rings.

“We went to the wrestling match and just the feeling when they won state was so cool,” she said. “Even though we weren’t the people wrestling, it felt like we won too. They go to our school, the represent us too.”

There will be serious obstacles for the Warriors to add to the school’s trophy cabinet. Indian Land lost to Woodruff and Crescent in last year’s 3A Upper State tournament. Darnell and others said that the team wasn’t ready for that level yet. That shouldn’t be the case if they were to get back in 2019.





“Travel ball, you don’t really have anything you can win,” said Darnell. “But here, you’re working toward something, like a long-term goal. So it’s just a surreal feeling when you reach goals.”

SOFTBALL

Clover 18, Northwestern 1

The Clover Blue Eagles routed the Northwestern Trojans 18-1 in a Region 3-5A game at Clover Tuesday night.

Clover pounded out a dozen hits and put the game away early with a 9-0 cushion after two innings.

Jenna Venturelli led the Blue Eagles with two hits and four RBI. Kalia Caviness added two hits and drove in three runs. Dakota Peters added two hits to the 12-hit attack. Gracie McSwain pitched a complete game and got the win..

Clover is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the region. Northwestern is 3-5 in all games and 1-2 in region play.

Fort Mill 12, Nation Ford 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets blasted the Nation Ford Falcons 12-0 in a Region 3-5A game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.

Fort Mill, which got a 9-7 non-region win over York Monday night, is 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 2-4 in all games and 1-1 in region play.

York 3, South Pointe 2

The York Cougars edged the South Pointe Stallions 3-2 in a Region 3-4A contest at York Tuesday night.

South Pointe erased a 1-0 York lead with two runs in the second, but the Cougars tied the game with a run in the fourth. York scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Kaiden Quinn pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine to earn the win.

York, which dropped a 9-7 decision to Fort Mill on Monday night, is 4-5 overall and 3-0 in the region. South Pointe is 3-1 in all games and 1-1 in region action.

Chester 7, Camden 1

The Chester Cyclones toppled Camden 7-1 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Tuesday night. Chester is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in region play.

Buford 11, Lancaster 4

Buford defeated the Lancaster Bruins 11-4 in a non-region game at Buford Monday night. Lancaster dropped to 0-3 on the year.

Lewisville 13, Andrew Jackson 3

The Lewisville Lions routed Andrew Jackson 13-3 in a Region 4-2A game at Richburg Monday night.

The Lions are 2-2 in all games and 1-2 in the region.

BASEBALL

York 7, South Pointe 3

The York Cougars pounded out 13 hits and defeated the South Pointe Stallions 7-3 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Tuesday night.

York led 4-2 after one inning was in the books, and after both teams scored once in the third it was 5-3. The Cougars got their final two runs in the sixth.

Max Necklen led York with three hits. Dylan Smoak and Peyton Reel added two hits each. Nick Clayton got one hit and knocked in two runs to aid the victory. Clayton pitched a complete game and struck out 12 to earn the win.

York is 5-3 in all games and 2-1 in the region. South Pointe is 4-4 overall and 1-2 in region play.

Indian Land beats Chester twice

The Indian Land Warriors defeated the Chester Cyclones in a pair of Region 4-3A games earlier this week.

Monday night they won 6-0 at Indian Land as they scored twice in each of the first, fourth and fifth frames. Tanner Chassereau and Chase Dougherty both had one hit and a pair of RBI to lead the Warriors. Chester, which out hit Indian Land 8-5, was led by Jared Dixon with four hits and Preston Kirby with two hits. Kyle Raynor pitched into the sixth inning and struck out four to record the win.

Tuesday night the Warriors won 14-1 at Chester. Indian Land broke the contest open early with five runs in the first, and they added four more in the third and never let up.

Chassereau led Indian Land with three hits Raynor and Connor Ouimet added two hits each to the 14-hit assault. Ouimet and Zach Webb drove in three runs each for the Warriors. Chassereau pitched a complete game and got the win. He allowed only three hits and struck out eight.

Indian Land is 4-7 overall and 2-0 in the region. Chester is 2-5 overall and 0-2 in region action.

Lancaster 4, Westwood 3

The Lancaster Bruins nipped Westwood 4-3 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Tuesday night.

Ron Robinson, Blayne Small, and Jarron Taylor led the Bruins with two hits each. Logan Phillips pitched a complete game and struck out six to pick up the win.

Lancaster, which dropped a 7-2 non-region decision to Buford on Monday night, is 1-4 in all games and 1-1 in region.

Fort Mill 14, Rock Hill 5

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets pounded out 17 hits and toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 14-5 in a Region 3-5A contest at Rock Hill Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets scored eight times in the first to blow the game open. The Bearcats battled back with two in the first and one in the third, but Fort Mill tallied one in the third. Rock Hill answered with two in the third and it was 9-5. The Jackets added five more runs in the final three frames.

Connor Manco and Brady Stone led Fort Mill with three hits and two RBI each. Patrick Matthews added three hits and drove in one run, and Allen Stevens got a hit and knocked in a pair of runs.

Mikey Tepper worked into the fifth inning and got the win.

Fort Mill is 10-1 overall and 3-1 in region action. Rock Hill is 6-3 in all games and 1-3 in region play.

Clover 4, Northwestern 3

The Clover Blue Eagles nipped the Northwestern Trojans 4-3 in a Region 3-5A game at Clover Monday night.

Northwestern took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but Clover rebounded with a pair of runs in the second and third frames for a 4-1 advantage. The Trojans added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Wiliam Van Scoyok led Clover with two hits, including a two-run home run. Kolby Crepeau added a pair of hits to the winning attack. Will Dorrell led Northwestern with two hits and Dustin Noller added one. Will Rushing and Ethan Belk each drove in a run for the Trojans.

Jake Hylinski worked five innings with eight strike outs and recorded the win. Joey Hylinski was credited with a save.

Clover is 7-3 in all games and 1-0 in the region. Northwestern is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in region action.

Boiling Springs 3, Nation Ford 2 (9)

Boiling Springs edged Nation Ford 3-2 in a non-region contest at Boiling Springs Monday night.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the third, but Boiling Springs tallied twice in the fourth. The Falcons tied it at 2-2 with a run in the sixth, before Boiling Springs won it in the bottom of the ninth.

Bradley Bott led Nation Ford with a pair of hits and an RBI. Xavier Cumbee added a hit and drove in one run. The Falcons are 5-5 on the year.

Andrew Jackson 5, Lewisville 0

Andrew Jackson topped the Lewisville Lions 5-0 in a Region 4-2A game at Richburg Monday night.

Andrew Jackson, which out hit Lewisville 7-1, took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. They sealed the win with a four-run rally in the seventh. The Lions fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in region play.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Rock Hill 3, Fort Mill 2

The Rock Hill Bearcats edged the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 3-2 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

Daniel Guzman scored for Rock Hill and Grayson Woodard tallied for Fort Mill and the score was tied 1-1 at halftime. Colin Muschik’s goal gave the ‘Cats a 2-1 lead, and Challen Stowe added another goal for a 3-1 advantage, but Jackson McCoy of Fort Mill scored to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Bearcats hung on for the win.

Rock Hill is 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the region. Fort Mill is 5-3 in all matches and 0-1 in region action.

Nation Ford 5, Northwestern 3

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled the Northwestern Trojans 5-3 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday night.

The Trojans led 2-0 at halftime, but the Falcons rebounded and tallied five goals in the second half to record the win.

Nation Ford is 10-1 overall and 1-0 in the region. Northwestern is 3-2-1 in all matches and 0-1 in region play.

Lancaster 5, Westwood 2

The Lancaster Bruins topped Westwood 5-2 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Tuesday night.

The Bruins established a 3-1 lead at intermission and went on from there for the victory. Lancaster is 4-3 overall and 2-1 in region action.

South Pointe 6, York 5

The South Pointe Stallions edged the York Cougars 6-5 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night.

York took a 2-1 lead at halftime, but the Stallions scored a second half goal to tie it at 2-2. South Pointe outscored the Cougars 4-3 on penalty kicks the win the match.

South Pointe is 2-5-1 overall and 1-2 in the region. York is 2-9 in all matches and 1-2 in region action.

Chester drops a pair

The Chester Cyclones lost a pair of matches earlier in the week.

On Monday night they lost to Andrew Jackson 6-0 in a non-region match at Chester. On Tuesday they were beaten 4-0 by Camden in a Region 4-3A match at Chester. Chester is 1-5 overall and 1-1 in the region.

Indian Land wins two

The Indian Land Warriors won a pair of matches earlier in the week.

On Monday night they routed Governor’s School 7-0 in a non-region match at Hartsville. The Warriors scored six second half goals to pull away for the win. Gavin Dunlop led the Warriors with two goals.

On Tuesday they ripped Keenan 13-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Keenan. Dunlop and Jared Diemer scored two goals each to lead the Warriors.

The Warriors are 6-3 overall and 1-0 in region action.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Fort Mill 8, Rock Hill 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets dominated the Rock Hill Bearcats 8-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

Lexi Barrowclough led the Jackets with five goals. Caroline Teal added two goals and Katie Philips scored once.

Fort Mill, which led 2-0 at halftime, is 5-1-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 2-3 in all matches and 0-1 in region play.

Nation Ford 6, Northwestern 0

The Nation Ford Falcons topped the Northwestern Trojans 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night.

Nation Ford is 2-6 overall and 1-0 in the region. Northwestern is 5-4 in all matches and 0-1 in region play.

South Pointe 3, York 0

The South Pointe Stallions defeated the York Cougars 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.

South Pointe, which led 2-0 at halftime, was led by Zoe Kennedy, who scored a pair of goals. Kiev Mai added one goal to the winning effort. The Stallions are 3-0 both overall and in the region. York is 6-4-1 in all matches and 2-1 in region action.

Buford 3, Lewisville 2

Buford edged the Lewisville Lions 3-2 in a Region 4-2A match at Buford Tuesday night.

Buford broke a 1-1 tie at intermission with a pair of second half goals to earn the win. The Lions are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the region.

Westwood 8, Lancaster 0

Westwood blasted the Lancaster Bruins 8-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Tuesday night.

Westwood led 3-0 at halftime and added five more goals in the second half. The Bruins are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in region action.

Clover 5, Forestview 0

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Forestview 5-0 in a non-region match at Clover Monday night.

Alondra Nieves led the Blue Eagles with a pair of goals. Angelica Castro, Janae Massey, and Brenna McCombs added one goal each to the winning attack. Clover is 8-0-1 on the year.

Indian Land 3, Governor’s School 0

The Indian Land Warriors defeated Governor’s School 3-0 in a non-region match in Hartsville Monday afternoon.

Carleigh Warner scored all three goals for the Warriors, who led 2-0 at halftime. Indian Land is 2-6 on the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Clover loses twice

The Clover Blue Eagles lost a pair of non-region games earlier in the week.

On Monday night Cuthbertson edged the Blue Eagles 13-12 at Clover. On Tuesday night Lexington topped Clover 12-2 at Lexington. Clover is 3-7 on the year.

Nation Ford 20, Spring Valley 6

The Nation Ford Falcons routed Spring Valley 20-6 in a non-region contest at Nation Ford Monday night. The Falcons are 6-1 on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 18, South Mecklenburg 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets blistered South Mecklenburg 18-0 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets raced to a 13-0 advantage at halftime as they improved to 6-1 on the year.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 4, Nation Ford 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 4-2 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Hall (No. 1) gave the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead, but Ian Drane tied the count with a win in the number two singles. After Nation Ford won the number three singles, Fort Mill got wins from Charles Lynch (No. 4) and Trey Roberson (No. 5) for a 3-2 advantage. Fort Mill’s Dillon Fraser and Simon Huertas del Pino closed out the match with a win in the number two doubles.

Fort Mill is 4-0 on the year.

Clover 6, Northwestern 0

The Clover Blue Eagles toppled the Northwestern Trojans 6-0 in a Region 3-54A match at Northwestern Tuesday afternoon.

Rock Hill wins twice





The Rock Hill Bearcats won a pair of non-region matches earlier this week.

They defeated the Lancaster Bruins 4-2 at Lancaster Monday afternoon and returned home to pick up a 4-2 win over the York Cougars on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday Isaac Thomas won the number one singles for a 1-0 Bruins’ lead, but Henry Sharp tied the count with a win at number two singles. Lancaster’s Connor Parman won the number three singles, and the Bearcats Jeremy Diller won the number four singles. Rock Hill’s Henry Futch won the number five singles and the ’Cats led 3-2 heading to the doubles.

Ronin Harvison and Christian Ellis teamed up to give Rock Hill a win in the number two doubles to close out the match.

The ‘Cats improve to 4-1 on the year with the wins.

Fort Mill claims team trophy

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the team trophy at the Boiling Springs Tournament this past weekend.

The Yellow Jackets won six of the seven flight championships with all seven team members reaching the final round. Zach Dodson won Flight 2, and Taylor Bogucki was the top player in Flight 3. Charles Lynch finished first in Flight 4, and Trey Roberson was the top performer in Flight 5. Dillon Fraser and Simon Huertas del Pino teamed up to win Flight D1, and Wade Havner and Ethan Barger won Flight 2D.

BOYS’ GOLF

York 171, Clover 192





The York Cougars defeated the Clover Blue Eagles by 21 strokes in a non-region match at Spring Lake Golf Club Monday afternoon. Bryson Benfield of York carded a 41 to earn medalist honors.

York - Bryson Benfield 41, Cam Olson 42, Tanner McKinney 42, Mitchell Beard 46.

Clover - Bryson Whisnat 44, Peyton Western 47, Karson Finnerty 48, Tyler Brothers 53.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwestern and Clover split region meet

The Northwestern Trojans and the Clover Blue Eagles split a dual Region 3-5A meet at Clover on Tuesday afternoon. Metrolina Christian also competed in the event.

The Clover girls won 81-51, and the Northwestern boys registered a 94-38 decision.

In the girls’ division Clover won all three relays and seven individual events.

Imani Rivas won the 100 and 200 for the Blue Eagles, while Mindal Reece was first in the triple jump and long jump. Addison Neuffer (400), Niyanne Anderson (400 hurdles), and Tiona Walls (400) all claimed first place finishes for Clover.

Northwestern won five individual events. Ann Cromer was the top performer in the discus and the shot put. Alyssa Brazzell (800), Ivana McLamb (100 hurdles), and Amber Ferguson (High jump) were the other first place finishers for the Trojans.

Metrolina Christian’s Liza Shuck won the 1600.

In the boys’ division Northwestern won all three relays and seven individual events. Jawan Strong (High jump), Jayshon Williams (Triple jump), Bailey Nichols (1600), Michael Stinson (400 hurdles), Mark Walsh (800), Gavin McFadden (200), and Mason Thomas (3200) were winners for the Trojans.

Metrolina Christian won five events. Lance Penegar won the shot put and discus, and Jed Wooten finished first in the 110 hurdles and 400. Bryce McFerson was the top performer in the long jump.

Clover’s only first place was by Jaylin Lane in the 100.

York places third in Smiley Classic

The York Cougars placed third in both divisions at the Grover Smiley Classic at Spartanburg Saturday afternoon.

J. L. Mann won the girls’ division with a team score of 161. York’s score was 104. Spartanburg finished first in the boys event. York’s team score was 92.33.

Numerous Cougar relay teams and individuals did well in the competition.

In the girls division the Cougars 4x250 relay team finished first. The 4x800 relay team and distance medley team were second. In the individual competition Diamond Worthy had the best finish with a runner-up spot in the discus relay.





In the boys division York’s 4x100 Shuttle relay team was first, while the 4x400 relay team was second. In the individual competition Brannon Burns (1600) and Khalil Ellis (Discus relay) had the best finishes as they were second.

Girls Individual Results

100 - 3. Breayah Taylor 13.81; 1600 - 3. Raina Andrews 5:39.90; 4x100 Relay - 3. York 51.74; 4x200 Relay - 4. York 2:06.49; 4x250 Relay - 1. York 2:29.79; 4x400 Relay - 3. York 4:39.65; 4x800 - 2. York 9:57.03; 800 Sprint Medley - 4. York 2:27.25; Mile Medley - 3. York 5:09.39; Distance Medley - 2. York 3:56.36; High Jump Relay - 7. Angel Avery 4-02; Pole Vault Relay - 4. Victoria Burgess 6-06; Long Jump Relay - 3. Nautica Chisolm 14-10.50, 13. Madison Griffin 12-02.50, 15. Breayah Taylor 11-00.00; Triple Jump Relay - 7. Nautica Chisolm 30-00.00; Shot Put Relay - 4. Diamond Worthy 28-06, 10. Mariah Smith 25-03, 12. Shelby Thomas 22-08,13. Kayla Lanier 18-05; Discus Relay - 2. Diamond Worthy 99-10, 7. Shelby Thomas 79-05, 8. Mariah Smith 73-05, 10. Amari Matthews 64-10.

Boys Individual Results

1600- 2. Brannon Burns 4:38.18; 4x100 Relay - 3. York 45.6; 4x250 Relay - 3. York 2:10.86; 4x400 Relay - 2. York 3:41.35; 4x800 Relay - 4. York 9:00.77; 800 Medley - 4. York 2:17.25; Distance Medley - 4. York 12:09.85; 4x100 Shuttle Hurdles - 1. York 1:12.89; High jump relay - 3. Jordan Burris 5-08.00, 4. Lamico Robinson 5-06.00, 11. Skylar Woodard 5-02.00; Long jump relay - 5. Lamico Robinson 18-10.50, 6. David Welsh 18-04.75, 12. Jordan Burris 16-10.50; Triple jump relay - 7. David Welsh 38-00.00, 9. Lamico Robinson 37-05.25, 10. Skylar Woodard 37-02.50; Shot put relay - 6. Chris Cartwright 36-11.00, 11. Khalil Ellis 35-06.00; 14. Davieon Smith 34-05.00; Discus relay - 2. Khalil Ellis 117-08.00, 11. Chris Cartwright 101-06.00, 12. Davieon Smith 100-04.00, 15. Lane Towery 91-06.00.