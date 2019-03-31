High school roundup : Tarver and Capuzzo push Yellow Jackets to golf tourney title

Yellow Jackets win HV3 title





The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the HV3 Classic at Cramer Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets turned a in two day total of 623. They had a 310 on the first day of play on Friday. Charlotte Catholic was second with a 36-hole score of 629. Nation Ford was eighth at 684, and Clover finished 10th with a total of 715.

Griffin Tarver of Fort Mill was second in the individual competition. He had a two day total of 148 (74-74). Teammate Cam Capuzzo was third with a 36-hole score of 149 (76-73).

BASEBALL

Rock Hill 8, South Pointe 2

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the South Pointe Stallions 8-2 in a non-region game at South Pointe Saturday afternoon.

The ‘Cats led 3-2 after five innings. They added three more in the sixth for a 6-2 lead and moved on from there for the win.

Alex English led Rock Hill with two hits and two RBI. Cole Bitting added a pair of hits and drove in one run, and Willie Lumpkin contributed two hits to the attack. Nick Petit worked six innings and struck out six to pick up the win.

Rock Hill is 11-5 overall, while South Pointe is 6-5 in all games.





Fort Mill 3, Northwestern 2 (8)

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets scored in the top of the eighth and edged the Northwestern Trojans 3-2 in a Region 3-5A contest at Northwestern Friday night.

The victory earned the Yellow Jackets a sweep in the three-game series. Northwestern broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the third, but Fort Mill answered in the sixth to tie it at 2-2.

J. T. Marr led Fort Mill with a pair of hits and two RBI. Patrick Matthews added two hits, and Connor Manco got one hit and drove in a run. Will Rushing led the Trojans with two hits and one RBI.

Fort Mill is 15-1 overall and 8-1 in region play. Northwestern is 6-7 in all games and 3-6 in region action.

Nation Ford 9, Clover 4

The Nation Ford Falcons built a 9-0 lead after three innings and toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 9-4 in a Region 3-5A game at Nation Ford Friday night.

The win gave the Falcons a sweep in the three game series. Bradley Bott led the 10-hit attack with three hits and four runs batted in. Justin Lehman added a hit and knocked in a pair of runs. William Van Scoyoc and Chris Tribble led Clover with one hit each.

Magdiel Cotto pitched five innings, struck out seven, and did not allow a run to earn the win.

Nation Ford is 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the region. Clover is 8-7 in all games and 2-4 against region foes.

York 4, Lancaster 3

The York Cougars edged the Lancaster Bruins 4-3 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night.

York took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Lancaster scored twice in the fourth for a 2-1 advantage. The Bruins added another run in the top of the sixth for a 3-1 cushion, but the Cougars answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to tie the score, and then won it with a run in the seventh.

Ethan Mitchell led York with two hits and one RBI. Seth Franklin added two hits for the Cougars.

York is 8-5 overall and 5-1 in the region. Lancaster, who defeated Andrew Jackson 18-15 in a non-region game on Saturday, is 5-11 in all games and 1-5 in region play.

Indian Land 14, Fairfield Central 4

The Indian Land Warriors made the most of eight hits and toppled Fairfield Central 14-4 in a Region 3-4A game at Fairfield Central Friday night.

Indian Land broke the game open with a six-run rally in the fifth to take a 14-4 lead.

Chase Dougherty led the Warriors with three hits and two RBI. Trace White added three hits, and Jay Hildreth contributed two more. Hildreth pitched six innings and struck out eight to record the win. The Warriors improved to 7-7 overall and 5-0 in the region.

Central Pageland 12, Lewisville 0

Central Pageland bested the Lewisville Lions 12-0 in a Region 4-2A game at Pageland Friday night.

The Lions dropped to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the region.

SOFTBALL

Clover 7, South Pointe 5

The Clover Blues Eagles topped the South Polinte Stallions 7-5 in a non-region contest at Clover Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Eagles exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-1 lead. They added two more in the fourth, before the Stallions mounted a late rally which fell short.





Dakota Peters led Clover with two hits. Abbie Welborn added a double and drove in three runs. Kayt Houston led South Pointe with three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Christiana Scott added two hits for the Stallions.

Gracie McSwain pitched a complete game and recorded the win.

Clover is 10-3 overall, while South Pointe is 6-2 overall.

Byrnes 3, Fort Mill 0

Byrnes topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 3-0 in a non-region contest at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Rebels got single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to record the win. Fort Mill is 9-3 overall on the year.

Rock Hill 10, Spring Valley 6

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated Spring Valley 10-6 in a non-region game at Spring Valley Friday night.

Rock Hill improved to 4-6 overall.

South Pointe 18, Ridge View 2

The South Pointe Stallions pounded Ridge View 18-2 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Friday night.

Kayt Houston led the assault with three hits and three RBI. Isabella Dunn added three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Dunn pitched a complete game and earned the win. South Pointe is 4-1 in the region.

Lancaster 5, York 4

The Lancaster Bruins scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth and edged the York Cougars 5-4 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Friday night.

The Bruins led 4-0 after two innings, but York tied it with one in the fifth and three in the sixth. Madison Morris delivered a walkoff double to drive in the winning run.

Lancaster is 7-4 overall and 4-2 in region play. York is 7-7 overall and 5-1 in the region.

Central Pageland 12, Lewisville 0

Pageland Central pounded out 12 hits and routed the Lewisville Lions 12-0 in a Region 4-2A game at Pageland Central Friday night.

The Lions dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the region.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover 4, Fort Mill 0

The Clover Blue Eagles scored three second half goals and topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 4-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Friday night.

The Blue Eagles are 13-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Yellow Jackets are 6-5 in all matches and 1-3 in region play.

Rock Hill 1, Nation Ford 0

The Rock Hill Bearcats scored the only goal of the match in the first half and edged the Nation Ford Falcons 1-0 in a Region 3-5A contest at Rock Hill Friday night. Benjie Martinez scored the lone goal for the ‘Cats in the big region win.

Rock Hill is 5-3-1 overall and 2-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 11-1 in all matches and 2-1 in region play.

Lancaster 2, York 1

The Lancaster Bruins nipped the York Cougars 2-1 in a Region 3-4A match at York Friday night.

The Bruins are 6-4 overall and 4-2 in region play. York is 4-12 in all matches and 2-4 in region action.

Ridge View 3, South Pointe 2

Ridge View eased past the South Pointe Stallions 3-2 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Friday night.

The Stallions fall to 3-7-1 overall and 2-4 in the region.

Indian Land 7, Chester 0

The Indian Land Warriors defeated the Chester Cyclones 7-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Friday night.

Indian Land is 11-4 overall and 5-0 in region play. Chester is 2-9 in all matches and 2-3 in region action.

SHARE COPY LINK The Herald’s 2019 All-Area co-wrestlers of the year explain which attribute of each other they would borrow if able to do so.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clover 3, Fort Mill 1

The Clover Blue Eagles took a 2-1 lead at intermission and defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 3-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Friday night.

Clover is 11-1 overall and 3-0 in region action. Fort Mill dropped to 7-2-2 in all matches and 3-1 in region play.

Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 0

The Nation Ford Falcons took a 2-0 lead at halftime and topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Friday night.

The Falcons are 3-7 overall and 2-1 in the region. The Bearcats are 2-6 in all matches and 0-3 in region play.

York 6, Lancaster 0





The York Cougars defeated the Lancaster Bruins 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Friday night.

Sarah Johnson, Kianna Dodge, Stef Amezcua, Julia Fitzpatrick, Chloe Howell, and Mercedes Beasley got the goals for York.

York is 9-5-1 overall and 5-1 in the region. Lancaster is 1-8 in all matches and 0-6 in region action.

South Pointe 6, Ridge View 1

The South Pointe Stallions took a 4-1 lead at half and defeated Ridge View 6-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Friday night.

Ava Robitaille and Carly Kennedy led the way with two goals each. Hannah Austin and Zoe Kennedy added one goal each to the winning effort. South Pointe is 6-1 overall and 5-1 against region competition.

Indian Land 12, Chester 0

The Indian Land Warriors raced to a 7-0 lead at halftime and blasted the Chester Cyclones 12-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Friday night.

The Warriors are 7-7 in all matches and 3-1 in region action. Chester is 2-7 in all matches and 2-2 in region play.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Nation Ford 13, Clover 8

The Nation Ford Falcons topped the Clover Blue Eagles 13-8 in a Region 3-5A contest at Nation Ford Saturday night.

The Falcons are 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the region. Clover is 3-9 in all games and 2-3 in region play.

Oceanside Collegiate 12, Fort Mill 7

Oceanside College erased a 7-5 halftime deficit and topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 12-7 in a non-region game at Oceanside Collegiate Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-3 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Clover 11, South Mecklenburg 10

The Clover Blue Eagles overcame a 5-4 deficit at halftime and nipped South Mecklenburg 11-10 in a non-region game at Clover Friday night.

The Blue Eagles are 8-4 overall on the year.