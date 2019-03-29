HS roundup: Rock Hill hires a new swimming coach, while York, Clover softball tangle

Clover 3, York 2

The Clover Blue Eagles scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and nipped the York Cougars 3-2 in a non-region game at Clover Thursday night.

Clover, which was out hit 8-3, was led by Kalia Caviness with a double and one RBI. Abbie Welborn and Gracie McSwain drove in the other two runs for the Blue Eagles. Joanna Howell led York with two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Kaiden Quinn added two hits to the attack. while Bailey Wallace had a double. McSwain pitched in a complete game and got the win.

Clover is 6-2 overall, while York dropped to 7-7 in all games.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Fort Mill 12, Northwestern 0





The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Northwestern Trojans 12-0 in a Region 3-5A game at Fort Mill Thursday night.

Fort Mill, who edged Indian Land 6-5 in a non-region game on Wednesday night, is 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the region. Northwestern fell to 2-8 in all games and 0-4 in region play.

Nation Ford 9, Rock Hill 7

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 9-7 in a Region 3-5A contest at Nation Ford Thursday night.

The Falcons are 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the region. Rock Hill is 3-7 in all games and 0-4 in region play.

Lancaster 15, Andrew Jackson 2





The Lancaster Bruins routed Andrew Jackson 15-2 in a non-region game at Andrew Jackson Wednesday night.

The Bruins are 6-4 overall on the year.

SHARE COPY LINK Indian Land has been building toward this 2019 season, steadily improving each season of coach Monica Barfield’s second stint at the school. She led the Warriors to three state titles from 2004-08. Can the Warriors deliver again?

SWIMMING

Taylor named head coach at Rock Hill

Charlotte Ann Taylor has been named the new boys’ and girls’ swimming coach at Rock Hill High School.

She currently works as a guidance counselor at the school and has been an assistant swimming coach for the Bearcats for the past few seasons. She earned her Bachelors and Master’s degrees from USC, where she competed on the Women’s Swimming and Diving teams. Taylor was elected as team captain her senior year. She competed in the 500 freestyle, the 1650 freestyle, and 200 butterfly at the SEC championships.

Prior to USC she was a six-time All-State performer at Spartanburg High School, where she holds several school records.

TRACK AND FIELD

Trojans, Cougars split meet

The Northwestern Trojans and York Cougars split a quad meet at York Thursday afternoon.

The Cougars won the girls event with 125 points. Northwestern (105), Gaffney (11), and Riverwalk Academy (4) completed the field.

York won the 4x800 relay and seven individual events. Raina Andrews (1600, 3200) and Nautica Chisolm (Long jump, Triple jump) were double winners for the Cougars. Breayah Taylor (400), Madison Griffin (100), and Victoria Burgess (Pole vault) also won events for York.

Northwestern won the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay and seven individual events. The Trojans were led by Ivanna McLamb (High jump, 100 Hurdles) and Ann Cromer (Shot put, Discus) with two wins each. Alyssa Brazzell (800), Megan Hamilton (200) and Emilee Carter (400 Hurdles) also claimed a first place for Northwestern.

The Trojans ran away with the boys event. They piled up 163 points, while York got 85 to finish second. Gaffney scored eight points for third.

York sweeps 3-4A meet





The York Cougars swept both divisions in a Region 3-4A tri-meet at South Pointe Wednesday afternoon.

The York girls scored 71 points. South Pointe’s Stallions were second with 48, and the Lancaster Bruins tallied 34 points for third. The York boys scored 75 points to claim first place. South Pointe was second with 68, and Lancaster got 34 points for third place.

In the girls’ division the Cougars won the 4x100 relay, the 4x800 relay and six individual events. Raina Andrews led York with first place finishes in the 1600, the 3200, and the 400 hurdles. Lauren Childers (800), Diamond Worthy (Discus), and Breanna Black (Pole vault) also won for the Cougars.

South Pointe won the 4x400 relay and five individual events. Casey Douglas led the way with top finishes in the 400 and the 200. Icesis Gaston (100 Hurdles), Kierra Belton (Triple jump), and Indongesit Ekanem (Shot put) were also winners for the Stallions.

Lancaster got top finishes from Tierra Belk (100), La Thompson (High jump), and Rekia Polk (Long jump).





In the boys’ division the Cougars won the 4x800 relay and 4x100 relay, and six individual events. Brannon Burns won the 1600 and the 3200, while David Welsh (800), Khalil Ellis (Shot put), Joseph Milton (400), and Jordan Burris (Long jump) claimed one first place finish.

The Stallions won the 4x400 relay and five individual events. Jalen Curry (Pole Vault), Devontae Murphy (High jump), Melvin Hall (110 Hurdles), Jared Jackson (Triple jump), and Antonio Mann (400 Hurdles) claimed a top finish.

The Bruins won three individual events. Jaelan Harfield (100), Jamard Clark (200), and Emmanuel Bush (Discus) were winners in their event.

BASEBALL

Rock Hill wins two in non-region action

The Rock Hill Bearcats won a pair of non-region games earlier in the week.

The Bearcats defeated the York Cougars 3-1 in a non-region game at York Wednesday night.

The ‘Cats led 2-0 after four innings, but the Cougars cut the deficit to 2-1 with a run in the fifth. Rock Hill tacked on an insurance run in the sixth, and hung on for the win.

Jordan Thurmond led Rock Hill with one hit and one RBI. Cole Bitting added a hit for the Bearcats. Hudson Robinson led the Cougars with two hits. Coker College signee Allen Coye worked six innings and struck out seven to pick up the victory.

The Bearcats pounded out 18 hits and routed Lakewood 13-1 in a non-region contest at Rock Hill Thursday night.





Noah Chapman led the attack with four hits and one RBI. Cole Bitting added three hits for the ‘Cats, who led 5-1 after five innings. Rock Hill tallied eight runs in the sixth to end the game.

Dylan King put the finishes touches on the win with a game-ending grand slam home run. Willie Lumpkin pitched four innings with seven strike outs and recorded the win.

Rock Hill is 10-5 overall, while York drops to 7-5 in all games.

Fort Mill 3, Northwestern 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets edged the Northwestern Trojans 3-2 in a Region 3-5A game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.

Both teams scored twice in the third frame, and it stayed that way until the Yellow Jackets got a run in the fifth to win the game.

Connor Rasmussen drove in two runs for Fort Mill, and Patrick Matthews knocked in one. Will Rushing led Northwestern with one hit and two RBI. Isaac Beirne came on in relief in the fourth and picked up the win.

Fort Mill is 14-1 overall and 7-1 in the region, and they lead the series with the Trojans 2-0. Northwestern is 6-6 in all games and 3-5 in region play.

Nation Ford 7, Clover 2

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 7-2 in a Region 3-5A game at Clover Wednesday night.

The Falcons led 2-0 after three innings, and they upped the advantage to 5-2 after five frames. They added two more runs in the seventh.

Jeffery Maidhof and Magdiel Cotto led Nation Ford with two hits each. Mitch Kyzer contributed one hit and drove in a pair of runs. Xavier Cumbee added one hit and knocked in one run.

Bradley Bott worked four innings and earned the win. He struck out seven. Hudson Hankin finished the game and struck out eight.





Nation Ford is 9-5 overall and 3-2 in the region, and they lead the series with Clover 2-0. The Blue Eagles fall to 8-6 overall and 2-3 in region action.





Christ The King 10, York Prep 0

Christ The King toppled the York Prep Patriots 10-0 in a non-region game at Christ the King Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots are 0-4 on the year.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Cardinal Newman 2, Northwestern 0

Cardinal Newman toppled the Northwestern Trojans 2-0 in a non-region match at Cardinal Newman Thursday night.

The Trojans are 3-5-1 overall on the year.

Andrew Jackson 3, Indian Land 1

Andrew Jackson broke a 1-1 tie at intermission and beat the Indian Warriors 3-1 in a non-region match at Indian Land Wednesday night. The Warriors are 8-4 overall on the year.

Buford 5, Chester 1

Buford toppled the Chester Cyclones 5-1 in a non-region match at Buford Wednesday night. The Cyclones are 2-9 overall on the year.

York 7, York Prep 2

The York Cougars took a 4-2 lead at halftime and defeated the York Prep Patriots 7-2 in a non-region match at York Prep Wednesday afternoon. York is 4-11 overall on the year.

SHARE COPY LINK Listen in on coach Graham Stafford’s pregame talk to his Clover team before the Blue Eagles played Northwestern on March 26, 2019.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

South Pointe 3, Rock Hill 1

The South Pointe Stallions broke a 1-1 halftime tie and topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 3-1 in a non-region match at South Pointe Wednesday night.

Kaiklah Marshall led the Stallions with a pair of goals. Ava Robitaille added a goal and one assist.

South Pointe is 5-1 overall, while Rock Hill is 2-5.

White Knoll 4, York 1

White Knoll took a 3-1 lead at halftime and toppled the York Cougars 4-1 in a non-region match at White Knoll Wednesday night.

The Cougars are 8-5-1 overall on the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 16, Boiling Springs 7

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Boiling Springs 16-7 in a non-region game at Boiling Springs Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-2 overall on the year.

Nation Ford 7, Spartanburg 6

The Nation Ford Falcons edged Spartanburg 7-6 in a non-region game at Spartanburg Wednesday night.

The Falcons are 9-3 on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Nation Ford wins twice

The Nation Ford Falcons won a pair of non-region contests earlier in the week.

They established a 12-2 advantage at intermission and topped Spartanburg 13-2 at Nation Ford Wednesday night. They raced to a 13-2 lead at halftime and routed A. C. Flora 15-2 at Nation Ford Thursday night.

The Falcons are 9-3 overall on the year.

Fort Mill splits a pair

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets divided a pair of non-region games earlier in the week. They routed Boiling Springs 19-0 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Wednesday night. The following night they dropped an 11-10 decision to Marvin Ridge at home.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-2 overall on the year.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 6, Northwestern 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won every match and defeated the Northwestern Trojans 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Thursday afternoon.

Josh Hall (No. 1), Zach Dodson (No. 2), Charles Lynch (No. 3), Taylor Bogucki (No. 4), and Ethan Barger (No. 5) all won in straight sets in singles. Dillon Fraser and Simon Huertas del Pino teamed up in the number doubles for a straight sets victory to complete the dominant performance.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 on the year.

Nation Ford 5, Rock Hill 1

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 5-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Thursday afternoon.

BOYS’ GOLF

Rock Hill 155, Clover 178

The Rock Hill Bearcats topped the Clover Blue Eagles by 23 strokes in a Region 3-5A match at River Hills Golf Club Thursday afternoon.