Former Northwestern Trojan holding youth football camp; Howell ready for dunk contest

Former Northwestern Trojans football standout Mason Rudolph is holding a youth football camp on April 27, 2019 at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill.

Rudolph’s family moved to Rock Hill when he was 12 years old, and he remembers being a camper/counselor at Benjamin Watson’s youth football camp at District Three Stadium as a teenager.





“I always looked up to him, specifically, but also other big names from my high school,” said Rudolph. “I always looked forward to doing something similar, but with my name on it.”

The camp will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and costs $25 per camper. There are 250 spots available for camp participants ages 6 to 16. Register at EverettSM.com. Rudolph said he’ll conclude the camp throwing one-on-one passing routes to campers.





Rudolph started at QB for the Trojans for three years, before a successful college career at Oklahoma State. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the third round in 2018 and he spent all of his first pro season on the inactive list.

Roderick Howell goes for college basketball dunking championship Thursday night

Rock Hill High graduate Roderick Howell will compete in the StateFarm College Slam Dunk and 3-point Championships Thursday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Thanks to fan voting, Howell, a senior basketball player at North Greenville University, advanced through a national bracket to become the competition’s Darkhorse Dunker.

“It’s amazing that I even have this opportunity, that people kept voting for me for four straight weeks,” he said from the Chicago airport, while waiting for his connecting flight to Minneapolis.

Howell will be the only non-Division I competitor in the eight-man field.

Howell said he’s been working on some special dunks, that he wants to do something people have never seen before. Fans from North Greenville and Rock Hill helped him get to the dunk competition, and they can help him again. After Howell dunks, a unique hashtag will appear on the TV screen. Fans using that hashtag on social media will count as individual votes for Howell.

Legion Collegiate tabs Guevara as volleyball coach

Humberto Guevara has been named as the volleyball coach at Legion Collegiate.

Guevara has been a teacher of high school and middle school students for the past 14 years in North Carolina, Florida, Maine, and South Carolina. Since 2013 he has served as the JV coach at South Pointe.

“He definitely knows his sport,” said Legion Collegiate Athletic Director Strait Herron. “I am also excited that he will be heading up our special education department, and will be a leader for our school.”

He earned his B. S. from Winthrop and his Master’s from Southern Maine in Special Education. He says he has enjoyed coaching both girls and boys volleyball in middle and high school as well as various club teams. In 2000 he was tabbed as the Montgomery County (Maryland) Coach of the Year.

During the spring and summer months he coaches travel volleyball. He has coached the Rock Hill Volleyball Club and the Intense Volleyball Club. He is currently coaching at Carolina Juniors Volleyball.

He and his wife live in Rock Hill, and they are the parents of a son and a daughter.

BASEBALL

York 11, Westwood 5

The York Cougars toppled Westwood 11-5 in a Region 3-4A contest at Westwood Tuesday night.

The Cougars took a 5-3 lead after four innings and tacked on a pair of runs in each of the last three frames to pull away for the win, which avenged an earlier loss to Westwood.

Dylan Smoak led York with three hits. Mac Adams and Peyton Reel added two hits each, and Adams drove in three runs. Both Hunter Latham and Ashton Shannon got one hit and drove in two runs. Nick Clayton worked in relief with five strikeouts and picked up the win.

The Cougars are 9-5 overall and 6-1 in the region.

Cuthbertson (NC) 8, Northwestern 2

Cuthbertson took a 3-1 lead after three innings and downed the Northwestern Trojans 8-2 in a non-region contest at Northwestern Tuesday night.

Cuthbertson, who outhit Northwestern 8-3, capped the scoring with three runs in the top of the seventh. Northwestern dropped to 6-8 overall with the loss.

Whitmire 12, Great Falls 7

Whitmire defeated the Great Falls Red Devils 12-7 in a non-region game at Whitmire Tuesday night. The Red Devils are winless in 10 games this year.

Fort Mill 3, Clover 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the Clover Blue Eagles 3-1 in a Region 3-5A contest at Fort Mill Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth to take the win.

Connor Manco led Fort Mill with two hits and two RBI. Carson Jones and Connor Rasmussen added two hits each to the winning attack. Kolby Crepeau led Clover with one hit and one RBI. Mikey Tepper and Charles Miles combined for a two-hitter for the Yellow Jackets.

Fort Mill is 16-1 overall and 9-1 in the region. Clover is 8-8 in all games and 2-5 in the region.

Nation Ford 3, Rock Hill 1

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 3-1 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Monday night.

The Falcons, who made the most of five hits, built a 3-0 lead after six innings and went on from there for the victory.

Nathan Mahaffey led Nation Ford with a pair of hits and two RBI. Bradley Bott drove in the Falcons’ other run, while Noah Chapman drove in the Bearcats’ only run. Jeffery Maidhof pitched a complete game and got the win. He scattered four hits and struck out seven.

Nation Ford is 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the region. Rock Hill is 11-6 in all games and 1-6 in region play.

Lancaster 9, Ridge View 4

The Lancaster Bruins topped Ridge View 9-4 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Monday night.

The Bruins broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the third. They added another in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

Logan Phillips and Buddy Howard led the Lancaster attack with three hits and two RBI each. Phillips pitched into the seventh inning and struck out five to record the win.

Lancaster is 4-9 overall and 2-5 in the region.

Lewisville 4, Buford 3

The Lewisville Lions edged Buford 4-3 in a Region 4-2A game at Lewisville Monday night.

The Lions trailed 3-2 after six innings, but they rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win.

Lewisville is 5-7 overall and 3-5 in region play.

SOFTBALL

York 10, Westwood 0

The York Cougars scored in every inning and routed Westwood 10-0 in a Region 3-4A game at York Tuesday night.

York, who toppled the Northwestern Trojans 14-4 in a non-region game at home Monday night, improved to 9-7 overall and 6-1 in region play.

Nation Ford 16, South Pointe 6

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled the South Pointe Stallions 16-6 in a non-region game at South Pointe Monday night.

Olivia Southerly keyed the Falcons’ hitting attack with a home run. Nation Ford is 7-7 overall, while South Pointe falls to 6-4 in all games.

Buford 11, Lewisville 3

Buford defeated the Lewisville Lions 11-3 in a Region 4-2A game at Lewisville Monday night.

The Lions are 7-4 overall and 5-3 in region play.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Rock Hill 3, Northwestern 2

The Rock Hill Bearcats edged the Northwestern Trojans 3-2 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday night.

The Bearcats led 1-0 at halftime, but the Trojans tied it in the second half and sent it to overtime. The ‘Cats won the match on penalty kicks.

Rock Hill is 6-3-1 overall and 3-1 in the region. Northwestern is 3-6-1 in all matches and 0-4 in region play.

Clover 3, Nation Ford 0

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night.

Jackson Coleman, Ethan Stevenson, and Brandon Malcolm scored the goals for the Blue Eagles.

Clover is 14-0 overall and 4-0 against region foes. Nation Ford is 11-4 in all matches and 2-3 in region action.

Chester 3, Keenan 1

The Chester Cyclones topped Keenan 3-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night.

Jeffrey Gulish scored all three goals for the Cyclones as they improved to 3-9 in all matches and 3-3 in region play.

Westwood 3, York 2

Westwood built a 3-2 lead at halftime and edged the York Cougars 3-2 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Tuesday night.

York is 4-13 overall and 2-5 against region foes.

Indian Land 4, Lancaster 2

The Indian Land Warriors broke a 1-1 tie at halftime and topped the Lancaster Bruins 4-2 in a non-region match at Lancaster Monday night.

The Warriors are 11-4 overall, while the Bruins dropped to 6-5.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clover 5, Nation Ford 0

The Clover Blue Eagles topped the Nation Ford Falcons 5-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles are 12-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 3-8 in all matches and 2-2 in region action.

York 1, Westwood 0

The York Cougars scored the only goal of the game in the second half and nipped Westwood 1-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.

The Cougars are 10-5-1 overall and 6-1 in the region.

Chester 3, Keenan 0

The Chester Cyclones defeated Keenan 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Keenan Tuesday night.

The Cyclones are 3-7 in all matches and 3-2 in region action.

Ridge View 3, Lancaster 0

Ridge View scored two goals in the second half to pull away and register a 3-0 win over the Lancaster Bruins in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Tuesday night.

The Bruins are 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the region.

Marvin Ridge 7, Indian Land 0

Marvin Ridge blasted the Indian Land Warriors 7-0 in a non-region match at Indian Land Monday night.

The Warriors are 7-8 on the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Clover 10, Cox Mill 5

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Cox Mill 10-5 in a non-region game at Clover Monday night.

Clover is 4-9 overall on the year.

Nation Ford 12, Dutch Fork 10

The Nation Ford Falcons edged Dutch Fork 12-10 in a non-region contest at Nation Ford Monday night.

The Falcons are 10-3 on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 19, Clover 5

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 19-5 in a Region 3-5A contest at Clover Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets, who dropped a 13-7 non-region decision to Weddington at home on Monday night, are 11-3 in all games and 6-0 in region play. Clover is 8-5 overall and 4-1 against region opponents.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Rock Hill 6, Northwestern 0

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Northwestern Trojans 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Mill 6, Lancaster 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Lancaster Bruins 6-0 in a non-region match at Lancaster Monday afternoon.

Josh Hall (No. 1), Zach Dodson (No. 2), Charlie Lynch (No. 3), Taylor Bogucki (No. 4), and Trey Robertson (No. 5) gave Fort Mill a sweep in the singles, and Ethan Barger and Wade Havnaer teamed up in the number two doubles to complete the match.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 on the year.

Blythewood 5, Northwestern 1

Blythewood topped the Northwestern Trojans 5-1 in a non-region match at Blythewood Monday afternoon.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nation Ford and Clover split

The Nation Ford Falcons and the Clover Blue Eagles split a Region 3-5A dual meet at Nation Ford Monday afternoon.

The Clover girls won 63-55.

Clover won all three relays and five individual events. Chloe Moser (Triple jump), Emma Johnson (100 hurdles), Niyanne Anderson (400 Hurdles), Lauren Deal (800), and Campbell Coverdale (3200) were the winners for the Blue Eagles.

Nation Ford won eight individual events and was led by Mekayia Anderson who won the long jump, the 100, and the 200. Maggie Klein won the shot put and the discuss. Allison Stenhouse (High jump), Sophia Commerford (1600), and Tiffany Holmes (400) were the other winners for the Falcons.

The Nation Ford boys claimed a 71-52 victory.

Nation Ford won the 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay and nine individual events. Quinton Jackson (High jump), Jason Pugh (Long jump), Kayden Hager (Triple jump), Malik Bryant (100), Andrew Berkeland (400), Justin Myers (400 Hurdles), Jacob Kerridge (800), Jalen Suber (200), and Anthony Frattaroli (3200) earned top finishes for the Falcons.

Clover won the 4x800 relay and four individual events. J. R. Good (Shot put), Trey Brown (Discus), Ladarian Adams (110 Hurdles), and Thomas Odoms (1600) finished first for the Blue Eagles.

Bearcats sweep Trojans

The Rock Hill Bearcats swept a Region 3-5A meet from the Northwestern Trojans Monday afternoon at Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill girls won 92-49 and wrapped up the region title with the win, while the Bearcat boys were winners by a count of 87-54 and secured the region title with the win.