High school roundup: how did locals do in Bojangles Classic track and field meet?

The annual Bojangles Classic track and field meet unfolded on Friday and Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, and two area teams and numerous individual performers turned in outstanding finishes.





The Nation Ford girls were third in the 60-team competition. The Falcons scored 35 points and were only nine points behind Hillcrest, who won the event.

Nation Ford had all three of its relay teams finish in the top 15. In addition six individuals were in the top 15 in their event.

The Falcons were fifth in the 4x800 relay (9:43.02), sixth in the 4x100 relay (46.93), and tenth in the 4x400 relay (4:08.97).

Haley Bishop, Morgan Werner, and Skylar Holmes finished in the top 15 in two events. Bishop was third in the 100 (11.9) and 11th in the 200 (25.10). Werner was third in the mile (5:09.22) and fourth in the 3200 (11:04.61). Holmes was fifth in the triple jump (38-05.00) and eighth in the long jump (17-07.75).

Katie Pou, Sommer Isley, and Jasmine Hope were among the top 15 in one event. Isley was third in the pole vault (12-00), Pou was ninth in the mile (5:11.32), and Hope was ninth in the long jump (17-06).

Northwestern had a two performers finish in the top 15 in two events. Ivanna McLamb was sixth in the 100 hurdles (14.55) and ninth in the high jump (5-02). Amber Ferguson was eighth in the high jump (5-02) and 14th in the 100 hurdles (15.25).

Rock Hill’s Tierra Fraser also finished in the top 15 in a pair of events. She was fourth in the 200 (24.73) and ninth in the 100 (12.11). South Pointe’s Casey Douglas was 9th in the 400 (58.50), and Northwestern’s Ann Cromer was 11th in the discus (110-09).

The Northwestern boys were seventh in the 74-team field. The Trojans earned 18 points and were 15 points behind Dutch Fork, who won the event.

The Trojans had one relay team and four individuals earn top 15 finishes.

Northwestern was fourth in the 4x100 relay (43.06). Jawan Strong and Fentrell Cypress had the best individual finishes for the Trojans. Strong was second in the high jump (6-08), while Cypress was the runner-up in the long jump (23-00.25). Jalon Mickle was seventh in the pole vault (14-00), and Channing Ferguson finished tenth in the high jump (6-00).

Indian Land was second in the 4x400 relay (3:22.73), and the Warriors’ Marlin Davis and Grant Witherspoon turned in top 15 performances. Davis was 13th in the 400 (50.14), while Witherspoon was 14th in the 400 hurdles (59.03).

Fort Mill was sixth in the 4x800 relay (8:08.52), and the Yellow Jackets’ Reece Peters was 12th in the 400 hurdles (58.65).

Rock Hill’s Simeon Richardson was tenth in the 400 (49.76).

LACROSSE

The 5A lacrosse state playoffs begin on Tuesday and three area girls teams and two boys teams are in the competition.

Top-seeded Fort Mill will host Woodmont in the first round of the girls’ tourney. Second-seeded Nation Ford will be at home to take on Mauldin, and third-seeded Clover travels to Riverside.

On the boys’ side, top-seeded Fort Mill will be at home to battle Hillcrest. Third-seeded Nation Ford will travel to Greenville to go against J. L. Mann.





BASEBALL

Fort Mill 10, Indian Land 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Indian Land Warriors 10-0 in a non-region game at Indian Land Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets exploded for nine runs in the third inning to put the contest away.

J. T. Marr led the Yellow Jackets with two hits and four RBI. Patrick Matthews added a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Brady Stone got two hits, and Carson Jones added one hit and drove in a pair of runs.

Brayden Kurtz pitched four innings and recorded the victory.

Fort Mill is 21-1 overall, while Indian Land is 11-9 in all games.

Lewisville 4, Chesterfield 2

The Lewisville Lions edged Chesterfield 4-2 in a Region 4-2A game at Chesterfield Friday night.

The Lions are 8-9 overall and 3-7 in the region.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Fort Mill 1, Nation Ford 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets scored the only goal of the contest in the second half and nipped the Nation Ford Falcons 1-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-7 overall and 2-5 in the region. The Falcons are 13-4 in all matches and 3-3 against region competition.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Indian Land 12, Fairfield Central 0

The Indian Land Warriors scored six goals in each half and ripped Fairfield Central in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Friday night.

The Warriors are 10-9 overall and 5-1 in region play.