Nation Ford finds new girls’ head basketball coach at Lower State 1A school

The Nation Ford Falcons search for a new girls’ basketball coach took them across the state where they found Coretta Richmond.

Richmond comes to Nation Ford from Blackville-Hilda High School where she has been the girls’ basketball coach. During the 2017-2018 season, she guided the girls’ basketball team to their first region title since 2005.

A native of the Beaufort area, Richmond has also coached volleyball and track, but said basketball has always been her first love. She said the culture of Nation Ford attracted her to the job.

“It is a very positive culture,” she said. “Great athletes are great students. The community is very welcoming. I came down to visit prior to my interview and I fell in love with the community. It is very robust and vibrant.”

Richmond has lived in the Columbia area the past 26 years and went to college at Benedict College.

Richmond started playing basketball in middle school and played through high school at the then Jasper County High, now known as Ridgeland-Hardeeville. And despite not playing in college, she said she always stayed involved in the game.

“Upon graduation, I taught a little and then got back into the aspects of coaching,” she said.

Nation Ford girls’ program is coming off a Region 3-5A title and a third-round run in the playoffs, under head coach Kate Edwards, who is going to Catawba Ridge when it opens in the fall. Richmond said she wants to keep things going in the right direction.

“I met the girls and what I enjoyed the most is their energy,” she said. “I am ready to get out there. I look forward to challenging the girls to not only win the region, but get further in the playoffs.”

Richmond said her coaching style is one of being disciplined, driven and dedicated.

“I like the intensity of the game,” she said. “I like the opportunity to strategize. I like the team concept and that family culture that you build and last forever.”

Nation Ford athletic director Jaybe Shackleford said Richmond stood out in her interview because of the caring way she came across when speaking about the players.

“She talked a lot about the kids and caring for the kids and making an impact on them,” he said. “Also, her experience was very good as well.”

Richmond has four children ranging in age from 26 to 16-year-old twins. She will be teaching business at Nation Ford and is in the process of looking to relocate.