High school roundup: York quintet signs, while Legion announces two more coaches

Charter school in Rock Hill SC to offer focus on elite athletics, academics Legion Collegiate Academy, a new dual enrollment charter high school that focuses on athletics and academics, is set to open in August 2019 in Rock Hill. Similar schools already exist, such as Oceanside Academy in Mount Pleasant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Legion Collegiate Academy, a new dual enrollment charter high school that focuses on athletics and academics, is set to open in August 2019 in Rock Hill. Similar schools already exist, such as Oceanside Academy in Mount Pleasant.

Legion Collegiate Academy has announced the addition of two more coaches to its staff.





Athletic Director Strait Herron chose Otis Wilson to lead the boys’ basketball program and Anthony Hutchison to take charge of the girls and boys’ cross country teams.

Wilson is a Rock Hill native and served as the head boys’ middle school coach and assistant boys’ varsity coach at York Preparatory Academy from 2015 to 2018. He’s currently in his 18th year of coaching AAU basketball.

Wilson played high school basketball at Rock Hill High School and went on to play at Shaw University.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“First of all, it is great to hire a coach that I had the opportunity to coach in high school,” said Herron. “I remember Otis as being a very hard worker who was dedicated to his sport and team. He is well connected in the community and comes highly recommended by many. I know he is going to make the best of this opportunity and am excited for him and for Legion athletics.”

As an AAU coach, Wilson helped lead the Carolina Flight AAU team to three North Carolina AAU state championships and the YBOA national championship in 2004. He has also coached the Carolina Raptors, a successful AAU team that won numerous prestigious tournaments, including the Nike Main Event in Las Vegas, and helped over 30 players receive Division I basketball scholarships, including three who have played in the NBA.

In 2015, Wilson started Upward Stars in York County and has had six players sign college scholarships. In 2016, Upward Stars won the CP3 tournament, and that success continued this past season with his 15-under team that was ranked No. 1 in South Carolina and captured the Bigshots Live tournament.

Wilson and his wife Latoya reside in Fort Mill, and they are the parents of three children.

Hutchison, who has a background of coaching and training high-level track and field athletes on the collegiate and professional levels, currently serves as executive director of Kids Are Our Future, non-profit organization based in Florida. He has served as athletic director and counselor at Sabal Palm School in Florida before moving to Fort Mill.

Since he has lived in South Carolina, Hutchison has served as the AAU Pacific West Coast Athletic Director. Most recently, he has served as speed and agility coach for Nation Ford High School.

“Anthony has a passion for young people and in helping them to become better athletes through his coaching and training program,” said Herron. “We are glad he is coming on board at Legion to help our cross-country athletes reach their potential and hopes for moving on to the next level.”

Before being involved in his coaching and non-profit career, Hutchison served as a manager for five years at Disney World Resorts Division in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. While there, he supervised up to 56 employees in the hospitality industry.

York holds college signing ceremony for quintet

Ethan Mitchell and Robert Dellinger signed to play baseball at Caldwell Community College in the North Carolina mountains. Another Cougar baseball player, Alan Whitesides, will play in college at Erskine.

Justin Grant signed to run track at USC Beaufort, while Nautica Chisholm will run at Newberry.

Fifth inductee for 2019 York County Soccer Hall of Fame class announced

The York County Soccer Hall of Fame announced Sam Tucker as the final inductee for the inaugural class, which will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame Aug. 31, 2019.

Tucker spent decades serving as a referee in York County for high school, club and collegiate games, as well as the lead referee assignor for all levels of soccer in the area. It wasn’t just refereeing Tucker enjoyed, he also spent some time coaching the game with Discoveries Soccer Club.

Tucker was one of the few referees in the area during soccer’s early days in the county, and his face became quite familiar to players, coaches and parents. When not working his full-time job, Tucker put a lot of effort into seeking out local middle school, high school and collegiate players in the area to try and build a solid base of officials. He is often mentioned as one of a handful of people in the area that has helped keep the game alive in the area and helped it grow as much as it has over the years.

The persistence shown by Tucker through the years to not only populate his pool of officials, but to work with them and push them to improve and strive to become top level officials paid off as several went on to referee collegiate and professional contests. The reach of referees mentored by Tucker stretches from the NCAA level including multiple College Cups (Final Four), to the American professional level -- A-League, USL, and MLS (Major League Soccer) -- and even the international level.

The York County Soccer Hall of Fame will hold its dinner and induction ceremony Saturday, August 31 at the Courtyard Marriott at Kingsley in Fort Mill, S.C. There will be a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:45 with hall of fame induction speeches and Teams of Distinction recognition starting around 7:30. Purchase tickets online at www.YorkCountySoccerHOF.com or by calling 803-524-2501.