Track and field, boys’ golf and tennis and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse All-Area teams

Track and field

Girl athlete of the year: Ivana McLamb, Northwestern

Boy athlete of the year: Isaiah Barnes, Rock Hill

Coach of the year: Chris Price, Rock Hill

Girls

Imani Rivas, Clover - Rivas finished third at the 5A state meet in both the 100 and 200-meter dash. The senior also won the York County 200-meter championship.





Alaysia Gaston, Lewisville - Gaston finished second in the 2A state championship triple jump and fourth in long jump. The junior also won the Region 4-2A championships in the long jump and triple jump.

Katie Pou, Nation Ford - sophomore cross country standout carried her success over to the track this spring. She won the 5A state title in the 1600 meters and finished third in the 800.

Morgan Werner, Nation Ford - junior won the 5A 3200 meters state title, finished second in 5A in 1600 meters, won the Region 3-5A championship in the 3200 meters, and was the York County and 5A state qualifier meets champ in the 1600 and 3200.

Haley Bishop, Nation Ford - junior sprinter entered the 5A state meet ranked No. 1 in the 100-meter dash, but an injury ended her meet early. Bishop was the Region 3-5A champ in the 100 and 200 meters, as well as 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays.

Sommer Isley, Nation Ford - junior finished the spring strong, claiming second in the pole vault at the 5A state championship meet, in addition to winning the Region 3-5A and York County championships in the same event.

Ivana McLamb, Northwestern - McLamb is headed to Jacksonville University to run track after a highly successful spring senior season. She won the 5A 100-meter hurdles and high jump state titles, and was the Region 3-5A and York County champ in both events, too.

Tierra Frasier, Rock Hill - Frasier, a 10th grader, was the 5A state champ in 200-meter dash, finished second in the 5A state 100-meter dash, and won the 5A state qualifier 200-meter.

Jada Jones, Rock Hill - freshman finished second at the 5A state championship meet’s 400 and 800-meter races, was the Region 3-5A champ in 400 and 800 meters, and won the 5A state qualifier for the 800-meter.

Honorable mention: Taniyah Thomas, Fort Mill; Leah Henry, Indian Land; Megan Flynn, Lewisville; Jasmine Hope, Nation Ford; Casey Douglas, South Pointe; Diamond Worthy and Raina Andrews, York.





Boys

Isaiah Farmer, Clover - senior was York County and Region 3-5A champ in discus and shot put, and a state qualifier.

Dalton Jones, Fort Mill - the junior was Region 3-5A and York County 1600-meter champ, county 800-meter champ, and a member of Fort Mill’s 4x800 relay state championship team.

Marlin Davis, Indian Land - Lenoir-Rhyne signee finished third at 3A state in 200-meter, fifth in 400, was a member of the Warriors’ 3A 4x400 relay state championship team (which also won the region championship), Lancaster County 200 and 400-meter champ, and Region 4-3A 400-meter champ.

Devonte Davis, Indian Land - junior placed second in the 400-meter dash at the 3A state championship meet, and was a member of Indian Land’s 4x400 relay state championship team.

Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern - senior headed to Virginia on a football scholarship captured the Region 3-5A and York County championships in the long jump and 100 meters.





Jawan Strong, Northwestern - senior won the 5A state qualifier in high jump, as well as the Region 3-5A and York County championships in the same event.

Isaiah Barnes, Rock Hill - the boys’ athlete of the year 5A state champ in the 800-meter, after finishing second at the state qualifier, and also claimed the Region 3-5A championship in the 800. The senior was also a member of the Bearcats’ 4x400 relay state championship group.

Dion Livingstone, Rock Hill - senior will run track at USC Upstate after finishing second in the 110-meter hurdles at the 5A state championship meet. Livingstone won that event at the Region 3-5A and York County championship meets, and was also a member of Rock Hill’s 4x400 relay state championship-winning group.

Simeon Richardson, Rock Hill - senior finished second in the 400-meter and third in the 200-meter runs at the 5A state championship meet, and was also a key member of Rock Hill’s 4x400 relay state championship group. Richardson won the Region 3-5A title in all three of those events, and also won the 400-meter at the 5A state qualifier.

Honorable mention: Jordan Coleman, Chester; Reece Peters, Fort Mill; Immanuel Bush, Lancaster; Channing Ferguson, Northwestern; Morgan Galusha, South Pointe; Brandon Lueth, York.

Lacrosse

Boys

Player of the year: Jack McGuire, Fort Mill

Coach of the year: Parker Thomas, Fort Mill

Garrett Hawkins, Luke Zirnsak, Colin Schmolze and James Linn, Clover; Jack McGuire, Caidin Biggers, Mike Debbout, Trenton Wylie, Connor Baucom and Ben Larranaga, Fort Mill; Finn Gleason, Zach Skidmore, Jeremiah Schenk, Chris Cost and Ty Keaton, Nation Ford.

Girls

Player of the year: Maddie Barhorst, Nation Ford

Coach of the year: Kellianne Wunk, Fort Mill

All-Area: Amelia McCauley, Clover; Calista Laird, Clover; Autumn Huskey, Clover; Charlotte Anderson, Sydney Coston, Sam Silva, Colleen Morrison, Grace McLewee, Sawyer Wilcox and Sydney Ziemer, Fort Mill; Megan Bailey, Clover; Maddie Barhorst, Kelsey Gleason, Taryn Sammons, Courtney Matthias and Sophia Catan, Nation Ford.

Boys’ golf

Player of the year: Zach Reuland, Rock Hill

Coach of the year: Matthew Bell, Rock Hill

All-Area: Zach Reuland, Rock Hill; Nick Mayfield, Rock Hilll; Manning Sloop, Rock Hill; Cam Cappuzzo, Fort Mill; Griffin Tarver, Fort Mill; Nolan Will, Nation Ford; Simon Wright, Lancaster; Trey Crenshaw, Lancaster; Payne Gettys, Northwestern.

Boys’ tennis

Player of the year: Garrett May, Nation Ford

Coach of the year: Willie Ware, Fort Mill

All-Area: Garrett May, Nation Ford; Isaac Thomas, Lancaster (Buford); Marco Ward, Clover; Zach Dodson and Charlie Lynch, Fort Mill.



