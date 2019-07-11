‘New energy’: Rock Hill High School alum named varsity boys’ basketball coach

Rock Hill school district

A familiar face is the Rock Hill Bearcats’ new basketball coach.

Doug Pearson Jr. has been named Rock Hill High School’s varsity boys’ basketball coach, according to the school district.

Pearson, 32, graduated from Rock Hill High School in 2004. Pearson said he looks forward to one day coaching the children of parents he went to school with.

“To be able to be an influence in their lives is huge for me,” Pearson said. “I’m ready to get going.”

Pearson was on the boys’ basketball staff from 2006 to 2012 before serving for two years as head coach at Creek Bridge High School in Marion County, according to the district.

“Ever since then, my goal was to get to this level,” Pearson said. “I knew I wanted to coach at home.”

In 2016, Pearson returned to Rock Hill High School. He has served for three years as varsity assistant coach and head ninth-grade coach, according to the district. Pearson also teaches business.

“He’s well-seasoned as far as a coach goes. The community knows him and he knows the community,” said Rock Hill High School Athletic Director Bill Warren. “He brings excitement to our program.”

Pearson replaces Eric Rollings, who is the school’s new assistant athletic director. Cindy Elder has stepped down as assistant athletic director to focus on family but will continue coaching volleyball, according to the district.

“Rock Hill is excited about the opportunity to have coach Doug Pearson at the helm of its basketball program,” according to a district statement. “He brings new ideas and energy to the program.”