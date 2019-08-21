York Prep basketball player Deuce Dean commits to Hampton University

Rock Hill’s York Prep Academy named charter ‘School of Distinction’ York Preparatory Academy K-12 charter school in Rock Hill was named one of eight South Carolina Public Charter School District Schools of Distinction. The program honors schools that excel in academic progress, which teachers and administrators of Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York Preparatory Academy K-12 charter school in Rock Hill was named one of eight South Carolina Public Charter School District Schools of Distinction. The program honors schools that excel in academic progress, which teachers and administrators of

York Preparatory Academy’s Deuce Dean has signed to play basketball at Hampton University.

York Prep is a public, K-12 charter school in Rock Hill.

Dean, who was a leader for the Patriots on the hardwood, chose the Pirates over several other offers he received. He signed his letter of intent on Aug. 6 at the Student Union building on the school’s campus.

“I chose Hampton for a number of reasons,” Dean said. “I really liked the campus, which is right on the water. I also liked the atmosphere there, and the people were friendly.”

He also liked the coaching staff and was impressed with what they had to offer.

“The coaches told me that if I came in, worked hard, and did what was expected of me, that I had a very good chance to start as a freshman,” Dean said. “That was what I wanted to hear.”

Dean plans to major in sports management at Hampton.

Dean scored more than 1,000 points at York Prep. During his senior season he averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game. He also dished out six assists and blocked 1.2 shots per game.

“We are very proud of our student athlete and his accomplishments,” Brooke Bruner, spokesperson for York Prep, said in an e-mail.

Dean was a leader for coach Larry Davis’ club this past season.

“He was a quiet leader in the beginning, but he learned to be more vocal,” said Davis. “He set the example for all of the players, and his communication with the younger players on the team was outstanding. That leadership will be missed next year.”