The Herald’s master sports calendar: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Tuesday, August 27

High School Volleyball

York, Andrew Jackson at Indian Land, 5 p.m.

Rock Hill at Blythewood, 5:30 p.m.

York Prep at Governor’s School, 6 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Clover, 6:15 p.m.

Catawba Ridge at Fort Mill, 6:30 p.m.

Providence Day at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

Union County at Chester, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ High School Tennis

Forestview at Clover, 5 p.m.

Lancaster at Indian Land, 5 p.m.

Girls’ High School Golf

Nation Ford at South Pointe, 4 p.m.

High School Swimming

Clover, Catawba Ridge at South Pointe, 5 p.m.

