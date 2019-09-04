Preps Roundup from Sept. 4: New football media poll out, Nation Ford volleyball player stands out

Nation Ford volleyball star Sophie Fischer was a dominant force behind the Falcons’ state championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about recent high school sports action in the Rock Hill-area.

FOOTBALL: Second media poll released

The second weekly media poll is out and two area teams are included.

The Chester Cyclones lead the 3A poll, and the South Pointe Stallions are fifth in the 4A poll.

5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Gaffney, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Byrnes, 5. Dorman, 6. T. L. Hanna, 7. Sumter, 8. River Bluff, 9. West Florence, 10. Berkeley.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Hartsville, 3. Daniel, 4. North Myrtle Beach, 5. South Pointe, 6. Belton-Honea Path, 7. Greer, 8. Wilson, 9. Ridge View, 10. (tie) AC Flora, North Augusta.

3A - 1. Chester, 2. Dillon, 3. Chapman, 4. May River, 5. Wade Hampton (H), 6. Camden, 7. Strom Thurmond, 8. Gilbert, 9. Woodruff, 10. Cheraw.

2A -1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Timberland, 4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5. Saluda, 6. (tie) Southside Christian, Oceanside Collegiate, 8. Gray Collegiate, 9. Whale Branch, 10. Andrew Jackson.

1A - 1. Green Sea-Floyds, 2. Wagener-Salley, 3. (tie) Lamar, Lake View, 5. Blackville-Hilda, 6. C. E. Murray, 7. Branchville, 8. Baptist Hill, 9. Denmark-Olar, 10. (tie) McBee, Calhoun Falls Charter.

VOLLEYBALL: Sophie Fischer achieves high ranking, Clover remains undefeated

On Tuesday, Nation Ford volleyball player Sophie Fischer was ranked as the No. 15 high school senior in the nation, per PrepVolleyball.com. The 6-5 middle and outside hitter earned the honor of Gatorade Player of the Year last year for the state of South Carolina. She plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill next year.

Clover 3, York 1

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated the York Cougars, 3-1, in a non-region match at Clover on Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles dropped the first game, 19-25, but rebounded to win the next three by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20.

Clover is 4-0 overall on the year, while York is 1-4.

Fort Mill 3, Catawba Ridge 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets toppled the Catawba Ridge Copperheads, 3-1, in a non-region match at Catawba Ridge on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-2 on the year.

York Prep 3, Lewisville 2

The York Prep Patriots rallied from a 2-1 deficit to edge the Lewisville Lions 3-2 in a non-region match at York Prep on Tuesday night.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Rock Hill 4, York 2

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the York Cougars, 4-2, in a non-region match at Rock Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

Union County 4, Clover 3

Union County edged the Clover Blue Eagles, 4-3, in a non-region match at Clover on Tuesday afternoon.

Chester 4, South Pointe 3

The Chester Cyclones edged the South Pointe Stallions, 4-3, in a non-region match at South Pointe on Tuesday afternoon.

Nation Ford 4, Catawba Ridge 2

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled the Catawba Ridge Copperheads, 4-2, in a non-region match at Catawba Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

GIRLS’ GOLF: Allie Barnes leads for Fort Mill in win

Fort Mill 211, Rock Hill 239

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the Rock Hill Bearcats by 28 strokes in a Region 3-5A match at Tega Cay Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Allie Barnes of Fort Mill carded a score of 47 to earn medalist honors.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

York County Home School scored 44 points and won a five-way meet at York Tuesday afternoon.

Lauren Tolbert of Highland Tech was the top individual runner in the event.

Team Scores

1. York County Home School 44, 2. Clover 45, 3. Highland Tech 58, 4. York 93, 5. Riverwalk Academy 141.

Top 20 Individuals

1. Lauren Tolbert (HT) 21:08.96, 2. Raina Andrews (YCHS) 21:40.73, 3. Avery Shope (YCHS) 21:57.44, 4. Morgan Julian (C) 23:40.43, 5. Brooklyn Pierce (HT) 23:57.91, 6. Riley Shope (YCHS) 24:13.96, 7. Chloe Mumaw (Y) 24:54.04, 8. Maggie Wilson (C) 25:51.43, 9. Victoria Perez (HT) 26:10.77, 10. Campbell Coverdale (C) 26:14.59, 11. Elizabeth McAllister (C) 26:29.21, 12. Sarah Quinn (C) 26:37.74, 13. Abby Knabenshue (C) 26:51.46, 14. Ashleigh Pollock (C) 27:03.71, 15. Olivia Fife (C) 27:05.57, 16. Eisabella Panichella (C) 27:41.50, 17. Lauren Childers (Y) 28:26.54, 18. Emily Bessman (C) 28:38.63, 19. Brianna Kuehn (YCHS) 29:31.92, 20. Sarah Randall (YCHS) 17 29:53.16.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY: Clover wins five-way meet

The Clover Blue Eagles scored 33 points and won a five-way meet at York on Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Burns of York was the top individual runner in the event.

Team scores

1. Clover 33, 2. York County Homeschool 54, 3. York 61, 4. Highland Tech 81, 5. Riverwalk Academy 155.

Top 20 individuals

1. Brannon Burns (Y) 17:47.34, 2. Drew Jackson (C) 19:41.94, 3. Micah Andrews (YCHS) 19:47.18, 4. Richard Lauer (HT) 19:57.15, 5. Caleb Hensley (C) 20:24.80, 6. Chris Bessman (C) 20:25.37, 7. Benjamin McCall (C) 20:29.00, 8. Henry Bene (HT) 20:30.89, 9. Anthony Degraw (Y) 20:51.17, 10. Reade Ward (YCHS) 20:51.36, 11. Joshua Kozoil (YCHS) 20:55.52, 12. Joseph Ward (YCHS) 21:09.64, 13. Connor Nighbor (C) 21:22.86, 14. Jayden Ruff (C) 21:40.22, 15. Josh Taylor (Y) 22:05.63. 16. Jacob Sabella (C) 22:10.25 17. Quinn Johnson (C) 22:14.69, 18. Marvin Kearly (Y) 22:23.44, 19. David Shearer (C) 22:24.80, 20. Tommy Hasty (C) 22:25.69.