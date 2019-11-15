State cross country championships postponed until Tuesday, SCHSL announces

Fort Mill’s Elise Barradale nears the finish line in the Jackets’ cross country race against Northwestern at the Anne Spring Close Greenway on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Due to weather related issues, the South Carolina cross-country championships — which were originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 — has been postponed until Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The event will still be held at the Carolina Cup Facility in Camden.

Revised CROSS COUNTRY Finals Schedule 11/19/19

12:00 pm....AAAAA Boys

12:15 pm....AAAA Girls

12:35 pm....AAA Boys

12:55 pm....AA Girls

1:20 pm.......A Boys

1:40 pm.......AAAAA Girls

2:00 pm.......AAAA Boys

2:20 pm.......AAA Girls

2:40 pm.......AA Boys

3:00 pm........Awards pic.twitter.com/pwxFVvlPlm — SCHSL (@SCHSL) November 15, 2019

The first race of the day will start at noon with the 5A boy’s race, followed by the 4A girls at 12:15 p.m.; 3A boys at 12:35 p.m.; 2A girls at 12:55 p.m.; 1A boys at 1:20 p.m.; 5A girls at 1:40 p.m.; 4A boys at 2 p.m.; 3A girls at 2:20 p.m.; and the 2A boys at 2:40 p.m..

Several area high schools will be represented in this meet. The awards presentation will occur after the last race finishes.