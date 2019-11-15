High School Sports
State cross country championships postponed until Tuesday, SCHSL announces
Due to weather related issues, the South Carolina cross-country championships — which were originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 — has been postponed until Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The event will still be held at the Carolina Cup Facility in Camden.
The first race of the day will start at noon with the 5A boy’s race, followed by the 4A girls at 12:15 p.m.; 3A boys at 12:35 p.m.; 2A girls at 12:55 p.m.; 1A boys at 1:20 p.m.; 5A girls at 1:40 p.m.; 4A boys at 2 p.m.; 3A girls at 2:20 p.m.; and the 2A boys at 2:40 p.m..
Several area high schools will be represented in this meet. The awards presentation will occur after the last race finishes.
Comments