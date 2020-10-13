Lockhart breaks state records; local teams perform well at SC boys’ swim championships

Indian Land swimmer Nathan Powell competes in a meet in the program’s inaugural season. Courtesy of Indian Land Athletics

The 2020 boys’ state swimming championships are complete and several area schools and individuals recorded some outstanding times and finishes — and set new state records.

Here’s what you need to know.

Nation Ford swimmer sets new state record

In 5A, the Nation Ford Falcons led the way by scoring 228 points and recording a third place finish. The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were fifth with 186.5 points, while the Northwestern Trojans placed 20th with 60 points. The Clover Blue Eagles came home 25th with 17 points.

The Falcons’ Austin Lockhart won two titles and set new state records in the process. He claimed first place in both the 50 Freestyle (20.82) and the 100 Freestyle (44.37). Teammate George Bujoreanu was second in both the 200 Freestyle (1:44.33) and the 100 Backstroke (52.67). Lucas Grigat joined the Falcons’ parade of excellent finishes by coming home second in both the 200 IM (1:55.82) and the 100 Breaststroke (57.83).

Nation Ford won the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:28.02) and earned the runner-up spot in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:13.84).

Fort Mill results

Fort Mill was fourth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:20.06), eighth in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:31.79), and 11th in the 200 Medley Relay (1:44.15).

The Jackets’ Drew Fey was ninth in the 50 Freestyle (22.81) and 10th in the 100 Freestyle (49.73). Owen Fey finished eighth in the 200 Freestyle (1:49.37) and 15th in the 100 Backstroke (58.67).

Fort Mill had five other top-15 finishes. Cesar Gavilan was 11th in the 100 Freestyle (50.07) and 15th in the 50 Freestyle (23.07). Stratton Byers was 13th in the 100 Backstroke (58.07), while Zachary Nelson placed 14th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:02.84). Max Reichert was 11th in the 100 Butterfly (55.37).

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Indian Land results

In 4A, the Indian Land Warriors led area teams with a ninth place finish with 141 points. The South Pointe Stallions were 10th with 121 points. The Catawba Ridge Copperheads scored 98 for 11th place, while the Lancaster Bruins tallied 45 points and finished 18th, and the York Cougars were 23rd with 10.5 points.

The Warriors were fifth in the 200 Medley Relay (1:44.75) and seventh in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:34.65).

Nathan Powell paced the Warriors. He was second in the 100 Breaststroke (58.56) and fourth in the 100 Freestyle (50.95). Teammate Myles Omoresemi was fifth in the 50 Freestyle (22.79) and ninth in the 100 Butterfly (57.22).

South Pointe results

South Pointe was seventh in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:40.13) and 11th in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:39.40). Jack McCrae was the top performer for South Pointe. He finished sixth in the 500 Freestyle (5:01.28) and ninth in the 200 Freestyle (1:54.68). Teammate Tyler Ayer was 10th in both the 200 Freestyle (1:54.79) and the 100 Freestyle (52.67).

Catawba Ridge results

Catawba Ridge finished ninth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:43.91) and 10th in the 200 Medley Relay (1:52.35). Alexander Ritz led the Copperheads. He was third in the 200 IM (2:01.79) and 4th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:01.60).

Lancaster, York, Northwestern results

Lancaster came home 13th in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:40.31) and 15th in the 200 Medley Relay (1:55.49). The Bruins’ Simon Wright was 11th in the 100 Freestyle (52.88) and 15th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.03).

Mason Branch of York was 14th in the 100 Freestyle (53.46).

Northwestern’s Mason Martin placed sixth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:00.08) and ninth in the 200 IM (2:01.36). The Trojans earned 13th place in the 200 Medley Relay (1:45.27).