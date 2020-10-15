Week 4: Who needs a win to stay in the high school football playoff and title hunt?

As region play winds down for Tri-County teams, several storylines are starting to emerge. Few regions offer as much intrigue as Region 3-4A.

The departure of Columbia-area schools Ridge View, Westwood, and Richland Northeast due to realignment made room for two local teams in the region. One of those new teams could have an inside track on a playoff spot.

Catawba Ridge (2-1, 2-1 Region 3-4A) fell in Week One to region stalwart South Pointe (3-0, 3-0) – who last week secured a playoff berth of its own – before a victory over York a week later snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season. The Copperheads handled Lancaster (0-2, 0-2) last week to secure their second region victory.

Catawba Ridge travels to Indian Land (1-2, 0-2) on Friday in its final region outing, and though a win would not completely secure a postseason spot for the Copperheads, coach Zac Lendyak’s team would certainly be in position as it watches the remainder of the region unfold.

The Warriors could put a dent in Catawba Ridge’s playoff hopes, though it may need to do so without quarterback Blake Goode. Receiver Miegwel Lewis took the snaps in last Friday’s contest against South Pointe, and coach Adam Hastings acknowledged the possible change in planning for the Copperheads.

“I think we have to take a different approach (to planning),” Hastings said. “For us, it’s just kind of evaluating where we’re at and seeing what we can do to fit our guys and what our guys can do.”

The Warriors face a steep path to the postseason, largely because of the other team vying for a region crown. York (2-1, 1-1) already owns a victory over Indian Land, but the loss to Catawba Ridge complicates things for the Cougars. South Pointe visits York next Friday in a game that could determine a region champion – or could make the already-cloudy picture even more so.

South Pointe is also in the running for another region championship. The Stallions need to defeat York next Friday to get there. Before that game, though, a matchup at No. 9 (5A) Northwestern awaits Friday as part of the Rock Hill city championship series.

“I think the city championship’s a great thing that our boys look forward to,” stated South Pointe offensive line coach Frank Ambrose. “These are the kids they grew up with, that they went to school with, and they see out in the community. It’s for bragging rights. We’re gonna play this game just like any other game, amp it up a little bit more, and it’ll be awesome.”

Remaining region games

▪ Catawba Ridge: Indian Land (Oct. 16)

▪ Indian Land: Catawba Ridge (Oct. 16), at Lancaster (Oct. 23)

▪ Lancaster: York (Oct. 16), Indian Land (Oct. 23)

▪ South Pointe: at York (Oct. 23)

▪ York: at Lancaster (Oct. 16), South Pointe (Oct. 23)

Friday night football schedule, storylines

Northwestern (2-0, 2-0) at South Pointe (3-0, 3-0)

This game is huge for both teams even though it is not a region contest. It is the first part of the city championship series with bragging rights on the line. The winner gets a leg up on the city championship and momentum heading into the rest of the season.

Listen: FM 100.1, AM 1349

Ridge View (2-1, 1-1) at Rock Hill (0-2, 0-1)

The Bearcats need a win to stay in the region title picture and playoff hunt. A loss does not hurt either, but it will make those things harder to accomplish.

Listen: FM 94.3

Nation Ford (1-2, 1-2) at White Knoll (0-3, 0-2)

The Falcons proved they can play with anybody during their game against Gaffney last week. This is a non-region game, but they need a win to get their confidence back heading down the stretch.

Listen: None

Fort Mill (0-3, 0-2) at Boiling Springs (2-1, 2-1)

Fort Mill needs a win to have any chance to make the playoffs. They also need something to show for their efforts so far this year.

Listen: FM 104.1

Clover (1-2, 1-1) at Gaffney (3-0, 2-0)

Clover can stay in the region title picture and the playoff hunt with a win. A loss puts an end to their title hopes, but it could still make the playoffs.

Listen: WRHI.com

Catawba Ridge (2-1, 2-1) at Indian Land (1-2, 0-2)

This region battle has big playoff implications. A loss for Catawba Ridge does not hurt their playoff chances. However, Indian Land needs a win to potentially make the playoffs.

Listen: FM 107.1

York (2-1, 1-1) at Lancaster (0-2, 0-2)

York needs a win to stay in the region title and playoff picture. A loss knocks them out of the title picture and damages their playoff chances.

Listen: Comporium Channel 103

Chester (2-0, 2-0) at Fairfield Central (2-1, 2-0)

This game is for all the region title marbles. A Chester win it a step closer, and it could clinch depending on what else happens Friday in the region.

Listen: WRBK FM 90.3

Lewisville (1-1, 1-1) at Lamar (2-1, 2-0)

This is a huge game for Lewisville, which needs a win to stay in the playoff chase. A loss ends that possibility.

Listen: None

McBee (0-1, 0-1) at Great Falls (0-3, 0-3)

Great Falls is out of the playoff picture, but a win gives them a lift heading to its final three games.

Listen: None

Legion Collegiate (0-2, 0-2) at Landrum (1-1, 1-1)

Legion Collegiate needs a win to have a chance of making the postseason. A loss ends any hopes for the playoffs.

Listen: None