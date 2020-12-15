Young Catawba Ridge girls’ basketball is excelling in second year, but not done yet

Photos courtesy of Rob Upton

The Catawba Ridge girls’ basketball team is off to an excellent start in the 2020-21 girls’ basketball season. The Copperheads currently own an overall mark of 6-1 after a 36-32 win over the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets on Friday night.

Head coach Kate Edwards is obviously very pleased with the progress her young team is making in its second year of existence.

“Last year was huge for us because it put down a solid foundation for our program,” Edwards told The Herald. “They picked up right where they left off, and the work ethic has been even better than it was last year.”

The newest Fort Mill, S.C., high school team has 10 players on this year’s roster. They have a pair of seniors in Victoria Jordan and Emma Grace Hilton to lead the five sophomores and three freshmen who complete this year’s team.

Jordan was the top scorer last year, and she is the leading scorer through the first seven games of this year. Edwards said she likes the way Jordan plays hard on both ends of the floor. Hilton, who’s also well-rounded, starts for the Copperheads, too. The other three starters are all sophomores: Brielle Windisch and Tatum Postel can score from the outside; Postel adds another threat with her 3-point shooting; and Elly Zeanchock, who is the point guard, can direct the offense and score.

“Everyone on this team has gotten better as the season has gone along,” she said. “We work hard every day, and we work with every player on the team on a daily basis because we need them to contribute. You never know when an injury or COVID-19 might sideline someone.”

Taylor Sibley and Erika Fakes are the other sophomores on the team while freshmen Avery Casey, Olivia Dubrow and Morgan Davis complete the roster.

“Yes, we are very young,” added Edwards. “We have players we can go to for backup, and our three freshmen have really done well. They have bought in, and they are gaining confidence with each and every practice and game.”

Catawba Ridge looks to soar in second year

The Copperheads are in a new region from a year ago — this season, 4A power South Pointe, Indian Land, York and Lancaster are the other teams in the region.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“We are in a very tough region,” said Edwards. “It will be a challenge every time we go against a region opponent. If we keep working and improving I see no reason why we can’t do well.”

Edwards has also lined up some quality competition outside of the region.

“That type of competition helps you get ready for the region as well as the playoffs,” she added. “We had a 26-game schedule to start, but we had to trim it down. We kept a good mix of larger schools, and that will help us.”

The next game for the Copperheads is Friday at home against cross-town rival Nation Ford.

“We cannot rest on what we have done so far,” she said. “We need to stay focused every day. The leaders need to continue what they are doing, and the younger players need to continue improving every day.”