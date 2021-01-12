It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week (Jan. 12)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week.

You know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists below after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll this week is open until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Thursday night, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 10. Voting opened on Tuesday, Jan 12.)

Meet the finalists here

Tony Akins, Catawba Ridge wrestling: The Catawba Ridge heavyweight (285-pound weight class) won all three of his matches by pin fall this week. Akins (3-0 this season) has helped his Catawba Ridge team to a 2-1 start.

Kamarien Barnette, Northwestern wrestling: Barnette is off to a perfect 10-0 start individually this season, winning all of his matches by pin fall. The Trojan senior, who wrestles at 170 pounds, helped Northwestern beat Ridge View on Jan. 6 and has “stepped in the practice room and become a leader” for his team, per Northwestern wrestling coach Leon Boulware.

Donaven Brown, Rock Hill basketball: The 5-10 senior had a season-high 25 points to lead Rock Hill to a 67-65 win over Spring Valley on Jan. 5. Brown is averaging 15 points per game for Rock Hill (7-3) this season.

Zy Brown, York basketball: The 6-foot junior guard had 14 points, nine assists and five steals to lead York to a 70-42 win over Lake Pointe Academy on Jan. 7. Brown is averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.7 steals per game for the Cougars (2-4) this season.

MJ Collins, Westminster Catawba basketball: The 6-3 junior guard had 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Westminster Catawba to a 63-56 victory at Gaston Christian on Jan. 5. Collins’ efforts helped Westminster Catawba improve to 8-1 on the season.

Ashlee Creque, Rock Hill basketball: The Bearcats’ 5-6 senior had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a 61-32 win over Spring Valley on Jan. 5. And later in the week, Creque came back with seven points and 10 rebounds in a 75-49 victory at Spring Valley on Jan. 9. Rock Hill is 12-1 this season.

Marcus Kell, Legion Collegiate basketball: The 6-7 junior forward had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Lancers to a 76-43 win over Central Pageland on Jan. 5. Kell is averaging 15 points and five rebounds per game for Legion (5-5) this season.

Kyle Neibch, Fort Mill basketball: The 6-2 junior averaged 21 points per game as Fort Mill earn its first victories of the same against Great Falls and Union County this week. Neibch had 12 points, including four 3-pointers, in 59-41 win over Union County on Jan. 5. Neibch followed that up with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 72-42 victory over Great Falls on Jan. 8. Neibch is averaging 22 points, three rebounds and two steals per game for Fort Mill (2-4) this season.

Dylan Rupert, Clover basketball: The 5-10 junior guard poured in 21 points, including three 3-pointers to lead Clover to a 73-60 win at Gaffney on Jan. 5. Rupert is also the team’s top free throw shooter thus far at 85%, per coach Bailey Jackson.

Taylor Southall, York Prep basketball: The 5-9 senior guard had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Patriots to a 57-27 win at North Central on Jan. 5. Southall averages 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for York Prep (2-6) this season.

Vote here and view current results

If you can’t view this poll on your mobile device, click here to refresh the page.

Want to nominate?

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.