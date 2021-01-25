It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week.

You know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Thursday night, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 23. Voting opened on Monday, Jan. 25.)

Full list of finalists

Sebastian Colon, Fort Mill wrestling: The Yellow Jackets’ senior is a perfect 10-0 individually this season. Colon, who wrestles at 113 pounds, earned his 100th career win against River Bluff on Jan. 23.

Ryan deLeon, Nation Ford wrestling: The Nation Ford wrestler went 3-0 on the mat this week, winning all three matches by pin fall. The senior (5-1 this season) has won five straight matches.

Jordan Fewster, Fort Mill boys’ basketball: Fewster proved to be a vital part of the Fort Mill offense this past week: On Jan. 18, the 5-9 guard notched six points, four assists and two steals in a 52-33 win over York. The senior followed that up with a season-high 19-point-performance to go with three assists and one steal in a 51-50 win at Clover on Jan. 20 He finished off his week with 14 points, three assists and two steals in a 59-49 loss to Clover. Fewster is averaging 8.4 points and 3.5 assists per game for a Fort Mill team (7-5) that has won seven of its last eight games after an 0-4 start.

Tiaura Johnson, York Prep girls’ basketball: The 5-6 senior had 17 points, five assists and five steals to lead the Patriots to a 51-44 win over Legion Collegiate on Jan. 23. Johnson also had 17 points in a loss to Buford and 16 points in a win over Central Pageland last week. Johnson is averaging 11.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game for York Prep (4-7) this season.

Najah Lane, South Pointe girls’ basketball: Lane had 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in a 75-14 win at York on Jan. 19. The senior guard followed that up with 13 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and four assists in a 52-23 victory over York three days later. Lane is averaging eight points, 3.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.1 rebounds per game for South Pointe (6-2) this season.

Jada Murphy, Northwestern girls’ basketball: The 5-4 senior guard tripled her season average, scoring 12 points — going 4-for-5 from the field — to help Northwestern to a 56-41 win at Spring Valley on Jan. 22. Murphy also had four points, four rebounds and three assists in a 40-31 loss to Spring Valley on Jan. 19. Murphy is averaging 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for Northwestern (5-7) this season.

MaKayla Street, Rock Hill girls’ basketball: The 5-7 junior forward had eight points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one block in a 43-34 win over Blythewood on Jan. 20. Street also had two points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 57-33 victory over Blythewood on Jan. 22. Street is averaging 5.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game for Rock Hill (15-1) this season.

Nate Teel, Catawba Ridge wrestling: The Copperheads’ junior, who wrstles at 182 pounds, improved to 6-3 on the season with a win over his South Pointe opponent on Jan. 19. Catawba Ridge is 4-5 this season.

View full results and vote here

If you can’t see the results on mobile, click here to refresh the page.

Want to nominate?

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.