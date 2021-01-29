Rock Hill-area programs continue to lead girls’ wrestling movement in SC high schools

Girls’ wrestling is continuing to gain popularity across the state as it battles to expand and break barriers despite restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple of area coaches in particular are working extremely hard to get the sport recognized and sanctioned by the South Carolina High School League: Cain Beard of Rock Hill and Mike Fitzgerald of Clover.

The battle that all of the coaches are waging is taking hold — even if the growth of the sport grew only a little from last year in terms of numbers.

“We are picking up some numbers, but it is hard to gauge because of the virus,” Beard told The Herald earlier this week. “When we get through all of this virus, we will know a lot more about what we have.”

Despite the minimal growth in numbers, the multi-time state champion coach sees a lot of progress from last year on the mat.

“We have been limited by the virus in that area also,” he added. “However, I can see a marked improvement in the way the girls wrestle this year.”

Beard sees a better understanding of the sport by every wrestler he watches along the way, he said.

“It was new to most of them last year,” he said. “They worked hard to get better, and they learned a lot. This year I see all of them asking questions about technique and strategy. Last year they just wrestled, but this year they are competitive. That is a big step in the right direction.”

Other coaches agree with Beard’s assessment.

“I have seen a lot more quality in their wrestling this season as compared to a year ago,“ Fitzgerald told The Herald. “Some of the new participants are still learning, but the ones who were here last year have been more consistent and competitive in what they are doing.”

‘I can see the improvement’

Rock Hill hosted a girls’ wrestling invitational tournament last weekend. The format was round robin to give each of the two-dozen participants the opportunity to wrestle as much as possible.

The numbers were up from a year ago, Beard said.

Here’s a group shot of all the wrestlers who competed in Rock Hill’s recent girls’ wrestling tournament last weekend. Courtesy of Cain Beard

Clover, which has had remarkable success as a program this year, is set to host a girls’ wrestling tournament of its own on Saturday. More than 100 participants are expected to compete in the event.

Both of the coaches, with help from others in the state, will continue their efforts to increase the visibility of the sport.

“We want to increase the number of teams as well as the number of wrestlers on each team,” Beard of Rock Hill said. “Our goal is to fill every weight class with a competent wrestler. It will take a while to do that, but we have made a lot of progress since last year.”

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, programs are beginning to emerge, and that is good news for the coaches involved.

“We are picking up some new programs, and some of them are from the larger schools in the state,” said Fitzgerald, referencing the likes of Dutch Fork and Gaffney. “I think it would have been more if the virus had not limited what we could do, but I can see the improvement.”

The ultimate goal is for the SCHSL to recognize the sport and offer a state championship.

“The SCHSL has been very cooperative with what we are trying to do,” added Fitzgerald. “They gave us three stand-alone dates this year. That really gave us more exposure. In the past we had to work that competition in with the boys’ matches.”

Members of the Rock Hill High School girls wrestling team practice after school in December 2019. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

The next step for girls’ wrestling

Limestone College has a girls’ wrestling program, and they have been instrumental in helping to get the high school level off the ground.

“(Limestone’s) interest has really given us a boost,” added Fitzgerald. “One thing that is really encouraging is that not one coach we have talked to has given us any pushback on starting a team. It is just a matter of time.”

There have been several tournaments for the girls in the state this year, and the participation level is up from last year despite the restrictions.

Several new sports have been added to the SCHSL agenda in the past 10 years — take boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, for example — and the addition of girls’ wrestling down the line will be no different.

“It just takes time. Look what those other sports have done since they had a small beginning,” added Fitzgerald. “The High School League sees this coming, and they are not trying to stop it. In fact, they are embracing it.”

The pioneer coaches are looking for the next step in the process.

“Once we get more schools to add a girls’ team, we can get to the number of teams needed for state wide recognition,” added Beard. “We can take it next to the Coaches Association for their approval, and then to the High School League.”

Every coach involved in this endeavor wants just one thing.

“We just want the girls to get the opportunity to wrestle if that is their desire,” said Beard. “We are not quitting until we get there.”