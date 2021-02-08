It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week (Feb. 8)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week.

(Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 6. Voting opened on Monday, Feb. 8.)

MJ Collins, Westminster Catawba basketball: Collins has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games — a stretch that includes Westminster Catawba’s two contests last week: Collins had 20 points (including six 3-pointers), five rebounds and four assists in a 71-40 win over SouthLake Christian on Feb. 2. The 6-4 junior followed that up with 17 points in a 68-56 victory at Metrolina Christian on Feb. 5. Westminster Catawba (12-1) has won eight straight games.

Kory Davis, York Prep basketball: The 6-foot junior guard averaged 23.3 points per game to lead York Prep to wins over Andrew Jackson, Cardinal Newman and Chesterfield this week: Davis had 15 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 70-35 win over Cardinal Newman on Feb. 1. The next night, Davis poured in 32 points and added seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in a 99-36 victory over Chesterfield. Then, on Feb. 3, Davis finished off his week with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 58-45 win over Andrew Jackson. York Prep, which has won five straight games, is 18-4 this season.

Laila Hankerson, Rock Hill basketball: The 5-6 sophomore scored 18 points and added four rebounds, three steals and two assists to help Rock Hill to a 44-31 win over Northwestern on Feb. 5. Hankerson also had 11 points, two rebounds and three steals in a 37-28 at Northwestern Feb. 2. Hankerson has been a vital part of the co-Region 4-5A champion Bearcats (18-2) during the regular season — averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

Victoria Jordan, Catawba Ridge basketball: The 6-foot senior has quietly but forcefully placed the Catawba Ridge girls’ basketball team among the state’s best in 4A. This past week, specifically, Jordan had 17 points and 15 rebounds in a 40-11 win over York on Feb. 1. She came back with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 47-25 win over Lancaster on Feb. 3, and then followed that up with 14 points and seven rebounds in a 39-33 win at South Pointe on Feb. 4. The senior guard is averaging 13.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for a Catawba Ridge team (13-2) that has won five straight games.

RJ Lincoln, Catawba Ridge wrestling: The Copperheads’ senior defeated Lancaster’s Tyquan Bowser by pin on Jan. 30 to improve to 12-2 this season. Lincoln, who wrestles at 195 pounds, has helped Catawba Ridge to a 4-6 record.

Carrigan McCloud, Indian Land basketball: The 5-9 sophomore shooting guard had 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 47-34 win at Lancaster on Feb. 2. The next day, she had 14 points and six rebounds in a 76-40 loss to South Pointe. McCloud then notched 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 65-54 victory over Lancaster on Feb. 5. McCloud is averaging a double-double — 14 points and 10.8 rebounds — per game for Indian Land (4-4) this season.

Kyle Neibch, Fort Mill basketball: The 6-2 junior shooting guard had 20 points (including six 3-pointers) to go with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 47-19 win over rival Nation Ford on Feb. 2. Neibch also had three points, five assists and three steals in a 68-39 win against the Falcons on Feb. 5. Neibch is averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game for Fort Mill (9-7) this season.

AJ Thompson, Northwestern basketball: The 5-7 senior averaged 18.5 points in two games as Northwestern swept rival Rock Hill this week. Thompson had 21 points in a 68-60 win over Rock Hill on Feb. 2 — his senior night — and then the lone senior followed that up with 16 points in a 58-43 win at Rock Hill on Feb. 5. Northwestern is 8-7 this season.

Omazeon Tinlsey, Lancaster basketball: The 5-9 senior guard averaged 26 points per game to help the Bruins beat Indian Land twice this week. Tinsley had 24 points, six assists and six rebounds in an 80-46 win over Indian Land on Feb. 2. Tinsley came back with 28 points, five steals, five assists and two blocks in a 93-73 win at Indian Land. Tinsley is averaging 24 points, seven assists and six steals per game for Lancaster (5-1) this season.

Neiel Young, Westminster Catawba basketball: The 5-5 sophomore averaged 11 points and eight rebounds as Westminster Catawba split games with Metrolina Christian and SouthLake Christian. Young had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals in a 37-20 win over SouthLake Christian on Feb. 2. She also had four points, five rebounds and two assists in a 56-15 loss at Metrolina Christian. Young is averaging 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 steals per game for Westminster Catawba (4-4) this season.

How to nominate

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.