Who from Rock Hill-area can win it all? High school basketball playoff matchups set

Hankerson had 11 points in Rock Hill’s win over Northwestern Tuesday night.

The 2020-21 basketball playoffs are just around the corner, and 13 area teams will be in the hunt for a state championship when play begins.

Seven boys teams will be participating, while six girls teams are in the mix. Two boys teams will be going as region champs, while five made it as region runners-up. In the girls’ division, three are region champions, while three are runners-up.

View the matchups below.

High school basketball playoffs first round (girls)

Dorman at Clover: The Blue Eagles will host Dorman on Monday night at 7 p.m., per the SCHSL website. Clover went 8-0 to claim the Region 3-5A title this season and have a shot at completing the unfinished business the program left last year, when it lost a heartbreaker in the state championship game to Goose Creek.

Woodmont at Rock Hill: Rock Hill will host Woodmont on Monday night at 6 p.m., a fortunate turn of events after region foe Ridge View lost on Thursday night. Rock Hill finished 7-1 in Region 4-5A and earned the title outright. The Bearcats fell in the second round of the state playoffs to Irmo last season.

#10 Gracie Wilson, #3 Laila Hankerson, #12 Jada T. Jones, #5 Ashlee Creque' made the 2020-21 Region 4-AAAAA All-Region Team.

Greer at South Pointe: South Pointe will welcome Greer to Rock Hill on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Stallions split the Region 3-4A title with Catawba Ridge this season — going 7-1 in league play — but earned the higher playoff seeding because of a tiebreaker. South Pointe, like Clover, fell in the state finals last season.

Catawba Ridge at Greenville: The Copperheads went 7-1 in league play and will travel to play Greenville on Saturday at 2 p.m. The school has earned as many playoff bids (2) as years it’s been open. Catawba Ridge fell in the first round last year.

Abbeville at Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson earned the Region 3-2A crown with a league record of 7-0. The Volunteers will play Abbeville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, per the SCHSL website, with hopes to avenge last year’s loss in the third round of the playoffs.

York Prep at Marion (Lower State): York Prep will travel to Marion on Friday at 7 p.m. The team finished 5-4 in the league and will participate as the Lower State’s at-large team. It emerged from the ever-competitive Region 3-2A.

Rock Hill’s Laila Hankerson heads to the basket against Northwestern’s McKenzie Evans (22) and Jada Murphy (42). Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

High school basketball playoffs first round (boys)

Calhoun Falls at Great Falls: Great Falls will host Calhoun Falls on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Red Devils, the defending 1A state champions, claimed the Region 2 crown with a mark of 5-1. They split with CA Johnson in region play, but got the top seed on a tiebreaker.

Greer at South Pointe: South Pointe welcomes Greer Saturday at 3:30 p.m., immediately after the girls’ basketball team hosts its opponents. The Stallions finished 7-1 and Region 3-4A champions — an impressive leap after barely squeaking into the state playoffs last year.

Clover at Dorman: Clover completed its Region 3-5A slate with a 5-3 mark and will enter the playoffs as the region’s runner-up. The Blue Eagles travel to play Dorman at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lancaster at Greenville: Lancaster will travel to play Greenville on Monday at 7 p.m. The Bruins — who only played 11 games this season after a several-week hiatus in mid-December, per MaxPreps — finished second behind South Pointe in region play.

Abbeville at York Prep: York Prep will host Abbeville on Monday at 7 p.m. The Patriots, coached by Larry Davis and led by his twin sons, Kendall and Kory, finished 11-0 in Region 3 play and claimed their region title. This is York Prep’s first year participating in the SCHSL playoffs.

Mullins at Legion Collegiate (Lower State): Legion Collegiate finished second in Region 3-2A with an 8-2 record and will host Mullins on Monday at 6 p.m., per the SCHSL website.

Andrew Jackson at Marion (Lower State): Andrew Jackson will travel to Marion after finishing 6-4 in that region. The Volunteers, who made the Upper State finals last season, will go as an at-large entry in the Lower State this season.

When is the second round?

The second round, which begins on Wednesday, is also staggered as are the state championships. Stay up to date on heraldonline.com/sports.