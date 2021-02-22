It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week (Feb. 22)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest winter sports Player of the Week.

Makayla Adams, South Pointe girls’ basketball: The 5-foot-6 senior had 14 points, three assists and three steals to help the Stallions to a 55-52 win over Greer in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Feb. 20. Adams is averaging 8.1 points per game for South Pointe this season.

Zy Brown, York boys’ basketball: The 6-foot junior had 22 points to lead York to a 67-42 win over Indian Land on Feb. 15. Brown averaged 16 points, four assists and four rebounds per game for the Cougars, who finished their season at 5-10.

Nadia Burns, Legion Collegiate girls’ basketball: The 5-foot-9 sophomore had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and two blocks to lead the Lancers to a 53-50 win at Chesterfield on Feb. 17. She also had six points and 10 rebounds in a 29-23 win at Buford on Feb. 15. Burns averaged 11.4 points and 10.9 rebounds for Legion Collegiate in its 2020-21 season, which ended last week.

Tydriez Coleman, Great Falls boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward had 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks to lead Great Falls to a 68-49 win in the opening round of the 1A state playoffs on Feb. 19. Coleman is averaging 12.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for Great Falls, which is going for its second straight state championship this postseason.

MJ Collins, Westminster Catawba boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-4 junior had 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Westminster Catawba to a 91-56 win over Salem Baptist in the second round of the NCISAA 2A state playoffs on Feb. 18.

Grant Lovette, Catawba Ridge boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-1 sophomore shooting guard nearly doubled his season scoring average last week: Lovette had 25 points, three rebounds and two steals in a 71-57 loss to Lancaster on Feb. 16. Two nights later, he had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in a 90-69 victory at Indian Land on Feb. 18. Lovette averaged 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for Catawba Ridge, which finished its season 7-8.

Quan Peterson, South Pointe boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-1 junior is playing well right when the Stallions need him to: Peterson had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 52-50 loss at Lancaster on Feb. 15. The next day, he had 12 points, three rebounds and four assists in only 16 minutes of action to help the Stallions to a 79-37 victory at Indian Land. Peterson then had 10 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 54-47 win over Greer in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Feb. 20. Peterson is averaging 16.3 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals per game for South Pointe this season.

Janyle Pittman, Lancaster boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lancaster to wins over Catawba Ridge, South Pointe and York this week: Pittman had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 52-50 win over South Pointe on Feb. 15. The next night, Pittman poured in 35 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists in a 71-57 victory at Catawba Ridge. He finished off the week with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 73-36 win over York on Feb. 19. Pittman, a Mars Hill University commit, is averaging 18.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.3 blocks per contest for a Lancaster team that has won five straight contests.

Taylor Thomas, Clover girls’ basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior had 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block to lead the Blue Eagles to a 48-28 win at Fort Mill on Feb. 15. Thomas is averaging 7.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest for a Clover team that has won 12 straight games.

