It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week (March 15)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published today includes statistics through March 13. Voting opened on Monday, March 15.)

This week’s finalists

Jalen Alleyne, Rock Hill track: The senior had a record-breaking performance when he won the 100 and 200-meter dashes and the 110-meter hurdles in a home meet against Clover on March 10. He ran personal bests in all of those races: 11.49 in the 100-meter dash; 22.99 in the 200-meter dash; and 15.77 in the 110-meter hurdles.

Jordan Burris, York track: The senior won both the long jump (19-1) and 100-meter dash (11.76) as the York boys’ track team finished second in a home tri-meet with Indian Land and South Pointe on March 11. Two days prior, Burris had also won the long jump event in another tri-meet. York is 3-1 this season.

Darby Grigg, Northwestern soccer: The Trojans’ sophomore forward had two goals to lead Northwestern to a 3-0 win over York on March 10. Northwestern improved to 2-0 this season with the victory.

Sydney Jackson, South Pointe track: The Stallions’ senior threw a personal-best, 98-2 in the discus to finish as runner-up at the Trojan Relays at Northwestern on March 13. Jackson also threw a 31-8 in the shot put to finish as runner-up in the same meet.

Ty Keaton, Nation Ford lacrosse: The Falcons’ senior midfielder was a huge contributor in three big wins this week: Keaton started the week with four goals, three assists and nine ground balls in a 13-4 win at Fort Mill on March 8. He also had four goals, two assists and five ground balls in a 10-5 victory at Catawba Ridge on March 11. And then, the next day, Keaton had six goals, one assist and eight ground balls in a 16-7 win at Greenville. Keaton currently has 25 goals and 12 assists for Nation Ford (5-1) this season.

Alex Lopez, Rock Hill soccer: The Bearcats’ junior attacking midfielder had a pair of goals to lead Rock Hill to a 2-0 win over Clover on March 10. Lopez has three goals for Rock Hill (3-3) this season.

Camryn Lorick, Nation Ford track: The Falcons’ senior won the high jump with a 5-2 at the Trojan Relays at Northwestern on March 13. Lorick also helped Nation Ford’s 4x100-meter relay team to a second-place finish, coming in just .01 seconds behind Rock Hill at the same meet.

Olivia Morales, Indian Land track: The Warriors’ freshman won all four events she competed in on March 11 — finishing first-place in the 800-meter run (2:51.66), in the 1600-meter run (6:04.01), in the 3200-meter run (13:50) and with the 4x800-meter relay (11:24) at York. Morales helped her Indian Land girls’ track team to a second-place finish at the meet.

Nikayla Pierce, Clover track: The Blue Eagles’ senior sprinter ran a 1:00.16 to win the 400-meter dash by 1.82 seconds at Rock Hill High on March 11. Pierce ran her personal-best, 59.79, in the 400-meter dash back when she finished third in the same event at the York County Track and Field Championships nearly three years ago.

Malaina Williams, York Prep soccer: The Patriots’ senior central defender led the York Prep defense to a 3-0 shutout of North Central in the team’s season opener on March 12. The York Prep defense held North Central to only three shots on goal in the same match.

Bryce Wittmer, Fort Mill golf: The Yellow Jackets’ senior shot an even par, 36, to earn medalist honors and to help lead his Fort Mill team to a victory over rival Nation Ford at Tega Cay Golf Club on March 9. Wittmer also shot a one-under-par, 35, two days later in a team win over Catawba Ridge and Northwestern. Fort Mill is 3-0 this season.

How to nominate

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.