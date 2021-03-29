It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week (March 29)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published today includes statistics through March 27. Voting opened on Monday, March 29.)

Finalists for this week’s award

Maddie Baker, Andrew Jackson softball: The Volunteers’ senior shortstop was 2-for-4 with a single, a home run and three RBI in a 12-6 win over Cheraw on March 22. Baker also went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI in a 9-2 victory at Chesterfield on March 24. Andrew Jackson is 5-1 this season.

Katelyn Carroll, Nation Ford soccer: The Falcons’ sophomore goalkeeper had 24 saves in two wins over Clover and Fort Mill this week: Carroll had 11 saves in a 1-0 shutout of Clover on March 23 — which helped deliver the Nation Ford girls’ soccer team its first win over Clover in program history, per the Falcons coaching staff. Carroll followed that performance up with 13 saves in a win at Fort Mill on March 26. The game against Fort Mill came down to penalty kicks, and Carroll saved three of the four attempts. Carroll has 34 saves for Nation Ford (8-2) this season.

Trey Crenshaw, Lancaster golf: The Bruins’ senior shot a 75 and a 72 to finish as a medalist, while also leading his Lancaster team to victory at the Magnolia Invitational at Beech Creek Country Club in Sumter on March 22-23. Crenshaw is a Coastal Carolina golf signee.

Henry Futch, Rock Hill tennis: The Bearcats’ freshman improved to 5-0 at No. 1 singles and won his match (6-3, 6-4) to help Rock Hill to a 6-0 victory over Blythewood on March 22. Rock Hill is 4-1 this season.

Alec Herndon, York Prep soccer: The Patriots’ junior forward scored all four goals in a 4-1 win at Cheraw on March 25. York Prep is 1-3 on the season.

Jada Jones, Rock Hill track: The Bearcats’ junior sprinter won all four events she competed in at the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches’ Classic at Spartanburg High on March 27. Jones won the 400-meter dash (57.79) and the 800-meter run (2:23.30). She was also on the winning teams for the 4x100-meter relay (48.39) and 4x400-meter relay (4:05.41). Jones is also a standout for the Rock Hill girls’ soccer team and basketball team.

Justin Lehman, Nation Ford baseball: The Falcons’ senior catcher was 7-for-12 at the plate with three doubles, a triple and a home run with 10 RBI in three wins over Gaffney this week: Lehman started the week going 1-for-3 with a triple on March 22. The next day, Lehman went 4-for-5 with six RBI. Then the Army (West Point) commit finished his week by going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four more RBI on March 23. Lehman also threw out two runners attempting to steal a base in the same three-game series. Lehman is batting .417 for a Nation Ford team (8-2) that has won six straight games.

Sarah Sexton, Catawba Ridge soccer: The Copperheads’ freshman center back led the Catawba Ridge defense to 5-0 shutout against Indian Land in a showdown for first-place in Region 3-4A on March 23. Sexton has led the Catawba Ridge defense to five shutouts this season. The Copperheads are outscoring their opponents 66-1.

Emma Tisdale, Fort Mill softball: The Yellow Jackets’ junior third baseman went 2-for-4 with a double, a grand slam home run and five runs batted in to lead Fort Mill to an 11-3 win at Boiling Springs on March 26. Tisdale is hitting .375 at the plate for Fort Mill (6-2) this season.

Reade Ward, Chester golf: The Cyclones’ sophomore shot a 42 to finish as medalist in a match with Richard Winn High at Chester Golf Club on March 22. The next day, Ward shot another 42 to finish as runner-up in a match at Mid-Carolina.

Greyson Wild, Catawba Ridge baseball: The Catawba Ridge junior pitcher tossed a complete-game one-hitter — with 13 strikeouts — to lead the Copperheads to a 7-1 win at South Pointe on March 22. Catawba Ridge also beat South Pointe, 6-5, on March 24. Wild has notched 20 strikeouts in 13 innings of work on the mound with a 3.78 ERA this season.

How to nominate

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.