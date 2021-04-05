It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week (April 5)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published today includes statistics through April 3. Voting opened on Monday, April 5.)

Meet this week’s finalists

Chloe Burger, Catawba Ridge softball: The Copperheads’ freshman pitcher was 3-0 on the mound this week with two wins — including a no-hitter — to help Catawba Ridge stay unbeaten at 13-0 this season: Burger tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 10-3 win at York on March 29. She followed that up by dealing 10 strikeouts and not allowing a hit in a 10-0 win over Rock Hill on April 1. And then the next day, Burger again had a day to remember, notching 13 strikeouts and giving up only one hit in a 14-0 victory at York.

Cody Craig, Legion Collegiate baseball: The Lancers’ senior had an insane week: Craig started with a grand slam home run and a single with six runs batted in to lead Legion Collegiate to an 11-1 win over Cheraw on March 30. Then, on April 2, Craig hit for the cycle — a single, double, triple and home run — with four RBI in a 12-0 victory at Chesterfield. In total, the Florence-Darlington Technical College commit went 6-for-7 with two home runs and 10 RBI for the week. Craig is hitting .455 with two home runs and 11 RBI for Legion Collegiate (7-1) this season.

Jackson Dawson, Fort Mill track: Dawson was busy this past weekend (April 2-3): First, the Yellow Jackets’ junior won the 800-meter event with a 2:01.50 at the Beach Run Invitational at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach. He also was the anchor leg for the first-place 4x800-meter relay team (8:14.82). Last month, Dawson and his teammates — Oliver Jaeckli, Alex Lootens and Devon Sibley — won the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic at Spartanburg High with a time of 8:06.11.

Abby Furr, Lewisville softball: The Lions’ sophomore shortstop was 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and five stolen bases in Lewisville’s 6-2 win at McBee on March 30. Furr also had six assists in the field in the same game. Lewisville is 5-0 this season.

Ashton Hudson, Lancaster baseball: The Bruins’ junior went 4-for-4 at the plate with four runs batted in to lead Lancaster to a 12-11 win at South Pointe on March 29. His team faced off with South Pointe two more times last week and split results. Lancaster is 4-2 this season.

Autumn Huskey, Clover lacrosse: The Blue Eagles’ senior defender was crucial to his team earning two region wins this week: Huskey collected 10 ground balls in a 14-3 win over Boiling Springs on March 29. She also notched 11 ground balls and two assists in a 14-12 victory at Nation Ford on April 1. Huskey has 71 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers, 23 goals and nine assists for Clover (6-3) this season.

Sydney Jackson, South Pointe track: Jackson won both the discus and shot put in a region home meet this week. The senior threw a 97-5 to win the discus and a 33-8 to win the shot put at South Pointe on March 30.

Ty Keaton, Nation Ford lacrosse: The Falcons’ senior midfielder/attacker again dominated this week: He had four goals, four assists and 14 ground balls in an 18-14 win over Dorman on March 29. Two days later, Keaton had four goals, two assists and nine ground balls in a 15-13 victory over Fort Mill. And then he finished off his week with three goals, two assists and 15 ground balls in an 11-5 win at Clover on April 2. Keaton — who contributed 44 goals, 30 assists and 112 ground balls this season — has led Nation Ford (9-3) to its first Region 2-5A title this season and is now Nation Ford’s all-time leader in points, goals, assists and ground balls, per his coach.

Maren White, Catawba Ridge soccer: The Catawba Ridge player had three goals and one assist to help her team beat both South Pointe and York and improve to a perfect 8-0 record this season: White had the game’s opening goal in a 4-0 win at South Pointe on March 30. She also had two goals and one assist in a 10-0 win over York that clinched a playoff berth for the Copperheads. White has nine goals and six assists for Catawba Ridge this season.

Howie Wilford, Catawba Ridge track: The Copperheads’ junior set three personal records at a home meet this week: Wilford notched a personal-best 90-6 in the discus, 38-2 in the shot put and 101-7 in the javelin at a home meet on April 1.

How to nominate

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.