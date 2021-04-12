It’s time to vote for The Herald’s spring sports Player of the Week (April 12)

Spring break? More like more baseball.

Several school districts in The Herald’s coverage area were on spring break last week, but many baseball teams — and many baseball players — had award-winning-worthy performances.

Without further ado, it’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published below includes statistics through April 10. Voting opened on Monday, April 12.)

Meet this week’s finalists

Britton Adams, York baseball: The Cougars’ senior pitched four innings without giving up an earned run to get the win in a 13-2 victory over Buford at the York County Spring Break Slugfest at York Comprehensive High on April 6. Adams has allowed only one earned run — while tallying 33 strikeouts — in 32.2 innings of work for York (10-3) this season.

Cole Canty, Rock Hill baseball: The Bearcats’ freshman had a big week at the plate: Canty went 6-for-12 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored in three games at the York County Spring Break Slugfest at York. He also pitched six innings — which saw five strikeouts and one earned run — to garner all-tournament team honors. Canty is 2-1 with 21 strikeouts in 26 innings as a pitcher. He’s also hitting .317 with 10 RBI at the plate this season.

Hunter Fryzowicz, Legion Collegiate baseball: The Lancers’ senior captain went 5-for-11 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored as Legion Collegiate went 1-3 in four games at the Mingo Bay Tournament in Myrtle Beach this week. Fryzowicz is batting .278 with seven runs scored and five RBI for Legion Collegiate (8-4) this season.

Dusty Sanderlin, Fort Mill baseball: The Yellow Jackets’ senior went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base to lead Fort Mill to an 8-0 win over South Aiken in the Sandlapper Tournament at Gilbert High on April 7. He also notched an RBI in the team’s other win in the tournament. Sanderlin is hitting .267 with seven RBI and five stolen bases for Fort Mill (8-6) this season.

Reddin Smith, South Pointe baseball: The Stallions’ junior pitcher tossed a complete game — notching 10 strikeouts and only allowing two hits — to lead South Pointe to a 2-1 win over Nation Ford. The win delivered South Pointe the York County High School Spring Break Slugfest title at YCHS on April 8. Smith was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Smith also did well from the plate this past week: He went 1-for-2 with a triple, one run batted in and a stolen base in a 7-2 win over Rock Hill on April 6. The junior is 1-0 with a 1.79 earned-run average (ERA) in 31.1 innings of work this season. He’s also batting .222.

Ben Venables, Northwestern baseball: The Trojans’ senior shortstop proved valuable in his team’s three-game sweep over Clover this past week: In total, he finished the week going 9-for-11 with two doubles, two walks, five runs scored and three runs batted in.

Notably, on April 7, Venables went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI — one of which was the game-winning run in a 7-4 win. Northwestern is 7-6 this season and has won its last five games.

How to nominate

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.