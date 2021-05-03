It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week (May 3)

The South Carolina high school lacrosse season is over. Track, soccer and tennis teams are running headlong into their postseasons. And a few area baseball teams have regular season games to play before the playoffs begin.

But before all that happens, let’s reflect on some award-winning-worthy performances from the last seven days: It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest spring sports Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works, The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will later receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Read about the selected finalists below. And vote now.

(Information published below includes statistics through May 1. Voting opened on Monday, May 3.)

Meet the nominees

Kyleen Bents, Catawba Ridge soccer: The freshman Copperhead put in work in her team’s two wins this week: Bents contributed to all four goals — one goal and three assists — in a 4-3 win at Fort Mill on April 27. She also had one goal and three assists in a 9-0 victory at Irmo on April 29. Bents has 13 goals and 12 assists for a Catawba Ridge team that is 12-1 overall and 8-0 in region play. The Copperheads won the Region 3-4A title this year.

Kollin Crepeau, Legion Collegiate baseball: The Lancers’ senior was 6-for-6 at the plate this week: Crepeau started the week going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBI in a 16-1 win at North Central on April 27. He then followed that up with an impactful pair of performances in the team’s doubleheader sweep of Central Pageland — the first game, the Francis Marion signee went 2-for-2 with a run scored; the second game, he went 1-for-1 with a home run. Crepeau is batting .415 with four home runs, six doubles and 17 RBI for Legion Collegiate (13-7) this season.

Channing Ferguson, Northwestern track: The Trojans’ senior won all four events he competed in at the Battle for the Rock Invitational at South Pointe this past week (April 29-30). Ferguson won the high jump (6-8); the 110-meter hurdles in a personal-best 14.78 seconds; the long jump (22-1.5); and the triple jump in a personal-record 45-2. Ferguson’s efforts also led Northwestern to a resounding team win over the field.

Payton Hope, South Pointe softball: The Stallions’ junior went 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and a home run to lead South Pointe to its first win of the season on April 26 against York.

Camryn Lorick, Nation Ford track: The Falcons’ senior won the Region 3-5A title in all four events that she competed in on her home track on April 28. Lorick won the 100-meter dash (12.5), the 200-meter dash (25.76), the high jump (5-4) and the 4x100-meter relay (49.13) to help her Nation Ford girls’ track team to victory.

Nashon Suchanek, Clover track: The Blue Eagles’ sophomore won the Region 3-5A title in the high jump with a personal-best 5-10 at Nation Ford on April 28. Suchanek also was a part of the runner-up team in the 4x100-meter relay (44.61), and he finished third in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best 53.96. The Clover boys’ track team was runner-up to Fort Mill at the region meet.

Vic Villamor, Rock Hill tennis: The Bearcats’ senior captain won his singles match — 6-0, 6-1 — against Fort Mill this past week. Villamor is 8-3 in singles’ play for Rock Hill (9-3), which is headed to the state playoffs.

Jayla Wade, Lewisville track: The Lions’ senior had an impressive showing at its Region 2-1A championship meet on April 28: She won the long jump (13-11.5) and the 4x100-meter relay (54.56). She was also runner-up in the triple jump (29-7) and the high jump (4-4) at the same event. The Lewisville girls’ track team finished fourth overall at the meet.

Hunter Warren, Catawba Ridge golf: The Copperheads’ freshman shot a team-best score — 37 — to help Catawba Ridge to a win over Nation Ford and Northwestern at Waterford Golf Club on April 26. Two days later, Warren shot a 38 (second-best on team) to help the Copperheads to a win over South Pointe and York at Fort Mill Golf Club.

TJ Barrett, York track: Barrett posted personal-bests in winning both the high jump and the 400-meter dash (56.32) in a tri-meet with Belmont South Point and Indian Land on April 28. The senior Cougar also won the triple jump and finished off a dramatic, come-from-behind win in the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay.

Ta’Niyah Woods, Great Falls track: The Red Devils’ senior had a strong Region 2-1A championship meet on April 28: Woods finished as runner-up in both the 100-meter hurdles (20.61) and 400-meter hurdles (1:23.60), while finishing third in the 4x100-meter relay (55.63). Woods has qualified for the 1A Upper State Championships in all three events later this month. The Great Falls girls’ track team finished third as a team the Region 2-1A championships.

Vote here and see running results

If you can’t view the poll on your mobile device, click here to refresh the page.

How to nominate

Player of the week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. The Herald reserves the right to remove a name from the poll at its discretion.