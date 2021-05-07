Playoffs: Which golf, tennis teams in Rock Hill area still alive? Plus all region track results

Need an update on this week’s high school golf, tennis and track and field action across York, Chester and Lancaster counties? We got you covered.

Fort Mill, Lancaster lead area golf teams to Upper States

Nine area golf teams advanced to the Upper State Tournaments, which will be held on Monday.

In 5A, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished second behind Boiling Springs in the Region 3-5A tournament at Chester Golf Club. Those two teams will be joined by the Nation Ford Falcons and the Gaffney Indians at the Upper State Tournament.

Two other local teams will join them in the 16-team field at the Chester Golf Club. The Northwestern Trojans and the Rock Hill Bearcats both earned spots in the event. The Trojans were third behind Blythewood and Spring Valley in the Region 4-5A tournament at Chester Golf Club. The Bearcats qualified for the next round with a fourth place finish in that tournament.

In 4A, the Lancaster Bruins won the Region 3-4A tournament at Fort Mill Golf Club to lead four area teams to the Upper State round. The Catawba Ridge Copperheads were second, while the South Pointe Stallions and the York Cougars were third and fourth. That Upper State event will be held at the Fort Mill Golf Club.

In 3A, the Chester Cyclones finished second behind Mid-Carolina in the Region 4-3A tournament. That earned them a place in the Upper State tournament at Legacy Pines Golf Club in Greenville.

In 2A, the Legion Collegiate Lancers and the Andrew Jackson Volunteers will play in the Region 4-2A tournament at Lancaster Golf Club on Tuesday. The top two teams in that event will advance to the Upper state tournament at Newberry Country Club.

Tennis playoffs

All five local tennis teams lost in the opening round of the playoffs.

In 5A, Nation Ford, the Region 3-5A champions, lost to Wade Hampton 4-3. Fort Mill, the Region 3-5A runner-up, dropped a 5-1 decision to Spartanburg, while Rock Hill, the second place team in Region 4-5A, lost to J. L. Mann 6-0.

In 4A, Catawba Ridge, the Region 3-4A winner, lost to Eastside 6-0, while York, the Region 3-4A runner-up, dropped a 6-0 decision to Greenwood.

Full Region 4-5A, 3-4A results and more

The remaining region track meets were completed this week and area teams turned in some outstanding performances. They also qualified numerous individuals and relay teams for the Upper State competition.

Region 4-5A results

In the Region 4-5A meet at Spring Valley, the Rock Hill Bearcats and the Northwestern Trojans had some excellent results.

Rock Hill had five first place finishes and five runners-up in the girls’ events.

They had two double winners. Tierra Frasier was the best in the 100M (11.96) and the 200M (24.70). Rachel Arwood won the 800M (2:25.69) and the 1600M (5:41.69).

Jada Jones was second in the 400M (57.31) and the 800M (2:25.81). Haley Duggan was second in the 400 Hurdles (1:09.88).

Rock Hill won the 4x800M Relay in a time of 10:27.60. The ‘Cats 4x100M Relay was second (48.31) as was the 4x400M Relay (4:12.41).

Northwestern had one top spot and four second places.

Lily Gangadeen was the top performer in the Pole Vault with a mark of 10-00.

Addison Meeker was second in the 1600M (5:44.32) and the 3200M (13:04.75). Kelly Neece was second in the Shot Put with a throw of 31-11.

The Trojans 4x800M Relay team was runner-up in a time of 10:37.10.

The Northwestern boys claimed five first place finishes and 10 runner-up spots. Channing Ferguson led the way with wins in three events. He won the 110 Hurdles (14.93), the Long Jump (22-06), and the Triple Jump (45-10). He added a second place finish in the High Jump (6-06).

Christian Notarangelo won the 1600M (4:48.37), while Mason Thomas was the top performer in the 3200M (10:00.93).

Notarangelo added a second place in the 800M (2:02.43). Gavin McFadden was runner-up in the 200M (21.83), while Gryffin Slater was second in the 1600M (4:49.82).

Michael Stinson in the 110 Hurdles (14.44), Donavon Medley in the 400M (59.36), Eric Freeman in the Pole Vault (11-06) and Riley Morris in the Javelin (129-05) also earned second places for the Trojans.

Northwestern also finished second in the 4x100M Relay (42.63) and the 4x400M Relay (4:35.24).

Rock Hill’s only first place in the boys’ competition was in the Pole Vault, where Isaiah Palmer cleared a mark of 12-00. The ‘Cats did not have a runner-up finish.

Region 4-3A

The Chester Cyclones scored 45 points and finished fourth in the boys’ division at the Region 4-3A meet, which was won by Keenan.

The Cyclones had four individuals and one relay team finish in the top two in several events.

Zan Dunham was the top performer in the Shot Put. He had a throw of 45-00.

Octaveon Minter was second best in the Javelin with a throw of 135-08. Joseph Ward finished second in the 800M run with a time of 2:12.68. Jeremiah Days was the runner-up in the Discus with a toss of 110-03. The Cyclones 4x800M Relay was second in a time of 9:38.20.

Region 3-4A

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads swept the Region 3-4A meet at York.

The girls piled up 186 points to run away from the field. They had eight individual first place finishes, and they won the 4x800M Relay.

The boys scored 116 points to earn the top spot in that division. They totaled eight individual first places, while also winning the 4x400M Relay and the 4x800M Relay.

There was one triple winner in the girls’ division. Tatum Postel of Catawba Ridge won the High Jump, the Long Jump, and the Pole Vault.

There were three double winners. Avery Shope of Catawba Ridge won the 800M and 3200M, Sydney Jackson of South Pointe claimed the Discus and the Shot Put, while Madison Griffin of York was first in the 100M and the 200M.

There were three double winners in the boys’ competition. Sam Rich of Catawba Ridge won the 1600M and the 3200M while teammate Thomas Maxwell was the top performer in the Discus and the Javelin. Aileem Flowers of South Pointe won the 100M and the 200M.

Region 3-4A girls’ results

Catawba Ridge 186, South Pointe 90, York 51, Indian Land 30, Lancaster 15

100M - 1. Madison Griffin (Y) 12.63, 2. Amaiya Whitlock (SP) 13.10; 200M - 1. Madison Griffin (Y) 26.41, 2. Amaiya Whitlock (SP) 26.73; 400M - 1. Shanyia Gray (Y) 1:02.69, 2. Bellamy Bagoura (IL) 1:03.65; 800M - 1. Avery Shope (CR) 2:30.80, 2. Maddy Mack (CR) 2:31.17; 1600M - 1. Maddie Mack (CR) 5:35.36, 2. Riley Shope (CR) 5:43.41; 3200M - 1. Avery Shope (CR) 12:19.75, 2. Talia Gluff (CR) 13:03.91; 100 Hurdles - 1. Icesis Gaston (SP) 18.37, 2. Caroline Tripp (IL) 19.09; 400 Hurdles - 1. Riley Shope (CR) 1:15.84, 2. Christina James (SP) 1:17.49; 4x100M Relay - 1. York (1:50.11), 2. Lancaster (1:51.12); 4x400M Relay - 1. York (4:24.68), 2. Indian Land (4:32.14); 4x800M Relay - 1. Catawba Ridge (10:25.88), 2. Indian Land (11:03.33); High Jump - 1. Tatum Postel (CR) 4-08, 2. London Johnson (IL) 4-08; Long Jump - 1. Tatum Postel (CR) 15-07, 2. Madison Griffin (Y) 15-05; Triple Jump - 1. Sierra Goodman (L) 33-04, 2. Ariyanna Cureton (IL) 33-1.50; Pole Vault - 1. Tatum Postel (CR) 9-06, 2. Sydney Pierce (CR) 8-00, 2. Jolie Nguyen(CR) 8-00; Discus - 1. Sydney Jackson (SP) 120-11, 2. Olivia Dubrow (CR) 100-03; Javelin - 1. Olivia Dubrow (CR) 79-3.5, 2. Shikaya Nichols (SP) 71-04; Shot Put - 1. Syndey Jackson (SP) 33-04, 2. Shakiya Nichols (SP) 31-11.

Region 3-4A boys’ results

Catawba Ridge 116, York 91, South Pointe 80, Indian Land 58, Lancaster 30

100M - 1. Aileem Flowers (SP) 11.36, 2. Quinten Jackson (CR) 11.40; 200M - 1. Aileem Flowers (SP) 23.03, 2. Alex Conetta (CR) 23.20; 400M - 1. Jonathan Hairston (CR) 51.14, 2. Alex Conetta (CR) 51.19; 800M - 1. Caden Westover (CR) 2:06.36, 2. Lucas Fulton (CR) 2:15.15; 1600M - 1. Sam Rich (CR) 4:20.08, 2. Joshua Siverman (CR) 4:39.58; 3200M - 1. Sam Rich (CR) 9:12.46, 2. Joshua Silverman (CR) 10:07.93; 110 Hurdles - 1. Grant Witherspoon (IL) 15.58, 2. Johntavis Ross (SP) 15.95; 400 Hurdles - 1. Johntavis Ross (SP) 58.93, 2. Grant Witherspoon (IL) 1:00.95; 4x100M Relay - 1. South Pointe (43.82), 2. York (44.78); 4x 400M Relay - 1. Catawba Ridge (3:37.50), 2. South Pointe (3:44.57); 4x800M Relay - 1. Catawba Ridge (8:25.66), 2. Indian Land (9:16.26); High Jump - 1. Omega Blake (SP) 6-02, 2. T. J. Barrett (Y) 6-00; Long Jump - 1. Kayden Hager (CR) 21-4.5, 2. Mekayle Burris (Y) 20-6.50; Triple Jump - 1. Jeremiah Hicks (L) 42-00, 2. Kayden Hager (CR) 40-11.50; Pole Vault - 1. Forest Rozzelle (CR) 11-00, 2. Ethan Haskin (SP) 10-00; Discus - 1. Thomas Maxwell (CR) 139-05, 2. Braedon Bruton (SP) 136-04; Javelin - 1. Thomas Maxwell (CR) 142-00, 2. Evan Hamilton (CP) 125-04; Shot Put - 1. Daveion Smith (Y) 46-3.50, 2. Thomas Maxwell (CR) 46-03.

Region 4-5A track results

