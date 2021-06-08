History made! Legion baseball comes back to win first state championship in first try

tkimball@heraldonline.com

Ryan Deal didn’t think about whether he was going to make the play of the game and of the season — and, really, of the Legion Collegiate baseball program’s young but robust history — when he settled into the batter’s box in the top of the sixth inning of the 2A state championship series finale on Tuesday night.

He claims he just stepped up to the plate ready to do “his job.”

As a result? With the bases loaded with no outs, with the game against region foe and Lancaster County’s Andrew Jackson on the brink of exploding, Deal provided the game’s dagger: The senior slapped a fastball to right center field. The ball floated and floated and floated, and once it found the grass, Deal threw a triumphant arm in the air mid-sprint to first base. He knew what he’d done.

That swing, which ended up being a Deal double, cleared the bases and drove in three runs — providing a bulk of offense in a nine-run sixth inning for the Lancers that not only erased a four-run deficit but took the proverbial wind out of Andrew Jackson’s sails.

Two innings and a Legion pitcher Joey Hylinski strikeout later to end the game in the bottom of the seventh, and there it was: The Legion win, 10-7, over Andrew Jackson. The tossing of mitts in celebration. The dogpile on the mound. The screams. The hoisting of the trophy. The pictures.

A player’s “job” — and a program’s season(s)-long mission — fulfilled.

A Legion baseball state championship.

“Honestly, at the bottom (of the dogpile) it didn’t feel that great,” Deal told reporters postgame with a smile, his eyeblack smeared by sweat and a state championship medal wrapped around his neck. “I just knew inside that all of the work paid off, and that just (mattered more) than everything. It’s just amazing what we could do as a team.”

Legion baseball defeats Andrew Jackson, 10-7 — claiming its first state championship in its first full season. The last out and celebration ️ pic.twitter.com/TsIw8MMDex — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) June 9, 2021

Tuesday’s win at Lancaster High School’s baseball field, a neutral site, delivered Legion its first baseball state championship and its second team state title in school history. The Rock Hill public charter, which opened in 2019, won a softball state championship last week.

“In the beginning of the year, all the way up until spring break, this game would’ve been a loss,” Legion baseball head coach Devon Lowery told reporters postgame. “But at spring break, these guys and our coaches made up our minds to change the way that we practice and the way we handle things.”

The coach went on to say that Legion would end practices with a scenario — a scrimmage down several runs starting in the fifth inning, which would then require a Legion comeback by the seventh inning: “We always had to find a way to scratch in practice. And these guys, time after time, for two and a half months, always answered the call. And they’ll tell you when you interview them, that’s all this was. It was practicing in the seventh inning, to chip away and score runs.

“And man, I didn’t know we were going to score nine runs. But we put up a nine spot, and the rest was history.”

The Legion Collegiate Academy baseball team celebrates after winning the school's first baseball championship title Tuesday in Lancaster

How Andrew Jackson, Legion baseball teams met in finals

Monday’s state championship series finale marked the end of a special, refreshingly full 2020-21 high school spring sports season — and it also punctuated two remarkable postseason runs by the Legion and Andrew Jackson baseball teams.

Let’s start with how Legion got here: The team based in Rock Hill, which embarked on its first full season in 2021 after last year was cut short because of COVID, began the year as the No. 3 team in 2A baseball, per the preseason South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association poll. And they proved their worth early on: The Lancers won seven of their first eight — their only loss coming against 4A state playoff team Lugoff-Elgin.

Legion then struggled right before the bulk of region play in the regular season, losing six of seven in early April (including a 6-5 loss to Andrew Jackson in the team’s first region game of the season). But that stretch didn’t appear to shake them: The Lancers didn’t lose the rest of the regular season en route to a 16-7 record and the Region 4-2A title.

As for the Volunteers of Andrew Jackson? They, too, lived up to their 2021 preseason hype. AJ began the year as the No. 4 team in the 2A statewide coaches poll and finished second in their region.

Region 4-2A, unlike most regions in the S.C. High School League, sends its first-place team to a No. 1 seed in the Upper State bracket and sends its second-place team to a No. 1 seed in the Lower State bracket. And — despite a swirl of questions about the region’s playoff seeding right before the state playoffs, ones that arose from a Legion ineligible player issue and ultimately delayed the 2A baseball playoffs a few days — that was what ultimately happened: Legion was sent as a No. 1 seed in the Upper State, and Andrew Jackson was sent as a No. 1 seed in the Lower State.

And neither lost until they met again in the state championship series.

Andrew Jackson, which opened in 1969 and was going for its first baseball state championship in school history this year, took Game One in a riveting pitcher’s duel. Legion mercy-ruled AJ to win Game Two.

And, of course, Legion took Game Three.

