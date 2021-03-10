Play ball! Who to watch in York, Chester and Lancaster counties in 2021 baseball season

It’s simply been too long.

South Carolina high school baseball practice began Feb. 1, preseason games began March 5 and regular season contests are set to officially return March 15. For many players and coaches, this month marks the first live baseball action since the summer, when summer leagues were given the go-ahead to push on after the 2020 spring season was disrupted and then stopped due to COVID.

Here are the teams and players from York County, Chester County and Lancaster County to know heading into the 2021 season.

Teams to watch in The Herald’s coverage area

Fort Mill: The Yellow Jackets averaged 23 wins per season from 2017-2019, including a 28-5 record in their last full schedule (2019). Fort Mill has a wealth of talent back: The team is led by senior pitchers Brayden Kurtz (George Washington commit), Brayden Franse and Brian Stapleton (Methodist University commit). Seniors Zach Schaefer, Dylan Sanderlin (Florence-Darlington commit) and juniors Connor Rasmussen (East Carolina commit) and Dylan Schaefer will also play key roles in the lineup for a team looking to contend in the newly shuffled Region 3-5A. (Fort Mill defeated York twice last week before falling to Rock Hill on Tuesday.)

Legion Collegiate: The Lancers enter their second year as a baseball program but have a lot of promising talent with seniors Kollin Crepeau (Francis Marion University signee) and Colby Guy (N.C. Central signee); junior Joey Hylinski; and sophomore Devin Parks. These guys — along with at least four other future college baseball players — are set to lead a group that has a chance to be among the most talented teams in 2A this year. Legion Collegiate is coached by former Kansas City Royal Devon Lowery and is ranked No. 3 in the 2A preseason statewide poll.

Nation Ford: The Falcons return six starters from a team that won 16 games and finished third in its region in 2019. This year, seniors in catcher/pitcher Justin Lehman (Army commit) and pitcher Jake Boyna join junior Seth Hanson and sophomores Kenan Bowman (East Carolina commit) and Gabe Simmons to give Nation Ford a lineup capable of competing in what should be an exciting Region 3-5A. It’s also worth noting Nation Ford has an impressive recent history of baseball talent: 2019 grad Tyler Causey, for instance, now plays baseball at UNC.

.@DiamondHeels' Tyler Causey (formerly of @NafoHSBaseball) nails a home run over the right field wall in his season debut. The Fort Mill native played in 10 games in 2019 before the season was cut short due to COVID. He's competing as a freshman in 2021. — Rock Hill Herald Preps (@RHHerald_Preps) February 19, 2021

Rock Hill: The Bearcats have a veteran club with the returning senior quartet of centerfielder Maddox Mobly (USC Sumter signee), pitcher/third baseman Kobe Thurmond, catcher Coleman Van Sickle and first baseman John Wimmer. Rock Hill sophomore pitcher/shortstop John Wimmer will also play a key role for a Bearcats’ team (18-12 in 2019) looking to challenge the reigning 5A state runner-up, Blythewood, for a Region 4-5A title. Rock Hill defeated Fort Mill in a preseason game earlier this week, 13-5.

York: The Cougars “have a good mix of youth and experience to compete for the region (III, 4A) title this year,” per their coach Tripper Crisson. York has a veteran core with seniors outfielder/first baseman Anderson Fulk (Florence-Darlington Tech commit), shortstop/pitcher Hudson Robinson (USC Salk commit), pitcher/third baseman Britton Adams and catcher Alex Morrison (USC Salk commit).

Andrew Jackson: The Volunteers should be one of the top 2A teams in the state this season with juniors Kyle Percival (Wake Forest commit) and Ashton Phillips (College of Charleston commit), as well as sophomore Landon Peavy, leading the way for a team that won 16 games and a region title in 2019. Andrew Jackson is ranked No. 4 in the 2A preseason statewide poll.

Catawba Ridge: The Copperheads still have a lot to prove in their second year as a program, but they have plenty of talent with juniors Harrison Wilson (Winthrop commit) and Greyson Wild leading the way on the mound and at the plate. Catawba Ridge (1-1) is ranked No. 9 in the 4A preseason statewide coaches poll and has already defeated the Carolina Royals and fell to Buford once.

Rock Hill area players to watch

Chip Bowman, Lewisville: The Montreat College signee hit .328 with three doubles, 10 RBI and seven stolen bases in 2019. He will be among the key leaders for the Lions, who were picked as the seventh-ranked team in the 1A statewide coaches poll.

Kollin Crepeau, Legion Collegiate: The Francis Marion University signee and second baseman will play lead role in the infield and at the plate for the Lancers. His brother, Colby, plays baseball at Winthrop.

Will Dorrell, Northwestern: The Gardner-Webb signee and outfielder is back to lead a senior-laden Trojans’ lineup. He’ll be joined by Ben Venables (Florence-Darlington Tech commit) and Sydney Mullennix (USC Sumter commit).

Nolan Faulkenberry, South Pointe: The Stallions’ senior hit .311 and had a 3.82 earned-run average (ERA) on the mound in 2019.

Anderson Fulk, York: The Cougars’ senior (Florence-Darlington Tech commit) is versatile player who can play in the outfield or at first base.

Brayden Kurtz, Fort Mill: The George Washington University commit and Yellow Jackets’ senior was 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 2019 and looks to play a lead role on the mound again in 2021.

Justin Lehman, Nation Ford: The Army commit can play behind the plate or on the mound: Lehman also hit .310 with four stolen bases in the COVID-shortened season in 2020.

Logan Munn, Great Falls: The Red Devils’ senior is in his fifth-year as a starter and will play a big role as a catcher and pitcher for a Great Falls’ team that should be much-improved from its 2-18 2019 season.

Kyle Percival, Andrew Jackson: The 6-foot-5 junior lefty and Wake Forest commit gives the Volunteers a major weapon on the mound.

Trace White, Indian Land: The Warriors’ senior shortstop/pitcher and St. Andrews commit will play a big role as captain this season. He’ll be under the tutelage of new baseball coach Hal Bagwell (formerly of Ardrey Kell) — who is used to winning.

Harrison Wilson, Catawba Ridge: The Winthrop University commit tossed a no-hitter against Fairfield Central in Catawba Ridge’s first season a year ago.

Kyle Wimmer, Rock Hill: The USC Lancaster signee and cleanup slugger hit .500 with four doubles in nine games in the COVID-shortened, 2020 season.

Area baseball players on the rise

Kenan Bowman and Gabe Simmons, Nation Ford: The Falcons’ sophomore duo will each be expected to play big roles in the infield and at the plate for Nation Ford this season.

Riley Darby, York Prep: This eighth-grader, who will be a key hitter/pitcher for the Patriots this season, is already a Division I prospect, according to York Prep baseball coach Will Robbins. He’ll help lead a Patriots’ team with eight starters back, including junior standout Dillon Hutto.

Joey Hylinski, Legion Collegiate: The Lancers’ junior hurler can throw a 90-plus mile per hour fastball. He is also the school’s starting quarterback for the football team.

Timothy Keefauver, Clover: The Erskine College commit is one of 10 seniors returning to give the Blue Eagles a veteran lineup.

Connor Rasmussen, Fort Mill: The East Carolina commit hit .400 in 2019 with two home runs and 16 runs batted in as a freshman. He’s now a junior.

Ron Robinson, Lancaster: The Bruins’ junior will likely be Lancaster’s top pitcher, but he also can play in the infield or outfield for his team.

John Wimmer, Rock Hill: The Bearcats’ sophomore, pitcher/shortstop is already a major Division I recruit and will likely bat No. 3 in the order for Rock Hill, per coach Larry Corley.

South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Polls

View the statewide preseason polls below in full.

5A: 1. Summerville; 2. Boiling Springs; 3. Lexington; 4. Blythewood; 5. River Bluff; 6. Dorman; 7. Hillcrest; 8. St. James; 9. Wando; T10. JL Mann/Mauldin

4A: 1. AC Flora; 2. Eastside; 3. North Myrtle Beach; 4. Greenville; 5. Airport; 6. Greenwood; 7. Hartsville; 8. Lugoff Elgin; 9. Catawba Ridge; T10. Myrtle Beach/Easley

3A: 1. Bishop England; 2. Belton-Honea Path; 3. Chapman; 4. Brookland-Cayce; 5. Gilbert; 6. Oceanside Collegiate; 7. Wren; 8. Camden; 9. Blue Ridge; 10. Daniel

2A: 1. Landrum; 2. Abbeville; 3. Legion Collegiate; 4. Andrew Jackson; 5. Gray Collegiate; 6. Cheraw; 7. Andrews; 8. Chesterfield; 9. Barnwell; 10. Crescent

1A: 1. Lake View; 2. Southside Christian; 3. Johnsonville; 4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 5. East Clarendon; 6. Green Sea-Floyds; 7. Lewisville; 8. McBee; 9. Lamar; 10. Dixie