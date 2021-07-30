Narii Gaither leads in college the same way he did at Rock Hill High — with ‘his heart’

Narii Gaither is a Rock Hill legend. He’s so legendary, in fact, in Football City USA that Gardner-Webb Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Media Relations Marc Rabb bestowed him with a nickname: “The Mayor.”

Gaither was not aware of that nickname, or the reasoning behind it, before the Big South Conference’s football Media Day Tuesday. But learning about it elicited his trademark smile.

“I like it,” Gaither said. “It’s got a little feel to it.

The former Rock Hill High football star, who graduated in 2019, parlayed a decorated high school career into a football scholarship at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C. He caught the eye of Runnin’ Bulldogs head coach Tre Lamb on his way to 2018 Offensive Player of the Year honors by The Herald, when he rushed for 1,573 yards and 18 touchdowns on 111 carries. And he did that after coming off a junior season in which he was the paper’s Defensive Player of the Year after recording 123 tackles (85 solo), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks.

The only issue? Lamb was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech University at the time.

Gaither signed to play for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, but his freshman season under prior coach Carroll McCray saw him rush just 16 times for 139 yards and a score. McCray departed the school following the 2019 season, and Lamb secured his first head coaching job as McCray’s replacement.

Lamb immediately knew — or, perhaps, remembered — what he had in Gaither.

Gardner-Webb takes on Presbyterian in Big South Conference football action at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, March 06, 2021 in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. Jeff Sochko/GWUPhotos.com Jeff Sochko/GWUPhotos.com

“We actually wanted to play him on defense (at Tennessee Tech),” Lamb said. “People don’t realize how good of a defensive back he could be. I think he could be a great outside linebacker or nickel in the right system.”

That defensive prowess and toughness made Gaither a star on offense as a Bearcat, and it served him well in a breakout sophomore season under Lamb in which he ran for 349 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries in a COVID-adjusted, four-game spring campaign.

“It’s an underrated element. People don’t realize how smart he is,” Lamb said. “Protection is the hardest thing for a running back to learn, and he’s as good at that as I’ve been around.

“He’s not afraid to put his face in the fan. He loves to hit people. It’s rare — running backs usually try to avoid contact, and he likes it.”

Gaither added: “The coaching staff asked me to be the same guy every day. Whatever they ask me to do, I do. They asked me to catch the ball and do a lot of things out of the backfield, not just run the ball. It’s an amazing time because I get to show my versatility.”

‘The reason you get into coaching’

That versatility has made Gaither a perfect fit for Lamb’s offense.

“He has catchability out of the backfield, and that’s why I like him. I’m a big believer in throwing the ball to running backs. I like utilizing all of our personnel in space,” Lamb said. “He’s dangerous in the pass game, and he’s dangerous when he breaks into the second level.

“Sometimes he’s too fast. I have to get on him because he only has one speed. He’s got great (field) vision and is a great player, but he’s a better person, to be honest with you.

“Guys like him are the reason you get into coaching. It warms your heart a little bit that there are still a bunch of guys like him in this game and in this profession.”

Clover hosted Rock Hill October 12, 2018. Rock Hill’s Narii Gaither heads upfield for the Bearcats’ first touchdown after taking the handoff from quarterback Hayden Jackson. ANDY BURRISS-Special to The Herald ANDY BURRISS Special to The Herald

Gaither brings Rock Hill with him everywhere he goes

The qualities that make Gaither so great off the field were shaped during his time at Rock Hill High, a program where he still returns to mentor future Bearcats. Gaither’s Bearcat coach, Bubba Pittman, spoke volumes in response to his Big South-record 96-yard touchdown run against Presbyterian in March.

“There are a lot of recruiters out there kicking themselves for not taking this kid,” Pittman wrote in a tweet. “They all said, ‘He’s just too small, Coach.’ My reply is, and always was, ‘You can’t coach his speed, his heart, his leadership, his determination, and his will to win.’”

There are a lot of recruiters out there kicking themselves for not taking this kid. They all said “he’s just too small Coach”. My reply is and always was “you can’t coach his speed, his heart, his leadership, his determination, and his will to win.” This kid is #RockSolid https://t.co/UWEHqOb9v0 — Bubba Pittman (@BearcatFBCoach) March 7, 2021

“Coach Pittman — ever since I came in, he looked at me and told me that I had to be the guy,” Gaither said. “That just helped me be the best that I could and to drive my teammates and coaches to be the best they could each and every day. It prepared me for college very well.”

Runnin’ Bulldogs defensive lineman Shai Thomas notices that preparation every day on the field, in the weight room and in the locker room.

“We would definitely not be the team we are without him. He brings the same energy, the same excitement, the same aura every day through workouts, practice, etc.,” Thomas said. “He’s a guy you can depend on day in and day out. I trust him. I’m glad to be able to go to war with him. That’s my guy.

“Whenever there’s a lull or a down spot in a workout or something, I can always depend on Narii yelling or bringing some excitement that’s much-needed in that moment. I think his play shows that, with explosive runs and nice little juke cuts. He’s somebody you definitely want on your team.”

Wherever Gaither goes, he brings his hometown with him, he said.

“That’s where I’m from. That’s my home. No matter where I go, I’ll always claim the 803,” Gaither said. “It’s just a blessing to be from Football City USA.”

Rock Hill’s Narii Gaither, left, is brought down by Indian Land’s David Mwakapusya. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Gaither, who earned first-team All-Big South honors during his team’s spring season, will carry honorable mention all-league plaudits into his junior season. With the long history of pro football players hailing from Rock Hill, could his name join that list? Lamb offers an honest assessment of his star’s future.

“I think he can play at the next level. He’s undersized, but he’s got the heart of a lion,” Lamb said. “If he sticks with it and develops and finishes his career here, he’s gonna be able to be a big fish in a small pond. If we can keep him healthy and keep him in the program, there’s no reason he couldn’t play at the next level.

“At the next level, he’s gonna be a special teams assassin, because he’s gonna be able to play on all teams, he’s fast, and he’ll tackle. Most offensive skill guys don’t wanna tackle. He’s got an opportunity to do that at the next level, for sure.”