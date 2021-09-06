It’s time to vote for The Herald’s fall sports Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6)

The 2021 fall sports season just began, but several athletes have done their part to make it special already.

Vote below for The Herald’s next Athlete of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will be featured in the Friday print edition of The Herald.

View the nominees for this week’s award below. And vote now.

Meet the finalists

Kyndall Brown, Fort Mill swimming. The Yellow Jackets’ senior captain was prolific this past week: Brown won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and she was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that earned first place in a meet with Boiling Springs, Gaffney, South Pointe and the Governors’ School of Math and Science on Aug. 31. (Brown notched 5A state meet qualifying times in all four of the aforementioned events at that meet.)

Addison Burke, Legion Collegiate volleyball. The Legion freshman was busy this past week: Burke had nine kills and seven aces to lead the Lancers to a 3-0 win at Westminster Catawba on Aug. 31. The next day, Burke had 13 kills, 19 digs and three aces in a loss to Covenant Day. She followed that up with 14 kills and seven digs in a loss at Sun Valley. (That adds up to 36 kills, 10 aces, 27 digs and three blocks this past week alone.) The Lancers are 2-5 on the year.

Kyra Burton, South Pointe swimming. The South Pointe junior was a runner-up finisher in the 500 freestyle, and she also placed fourth in the 200 freestyle in a meet with Boiling Springs, Fort Mill, Gaffney and the Governors’ School of Math and Science on Aug. 31. Two days later, Burton won the 200 freestyle and finished second in the 500 freestyle in a meet with Catawba Ridge, Clover and Riverwalk.

Vivian Harris, Nation Ford golf. The Falcons’ sophomore shot a 34 (nine holes) to earn medalist honors by eight shots at Waterford Golf Club on Sept. 2. Harris, who had four birdies in her round, also helped her Nation Ford team to a 40-shot victory.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Lilly L’esperance, Catawba Ridge tennis. The Catawba Ridge junior was a perfect 3-0 in singles this past week — losing just six total games in three matches — as the Copperheads beat Northwestern, South Pointe and York this week. L’esperance is 5-0 in singles for Catawba Ridge (5-0) this season.

Jarod Lockhart, Great Falls cross country. The Red Devils’ senior ran a 22:03 to finish eleventh (of 59 runners) at Fairfield Central on Sept. 4. The team finished fifth in the meet.

Mason Martin, Northwestern swimming. The Trojans’ senior won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.58), the 200 individual medley (2:07.86) and was a part of the winning 200 medley relay team at a quad match with Nation Ford, Ridge View and Riverwalk on Aug. 31. Martin — who has competed for the Northwestern varsity team for six years now (since 7th grade) — also helped the Northwestern to a second place finish at the same event. (Martin had state-meet qualifying times in all three events.)

Adeline Mezzanotte, Nation Ford volleyball. Mezzanotte had 18 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and one ace in a 3-2 win at Cuthbertson on Sept. 1. The next day, the senior had 11 kills, seven digs, two blocks and an ace in a 3-1 victory at Catawba Ridge. Mezzanotte, a Belmont Abbey commit, has helped Nation Ford to 6-3 record this season.

Lexi Robertson, Andrew Jackson volleyball. Robertson had 13 kills, two blocks and three aces in a 3-0 win over York Prep on Sept. 2. The Andrew Jackson volleyball team is 1-1 this season.

Kaitlyn Stevenson, Rock Hill volleyball. Rock Hill’s senior right side hitter had 22 kills, 29 digs and four aces as Rock Hill earned road wins at Clover and Fort Mill this week: Stevenson had 11 kills, 13 digs and two aces in a 3-0 victory at Clover on Aug. 31. She also had 11 kills, 16 digs and two aces in a 3-1 win at Fort Mill on Sept. 2. The Bearcats are 5-2 this season.

Evan Wey, Fort Mill cross country. The Yellow Jackets’ junior ran a 16:33.40 to finish 11th in loaded field at the Eye Opener Invitational at Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg on Sept. 4. Wey’s efforts also helped the Fort Mill boys’ cross country team to a second-place finish at the same event.

Vote and see running results here

If you can’t view the poll below on your mobile device, click here to refresh the page.

How to nominate

Athlete of the Week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the accomplished and the underrated/underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. The Herald reserves the right to remove a name from the poll at its discretion.