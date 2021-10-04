It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next fall sports Athlete of the Week (Oct. 4)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next high school fall sports Athlete of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will be featured in the Friday newspaper.

View the nominees for this week’s award below. And vote now.

Meet the finalists

Taylor Atkinson, Nation Ford volleyball. The senior outside hitter had a big week for the Falcons this past week: She had 23 kills, 16 digs, five blocks and one ace in a 3-0 win over Clover on Sept. 28. And she also had 16 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and an ace in a 3-0 sweep of Fort Mill two days later — avenging a loss to NaFo’s rival last month. Atkinson has 249 kills, 200 digs, 32 aces and 28 blocks for a Nation Ford team that has a real chance of taking the Region 3-5A crown.

Riley Burton, Legion Collegiate volleyball. The Lancer was dominant in three matches this past week: Burton had nine kills, three blocks and three digs in a 3-1 win over Arborbrook Christian on Sept. 28. She also had 10 kills and three aces in a 3-0 victory at York Prep on Sept. 30. The next day, Burton had two kills and two aces in a 3-0 loss at Gaston Day. Burton has 104 kills, 33 aces, 33 digs and 26 blocks for Legion Collegiate this season.

Olivia Corbi, Fort Mill swimming. The sophomore won the 200 and 500 freestyle events at the Region 3-5A championships at the Fort Mill Aquatic Center on Oct. 2. Corbi also helped the Fort Mill girls’ swim team to its 13th consecutive region title the same day.

Caroline Hammond, Andrew Jackson volleyball. The Volunteer senior had 13 kills and 17 digs to help Andrew Jackson sweep both Cheraw (Sept. 30) and York Prep (Sept. 28) on the road this week. Hammond has recorded 69 kills, 96 digs and 27 aces for Andrew Jackson this season.

Mason Haynes, Nation Ford cross country. The freshman ran a personal-best 16:27.90 to finish fifth individually at the Wendys Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte on Oct. 2. Haynes helped lead the Nation Ford boys to a fourth-place finish at the same event.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Carsten Hoerschgens-Ham, Northwestern swimming. The junior won the 200 and 500 freestyle events as Northwestern beat both Riverwalk Academy and Rock Hill at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center on Sept. 28. Hoerschgens-Ham also finished fourth in the 200 freestyle, third in the 500 freestyle (with a state qualifying time) and third in the 400 freestyle relay at the Region 3-5A championships at Rock Hill Aquatic Center on Oct. 2. The Northwestern boys finished third in the region meet behind Spring Valley and Blythewood.

Mallory McCart, Catawba Ridge tennis. The junior Copperhead won both of her doubles matches with teammate Lucy Drew to help Catawba Ridge beat Indian Land and York this week: McCart and Drew beat York at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-2) to help Catawba Ridge to a win on Sept. 27. The next day, the pair beat their Indian Land opponents (6-2, 6-3) and helped Catawba Ridge clinch the Region 3-4A title in the process.

Avery Moriarty, Fort Mill cross country. The eighth grader ran a personal-best time of 19:27.20 to finish 21st overall at the Wendys Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte on Oct. 2. Moriarty helped the Fort Mill girls’ cross country team to a ninth-place finish in the 33-team field.

Megan O’Rourke, Rock Hill volleyball. The senior setter for the Bearcats had a big week when her team needed her to: O’Rourke had 33 assists, 15 digs and eight kills in a 3-1 win over rival Northwestern on Sept. 28. Two days later, O’Rourke had 27 assists, seven kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over region foe Spring Valley on Sept. 30.

Emmanuel Paddyfote, York cross country. The senior cross country runner ran a 16:52.70 to finish a team-best 15th in the Wendys Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte on Oct. 2. The York boys team finished seventh in the 30-team field.

Sam Rich, Catawba Ridge cross country. The Catawba Ridge senior ran an incredible 14:59.80 to win the Boys’ Race of Champions at the Great American Cross Country Festival at WakeMed Complex in Cary on Oct. 2. Rich, a Notre Dame University commit, broke the 15-minute barrier for the second time in two weeks. (He ran a 14:38.71 to win the Southern Showcase in Alabama on Sept. 18.)

Vote and see running results here

If you can’t view the poll on your mobile device, click here to refresh the page.

How to nominate

Athlete of the Week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the accomplished and the underrated/underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. The Herald reserves the right to remove a name from the poll at its discretion.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 4:58 PM.