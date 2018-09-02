HS football pivot: two QBs in particular should be grabbing your attention

There’s more to Chester QB than just “Zan”
Last Friday night I learned there was more to Zan Dunham’s first name: Zan’Jerry is the full version, according to Chester’s roster. Anyone that attended the Cyclones’ 36-14 win over Rock Hill also learned there is more to this ninth grade quarterback than just the anomaly of his young age.
It makes sense that Dunham is a capable runner. He’s 6-foot-1, somewhere around 200 pounds, you know, the size you were in your early teenage years. He showed the incredibly advanced physical side of his game against Rock Hill, running the ball 20 times for close to 100 yards. Asked after the game if he expected to ride Dunham’s legs that much, Chester coach Victor Floyd admitted to having no idea how many carries the QB had.
“I was locked in,” Floyd said, shaking his head.
Dunham was too, especially in the second half. He missed on his first four pass attempts, with an interception mixed in there, but hit 11 of his final 15 passes. Dunham found a rhythm and stretched Rock Hill’s defense, which wanted to crowd the line of scrimmage and try to deny the Cyclones’ ever-rising run game floodwaters. Floyd probably doesn’t want Dunham throwing the ball 19 times, but if the precocious freshman continues to improve Chester’s passing game, well, watch out world.
Indian Land can take a breath
There had to be some nerves around the Indian Land camp about the upcoming slate of games that include numerous 4A and 5A schools that the Warriors would have never imagined playing five to 10 years ago. Indian Land -- which is gradually becoming Ballantyne South -- has grown incredibly fast, and it’s been tough for the school’s football program to keep up with the climb up the SCHSL classification ladder.
So, maybe there weren’t nerves around the Indian Land camp, but there was a general sense of dread publicly for the Warriors, beginning with last Friday’s game at York. Well, what do we, the general public, know? Not much obviously. Indian Land played a defensive gem, holding York’s offense to one touchdown, intercepting four passes, and nicking a 14-9 win late thanks to two explosive plays by tiny stick of dynamite Tyree Sistare.
“That’s the kids believing in each other and fighting for each other,” Blades told The Herald after the game.
Indian Land faces Rock Hill this week, with the Bearcats’ confidence wobbled by their loss to Chester. Indian Land, with a big accomplishment in its back pocket, can take a deep breath and give it another go against a team most would heavily favor.
Kemarkio on Cloud Nine
Lancaster QB Kemarkio Cloud continued his sizzling start to the 2018 season last Thursday with 171 rushing yards and two more TDs, including an 84-yard scoring jaunt in the first quarter. Cloud has a TD run of 50 yards or more in all three Bruins games this season. Lancaster is 3-0, and although the Bruins haven’t played the toughest schedule yet, they’ve looked dominant in all three contests, outscoring opponents 124-39.
Looking ahead
- Northwestern hosts Ridge View Thursday evening at District Three Stadium -- Rock Hill hosts Indian Land on Friday -- in what may be the Trojans’ most clear shot at a non-region win. James Martin’s team gave a pretty good performance against Dorman, until 20 Cavalier fourth quarter points buried them. South Carolina commitment Jamario Holley is nursing a bum hamstring. Getting him sorted out physically by Region 4-5A play is critical.
- Great Falls junior receiver Kelton Talford is a very good basketball player, and standing 6-foot-5 -- or maybe 6-foot-6 by now -- he stands a chance of playing in college. But if Talford decided to turn his attentions fully to football, you have to think there would be more than a few high-level colleges interested in him playing receiver. Talford, who had four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Lewisville, and Great Falls (2-1) will get a stern test of their improvement on Friday against 3-0 Andrew Jackson.
- Clover has to shake off a disappointing overtime loss in a close game against Hunter Huss last Friday. South Point (the Belmont, N.C. one) comes to Memorial Stadium this coming week, with a completely different offensive style.
Comments