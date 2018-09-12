Heart-pumping ending decides South Pointe-Greenville contest

It’s been a tough stretch for the South Pointe Stallion football family.

Last week, they lost a former member of their team when De’Mon Davis was tragically killed in Fort Mill. South Pointe players and coaches attended his funeral Wednesday afternoon.

This week’s game was moved to Wednesday due to the impending Hurricane Florence headed for the Carolinas coast.

And South Pointe’s linebacker coach fell off a ladder this week and broke his ankle.

“So many distractions,” said South Pointe coach Strait Herron. “It’s been a strange week.”

Wednesday night’s game against Greenville was a brief escape from all that, and the Stallions did what they do on the football field. They found a way to win, albeit a little more dramatically than usual. South Pointe staved off a Greenville fake extra point two-point conversion attempt to hold on to a heart-pounding 28-27 win over the Red Raiders at South Pointe High.

“It looked like a fake all the way,” said Herron. “We were telling our guys to make sure we had them covered. Luckily, he just dropped the ball.”

Greenville got within one on a flea-flicker, their second one for a score on the night, when running back Collin Wakefield took the pitch from quarterback Davis Beville and then threw back to Beville for the 7-yard score as regulation time expired. Earlier, it had been Beville to Wakefield on a similar play. The Red Raiders lined up for the extra point with Beville as the holder. He was rising out of his holding position and receivers were going out, but he lost control of the snap and was buried beneath a barrage of oncoming Stallions to end the game.

South Pointe’s Marice Whitlock had a highlight-reel, tackle-breaking 40-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left to give the Stallions their first lead of the night at 28-21.

“I picked up Marice there at the end and I told him that was all heart,” Herron said. “That’s what it takes to win games like that.”

Turning point





Greenville had a third down at the Stallions’ 38 with 3:30 left and the score tied at 21. Beville was sacked for an 11-yard loss by Rontarious Aldridge and the Red Raiders had to punt. South Pointe then drove for the go-ahead score in two minutes on Whitlock’s run.

Critical

Greenville missed a 38-yard field goal with 2:50 left in the first half that would’ve made their lead 17-7. The Stallions then drove to tie the game with eight seconds left in the half on a four-yard score by Tahleek Steele on fourth-and-three. South Pointe converted a fake punt on a 14-yard run by Joe Ervin at midfield halfway through the third quarter. The Stallions then drove to tie the score at 21 on the second TD hookup from Steele to Ty Good. Wakefield fumbled at the Stallion 17 with 7:07 left and the score tied at 21. Savion White recovered the fumble.





Star contributors

Joe Ervin had 190 yards rushing for South Pointe on 28 carries. Tahleek Steele had a hand in three touchdowns, two of which went to Ty Good, who had seven catches. Beville had 10 carries for 122 yards. The Pitt commit was also 16-for-19 for 217 yards. Aziz Huff had seven catches for 121 yards.

On deck

The Stallions travel to Indian Land next week.

Box score

SP;7;7;7;7;-;28

GV;7;7;7;6;-;27

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

GV - Collin Wakefield 4 run (Jack Henegan kick) 7:59

SP - Ty Good 12 pass from Tahleek Steele (Wyatt Grantham kick) 3:31

Second quarter

GV - Wakefield 13 pass from Davis Beville (Henegan kick) 10:02

SP - Steele 4 run (Grantham kick) 8.1

Third quarter

GV - Terrence Gist 1 run (Henegan kick) 8:46

SP - Good 6 pass from Steele (Grantham kick) 5:39

Fourth quarter

SP - Marice Whitlock 40 run (Grantham kick) 1:07

GV - Beville 7 pass from Wakefield (conversion failed) 0:00

TEAM STATISTICS

SP;GV





First downs;28;14

Rushes-yards;49-331;33-159

Passing;15-28-2-0;16-19-1-0

Passing yards;121;217

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-yards;11-100;7-4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING South Pointe: Joe Ervin 28-190; Tahleek Steele 9-20; Marice Whitlock 8-89; Quay Chambers 4-32. Greenville: Collin Wakefield 21-44; Davis Beville 10-122; Team 1-(-8); Terrence Gist 1-1.





PASSING SP: Steele 15-28-2-0, 121 yards. GV: Beville 16-19-1-0, 217 yards.

RECEIVING SP: Isaac Ross 3-27; Ty Good 7-53; Travis Foster 2-16; Ervin 2-19. GV: Aziz Huff 7-121; Wakefield 3-32; Barrett Staunton 4-40; Trey Scott 2-21.

RECORDS South Pointe 3-1. Greenville 3-2.