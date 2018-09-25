Latest state rankings, Tri-County players of the week, 1st 2018 undefeated teams map

Tri-County players of the week (from Week 5)
5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Noah Thompson, Rock Hill - Bearcat running back had 22 carries for 217 yards and three TDs (9.8 yards per carry) against Lugoff-Elgin.
Defensive player: Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern - Cypress made five tackles, broke up six passes and intercepted another, which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown, during the Trojans’ loss to Dutch Fork.
Offensive lineman: Carson Murray, Rock Hill - junior center had a 91 percent grade-out after the game against Lugoff-Elgin, with two knockdown blocks.
Defensive lineman: Thomas Rainey, Rock Hill - Rainey made seven tackles (six solo), a tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble, and four QB hurries against Lugoff-Elgin.
Special teams: Cam Walker, Rock Hill - Walker had a 41-yard punt return against Lugoff-Elgin.
1A, 2A, 3A, 4A schools
Offensive player of the week: Tahleek Steele, South Pointe - junior QB was 19-for-26 passing against Indian Land, for 405 yards and five TDs. He also had five carries for 41 yards to total 446 yards.
Defensive player: Brian Phillip, York - the York linebacker piled up 12 tackles, with five for a loss, three sacks, a QB pressure, and a fourth down stop during the win over Fort Mill.
Offensive lineman: Shaw Littleton, York - Littleton earned a 92 percent grade-out, with eight knockdown blocks, during the Cougars’ win over Fort Mill.
Defensive lineman: Cam Steele, York - Steele was busy during the Cougars’ win over Fort Mill, notching nine tackles, including four for a loss, three sacks, and a key fourth down stop.
Special teams: Demetric Hardin, Lewisville - Hardin had six kickoff returns for 217 total yards, including a 78-yard TD, during the Lions’ loss to Central.
Undefeated South Carolina high school football teams headed into Week 6
This is the debut of the 2018 Undefeateds map, the map of the remaining unbeaten South Carolina high school football teams. Each week the map will be updated, with more info added as the group of teams with no losses dwindles.
Click on the icons to learn more about the undefeated teams:
Sept. 25, 2018 high school football state rankings
5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Dorman
3. Fort Dorchester
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Byrnes
6. Berkeley
7. Sumter
8. Gaffney
9. West Florence
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: Greenwood, Blythewood, River Bluff, Hillcrest.
4A
1. Hartsville (15)
2. South Pointe
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Greer
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Westwood
8. Daniel
9. Greenville
10. Marlboro County
Receiving votes: Wren, Brookland-Cayce, Travelers Rest, North Augusta.
3A
1. Dillon (15)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Woodruff
5. Wade Hampton
6. May River
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Camden
9. Gilbert
10. Aynor
Receiving votes: Edisto, Pendleton, Broome, Union County.
2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Ninety-Six
6. Southside Christian
7. Whale Branch
8. Hannah-Pamplico
9. Saluda
10. Timberland
Receiving votes: Andrews, Landrum, Silver Bluff, Latta, Batesburg-Leesville, Woodland.
1A
1. Lamar
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Lake View
4. Ridge Spring-Monetta
5. Timmonsville
6. Dixie
7. St. John’s
8. Baptist Hill
9. C.E. Murray
10. Branchville and Hemingway (tie)
Receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Denmark-Olar, Green Sea-Floyds, Williston-Elko, Whitmire.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Ian Guerin; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
