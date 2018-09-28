South Pointe was tested. Would the Stallions’ 5-year region win streak survive?

A nervous pall loomed over District Three South Stadium headed into Friday night’s fourth quarter of the South Pointe-Westwood game. The Stallions, winners of four straight state titles, had won 25 straight region games, a streak that stretched back to 2013.
But Westwood, with a collection of exceptional athletes and equally large mojos, had shown it was ready to challenge for a league title. The Redhawks led 21-20 when the game swung in the fourth. South Pointe scored twice in two minutes to suddenly seize control of the game on the way to a 32-21 victory, ensuring the region-win streak didn’t die Sept. 28, 2018.
“Fourth quarter, we really stepped it up,” said linebacker Savion White. “Our coaches really put into our head that it’s all in our heart.”
South Pointe (5-1, 1-0 Region 3-4A) scored 54 seconds into the game. A long Raseac Myles kick return set up a 22-yard Joe Ervin score. The Stallions scored 13 points off their first six plays. After Jaylen Mahoney blocked a 24-yard Westwood field goal, the Stallions quickly scored, Tahleek Steele lobbing a 48-yard TD pass to Isaac Ross.
What looked like a potential Stallions blowout quickly shifted back in Westwood’s favor. Receiver Cortes Braham made a couple of long catches in the first half, as well as a 7-yard TD catch over the middle to make it 13-6. Another long Braham catch set up a 10-yard Dashawn Boyd TD and South Pointe’s lead was cut to 13-12 before the end of the quarter.
Each team scored once more before the half, which ended on a high blood pressure note. Fifteen-yard flags lit up the second quarter air and there was nearly a full-on fracas as the two squads crossed paths headed to their locker rooms.
“It actually motivated us,” said White. “They came in here and tried to disrespect us and our coaches told us to use that, flip it around and use it in the game.”
Westwood (4-1, 0-1) had the ball for nearly six minutes to start the second half, with a 24-yard field and a first lead of the game -- 21-20 -- the result.
“Felt like we had a chance,” said Redhawks coach Dustin Curtis. “Hats off to their defense. Some of the runs that were working the first three quarters just kind of stopped working. They were beating us to the line of scrimmage in blitz schemes, and we missed a couple of big pass plays in the first half.”
Star contributors
Ervin, the Coastal Carolina commitment, was unstoppable... when he was in the game. He took a heavy lick in the second quarter and missed a chunk of the game but later returned. The senior finished with 158 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.
“I just wanted to come back in the second half and do what I can do so we could get a W,” said Ervin.
On deck
South Pointe heads down to Lancaster to face the Bruins in both teams’ second Region 3-4A game.
Box score
Westwood;12;6;3;0- 21
South Pointe;13;7;0;12- 32
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SPHS -- Joe Ervin 22 run (Wyatt Grantham kick), 11:06
SPHS -- Isaac Ross 48 pass from Tahleek Steele (kick failed), 7:22
WHS -- Cortes Braham 7 pass from Ahmon Green (2-point run failed), 3:09
WHS -- Dashawn Boyd 10 run (2-point pass failed), 0:12
Second quarter
SPHS -- Ervin 37 run (Grantham kick), 9:16
WHS -- T.J. Blanding 53 punt return (2-point pass failed), 1:40
Third quarter
WHS -- David Strother 24 field goal, 6:32
Fourth quarter
SPHS -- Ty Good 28 pass from Steele (2-point pass failed), 7:21
SPHS -- Ervin 1 run (2-point pass failed), 6:09
Comments