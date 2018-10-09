Northwestern Trojans rack up Tri-County weekly awards + updated undefeated teams map

Tri-County players of the week (from Week 7)
5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Jamario Holley, Northwestern - senior receiver caught four passes for 102 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, and also ran the Trojans’ game-winning touchdown with 32 seconds left to beat Clover last Friday. Holley also intercepted the game’s final pass to cap a decisive performance.
Defensive player: Greg Johnson, Northwestern - linebacker made 19 tackles against Clover, including one for a loss, and recorded four QB pressures.
Offensive lineman: Hunter Burbanks, Northwestern - Trojan blocker graded 90 percent during the Trojans’ win over Clover.
Defensive lineman: John Odom, Northwestern - senior had a destructive game against Clover, recording 10 tackles, with four for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Special teams: Quinn Castner, Nation Ford - Castner kicked six touchbacks, made five extra points and hit two field goals during the Falcons’ win over Fort Mill.
1A - 4A schools
Offensive player of the week: Marice Whitlock, South Pointe - senior athlete totaled 229 yards of offense during the Stallions’ win over Lancaster. Whitlock carried the ball seven times for 116 yards and a touchdown, and also caught seven passes for 113 more yards.
Defensive player: Brian Phillip, York - linebacker made 13 tackles against Westwood, with one tackle-for-loss, a pass breakup and a QB pressure.
Offensive lineman: Jackson Chappell, South Pointe - senior center graded 93 percent with six pancake blocks, five big-time blocks and zero sacks allowed during the Stallions’ win over Lancaster.
Defensive lineman: Cam Steele, York - Steele made 10 tackles, with three for a loss, during the Cougars’ win at Westwood.
The Undefeateds Map
The herd of undefeated South Carolina high school football teams was culled considerably this past week, in some cases by other, still, undefeated teams.
Berkeley fell to Fort Dorchester in a 21-20 thriller, Hannah-Pamplico got thumped by Carvers Bay, North Myrtle Beach went down to Wilson, 14-9, Hartsville handled Marlboro County 39-7, Dutch Fork pounded River Bluff, Dorman lost to Gaffney on an incredible TD catch late in the game, Daniel beat Wren by 20, and Walhalla fell to Pickens and former Clover head coach Chad Smith.
Check out which 19 teams are still undefeated.
Latest state rankings
5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. T.L. Hanna
4. Gaffney
5. Byrnes
6. Dorman
7. Sumter
8. Berkeley
9. Summerville
10. Blythewood
Receiving votes: River Bluff, West Florence, Greenwood, Carolina Forest.
4A
1. Hartsville (15)
2. Greer
3. South Pointe
4. Myrtle Beach
5. Daniel
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Eastside
8. Belton-Honea-Path
9. Wilson
10. Wren
Receiving votes: Lancaster, Marlboro County, Greenville, Westwood, Walhalla.
3A
1. Dillon (15)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Camden
5. May River
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Gilbert
8. Woodruff
9. Wade Hampton
10. Aynor
Receiving votes: Union County, Pendleton.
2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg- Ehrhardt
5. Ninety-Six
6. Southside Christian
7. Timberland
8. Andrews
9. Landrum
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Receiving votes: Saluda, Woodland, Latta, Oceanside Collegiate, Mullins.
1A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. Dixie
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Hemingway
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. C.E. Murray
10. Branchville
Receiving votes: St. John’s, Green Sea-Floyds, Denmark-Olar, Timmonsville.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Ian Guerin; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
