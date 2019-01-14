An update on York’s search for Bobby Carroll’s replacement as head football coach

York Comprehensive High School’s search for a new head football coach is picking up steam.
Athletic director Joey Moore said the school reached out Monday to multiple candidates and set up interviews. Moore declined to name the candidates.
The Cougars are replacing Bobby Carroll, a York alum who stepped down in December after eight years in charge of the school’s football program. Carroll was 70-31 during his time at the helm, and led the Cougars to the 2014 4A Division II state title game, the school’s first state championship appearance in almost 30 years. York didn’t have a losing season in Carroll’s eight years; they had four straight prior to his arrival.
“We had quite a bit of success under coach Carroll and we’re looking for obviously the right fit for here at York, someone to continue the winning tradition we’ve had in the last several years, and take it to another level,” said Moore.
Moore said the school district received around 40 applicants, and he was pleased with the quality of the coaches interested in the position. The job certainly has its perks, including the district’s ability to compete financially with other local school districts and its domination of high school resources in York School District 1.
“We’re a one-high school town, one-high school district,” said Moore. “One middle school feeds to us. Everything is kind of consolidated right here in York. And our facilities are almost second to none in the state. I think it’s an attractive place for someone to want to come and be head coach.”
Moore hopes to have a name to present to the district board of trustees by its February board meeting, which is set for Feb. 12, 2019.
