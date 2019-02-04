South Pointe turns to a familiar face to replace Herron, take over Stallions football

South Pointe has named a graduate of the school as its new varsity football head coach.

DeVonte Holloman played his final season of high school football at South Pointe in 2008, and 11 years later, has been named Strait Herron’s successor. He was introduced during a press conference at the school on Monday afternoon.

Holloman comes to South Pointe from Beaufort High School, where he led the Eagles to a 5-6 record in his one season as the head coach. Holloman played in the NFL for several seasons as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker, before a serious neck injury curtailed his playing days.





The Cowboys picked Holloman, a Charlotte native, in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, following a successful college career at the University of South Carolina.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Holloman was a key cog in South Pointe’s state title-winning 2008 team, alongside Stephon Gilmore and Jadeveon Clowney. Holloman spent one season as a graduate assistant coach at South Carolina, then was the defensive coordinator at Beaufort for a couple seasons before former coach Mark Clifford stepped aside, and Holloman was named head coach in the spring of 2018.

The 27-year old becomes the first African-American high school football head coach in the city of Rock Hill.

The Stallions’ head position came open when former coach Strait Herron retired on the field after his team’s upset loss to Daniel in the second round of the 2018 4A state playoffs. South Pointe’s playoff loss last November ended a streak of reaching at least the state playoffs’ semifinals in 10 consecutive seasons. The loss also ended a run of four consecutive state titles for the Stallions.

Herron leaves behind a legacy of incredible success. He guided the Stallions to five state titles in his eight seasons and won 102 games during that span, an average of 12.8 wins per campaign. He also was named National Coach of the Year in 2017 and sent nearly three dozen Stallions to college with football scholarships.

Holloman becomes South Pointe’s third head football coach. Bobby Carroll, who coached Holloman in 2008, launched the Stallions program with great success in 2006, before Herron took over in 2011.

Check back later for more information, reaction from Holloman’s introductory press conference



